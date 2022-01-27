Digital PR Analysis
Staff Reporters
Jan 27, 2022

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Marcella Ng, Edelman DXI

A true team player and a transformational leader, Ng has been instrumental in changes at Edelman DXI in recent years and has significantly contributed to the team's growth and morale.

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Marcella Ng, Edelman DXI
SEE ALL OF THE 2022 WOMEN TO WATCH GREATER CHINA
30 inspiring and innovative women making their mark in
marketing and communications across Greater China.

Marcella Ng

Director of regional client growth APAC
Edelman DXI
Hong Kong

Having spent the past decade working in some of the world’s best consultancies and for well-known brands like Chanel, Marcela Ng has accumulated a wealth of experience in business development, product innovation, and driving career growth for her team members.

It's little wonder that in her current role as director APAC client growth for Edelman DXI, the agency’s data and intelligence unit, she has become the default go-to for many staff members for advice, support, and mentoring.

Since joining Edelman DXI in 2018, Ng has become a vital part of the company, significantly contributing to the agency’s growth. She has taken a lead role in Edelman Trust Management; in just three years, she grew a key account covering four markets to ten markets, from across Kazakhstan to Myanmar, to become one of Edelman DXI’s top accounts in the region.

In recognition of her growth mindset and client-centric approach, Ng was promoted to her current role in 2020. Ng has been tasked with identifying opportunities with Edelman’s existing top clients, which has resulted in many of them, such as Microsoft and Alcon, also partnering with DXI. In addition, Ng has recently led the development of a new operating system for Asia Pacific, unlocking growth opportunities for both the business and 40+ team members across the region.

As a leader, Ng masters both a business mindset to help aid in mapping growth trajectories, as well as empathy to shape teams and cultures where everyone feels valued. To that end, despite stepping into a regional role focused on driving client growth, she plays a key role in mentoring staff in Hong Kong, helping them identify and secure opportunities to progress their careers. On top of this, Ng has helped to solidify Edelman's approach to integrated communications. In part, she has done this by developing a syllabus and training 48 staff members on research basics, providing the team with tools and tips for understanding the power of data and analytics.

Ng has proven herself highly skilled in client strategy, people management and business growth. A true team player and a transformational leader, she has been instrumental in several changes to Edelman DXI in recent years and has significantly contributed to the team's growth and morale.

SEE ALL OF THE 2022 WOMEN TO WATCH GREATER CHINA
30 inspiring and innovative women making their mark in
marketing and communications across Greater China.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

1 Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

Jane Lin-Baden joins Publicis Groupe global management committee

2 Jane Lin-Baden joins Publicis Groupe global management committee

TikTok and Nick Tran: What happens when brand stunts miss the mark

3 TikTok and Nick Tran: What happens when brand stunts miss the mark

The ride of the tiger: Feast your eyes on BMW's delightfully goofy new-year ad

4 The ride of the tiger: Feast your eyes on BMW's delightfully goofy new-year ad

Watch: Ogilvy China's Year of the Tiger epic

5 Watch: Ogilvy China's Year of the Tiger epic

They're grrrrreat: Our favourite Year of the Tiger campaigns

6 They're grrrrreat: Our favourite Year of the Tiger campaigns

Goodbye FLoC, hello Topics: Google unveils new alternative to cookies

7 Goodbye FLoC, hello Topics: Google unveils new alternative to cookies

Publicis to pay €400m in bonuses ‘for everyone’ after annual profits jump 75%

8 Publicis to pay €400m in bonuses ‘for everyone’ after annual profits jump 75%

Women to Watch Greater China 2022

9 Presenting the 2022 Women to Watch Greater China

Publicis Media launches 'diverse and inclusive' ad marketplace

10 Publicis Media launches 'diverse and inclusive' ad marketplace

Related Articles

Women to Watch Greater China 2022
Analysis
Jan 27, 2022
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2022

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Amie Wang, WE Red Bridge
PR
Jan 27, 2022
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Amie Wang, WE ...

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Leya Teo, Edelman
PR
Jan 27, 2022
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Leya Teo, Edelman

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Laura Geagea, Sweetshop
Advertising
Jan 27, 2022
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Laura Geagea, ...

Just Published

WPP's MediaCom and Essence team up to retain hold on Mars global media
Media
9 hours ago
Ben Bold

WPP's MediaCom and Essence team up to retain hold ...

Appointment extends Mars' WPP relationship to include Essence.

Why adtech company Criteo is buying a Super Bowl ad
Advertising
9 hours ago
Mariah Cooper

Why adtech company Criteo is buying a Super Bowl ad

The spot imagines the open web’s future with utopian—and dystopian—possibilities.

Planners gonna plan (but don't always)
Analysis
10 hours ago
Kevin Chesters

Planners gonna plan (but don't always)

Planners need to treat everything in life with the same rigour they would approach a brief.

Edelman revenue pops 15.4% in 2021 as it nears $1 billion mark
PR
10 hours ago
Aleda Stam

Edelman revenue pops 15.4% in 2021 as it nears $1 ...

Revenue was up 15.5% in the U.S., 17.1% in EMEA and 7.4% in APAC.