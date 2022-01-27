Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Marcella Ng, Edelman DXI

SEE ALL OF THE 2022 WOMEN TO WATCH GREATER CHINA

30 inspiring and innovative women making their mark in

marketing and communications across Greater China.

Marcella Ng

Director of regional client growth APAC

Edelman DXI

Hong Kong

Having spent the past decade working in some of the world’s best consultancies and for well-known brands like Chanel, Marcela Ng has accumulated a wealth of experience in business development, product innovation, and driving career growth for her team members.

It's little wonder that in her current role as director APAC client growth for Edelman DXI, the agency’s data and intelligence unit, she has become the default go-to for many staff members for advice, support, and mentoring.

Since joining Edelman DXI in 2018, Ng has become a vital part of the company, significantly contributing to the agency’s growth. She has taken a lead role in Edelman Trust Management; in just three years, she grew a key account covering four markets to ten markets, from across Kazakhstan to Myanmar, to become one of Edelman DXI’s top accounts in the region.

In recognition of her growth mindset and client-centric approach, Ng was promoted to her current role in 2020. Ng has been tasked with identifying opportunities with Edelman’s existing top clients, which has resulted in many of them, such as Microsoft and Alcon, also partnering with DXI. In addition, Ng has recently led the development of a new operating system for Asia Pacific, unlocking growth opportunities for both the business and 40+ team members across the region.

As a leader, Ng masters both a business mindset to help aid in mapping growth trajectories, as well as empathy to shape teams and cultures where everyone feels valued. To that end, despite stepping into a regional role focused on driving client growth, she plays a key role in mentoring staff in Hong Kong, helping them identify and secure opportunities to progress their careers. On top of this, Ng has helped to solidify Edelman's approach to integrated communications. In part, she has done this by developing a syllabus and training 48 staff members on research basics, providing the team with tools and tips for understanding the power of data and analytics.

Ng has proven herself highly skilled in client strategy, people management and business growth. A true team player and a transformational leader, she has been instrumental in several changes to Edelman DXI in recent years and has significantly contributed to the team's growth and morale.