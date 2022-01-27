Digital News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Ashley Dudarenok, Alarice International

Over 10 years, Dudarenok has built two brands and shared her insights about marketing in China to help professionals around the world with marketing in China.

SEE ALL OF THE 2022 WOMEN TO WATCH GREATER CHINA
Ashley Dudarenok

Managing director
Alarice International Limited
Hong Kong 

As an entrepreneur, Ashley Dudarenok has created two companies: digital marketing agency Alarice in 2011 and consultancy ChoZan in 2016. Through the years her empire has expanded from Hong Kong to Shenzhen and doubled the number of staff. 

Dudarenok has brought her knowledge and expertise in China marketing to the senior management teams of many brands, including Shangri-la Hotels and Resorts, Shiseido, Disney and Vitamix. Her counsel receives top marks, with one client commenting that she “‘lives” the brand. 

Within Dudarenok’s team, she provides equal growth opportunities and maintains a transparent company policy to make each voice matter. She regularly meets her staff one on one and maintains a library of training materials. She updates her team weekly about trends in China and organises monthly sharing sessions by team members. 

Apart from supporting staff and marketing professionals, Dudarenok supports female leadership organisations, the Hong Kong business community and the Russian-speaking community in Hong Kong. She offers mentorship programmes for women every year to help them believe in their inner power. She has spoken at events including TEDx Wanchai, RISE Hong Kong and Startup Grind Hong Kong. She also established the Russian Business Club, a not-for-profit initiative that has been connecting entrepreneurs and professionals from Russian-speaking countries and promoting the exchange of experience and information for over a decade. 

Because of 10 years of effort and persistence, Dudarenok has more than 70,000 professional followers on LinkedIn. She runs a bi-weekly China newsletter with 15,000 subscribers. Acknowledged as a LinkedIn Top Voice in Marketing, a Holmes Report Asia Pacific Top 25 Innovator, IPWS the Young Business Leader of the Year and Thinkers50's Radar Class of 2021 as a “China digital marketing and trend guru”, she has shared her insights at over 270 events worldwide. 

Dudarenok began her early career as a digital PR manager at DT Digital.

