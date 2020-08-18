Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
Aug 18, 2020

Women to Watch 2020: Sunshine Farzan, Tricor Group

Elevating the game with experience and experimentation, Farzan embodies the power of digital-led integrated marketing and PR.

Women to Watch 2020: Sunshine Farzan, Tricor Group
SEE ALL OF THE 2020 WOMEN TO WATCH
Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry 

Sunshine Farzan

Group head of marketing and communications
Tricor Group
Hong Kong

Hong Kong-based professional services firm Tricor helps clients expand their businesses and bring them to market. As Tricor’s head of marketing and communications, Sunshine Farzan delivers for her own company much in the same way. Cultivating her niche as a leader in digital-led, integrated marketing and PR, Farzan isn’t afraid to try different marketing tactics to give Tricor an edge.

After becoming group head of marketing in 2018, Farzan set about refreshing Tricor’s global brand with a multipronged approach.  Cost-effective efforts included both above-and-below-the-line advertising campaigns to boost awareness among its key B2B target audience, followed up with customised thought leadership content delivered through social media to add engagement, along with targeted corporate PR campaigns to elevate the brand’s reputation and more. The results proved transformational in positioning Tricor as a go-to leader in its sector with engagement levels not seen before.

With vast experience in both B2B and B2C under her belt in senior marketing roles for MetLife, American Express, Kraft Foods, Farzan isn’t afraid to apply new marketing methods or learn from pioneering product launches.  While CMO of MetLife Hong Kong, Farzan led the launch of ‘My Dad’s Story’ video ad campaign, selected by Unruly as ‘one of the 20 most shared video ads’ globally. She also helped to launch first-to market digital life insurance products in Hong Kong and contributed to the development of the first online breast cancer product.

A passionate industry advocate, Farzan contributes regularly to Fast Company and marketing and PR trade publications including Campaign and PR Week. In addition, she serves on the APAC Advisory Board of the CMO Council and has been recognised with more than 30 industry awards. She truly lives up to her name - radiating bright, lively energy that motivates those around her to achieve their very best,” says Tricor Group CEO Lennard Yong. 

SEE ALL OF THE 2020 WOMEN TO WATCH
Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

Related Articles

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry
Advertising
Aug 18, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from ...

Women to Watch 2020: Kara Santiago, Spark It! Marketing
Digital
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2020: Kara Santiago, Spark It! Marketing

Women to Watch 2020: Jayomi Lokuliyana, zMessenger
Digital
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2020: Jayomi Lokuliyana, zMessenger

Women to Watch 2020: Aakanksha Patel, Oliver Agency
Advertising
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2020: Aakanksha Patel, Oliver Agency

Just Published

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising
Advertising
51 minutes ago
Guy Futcher

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising

VMLY&R Singapore's ECD explains that sport has always had the answers, even when he doesn't know what the questions are—including in this unprecedented year.

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma
Advertising
1 hour ago
Ad Nut

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma

The computer-generated influencer features in campaign by Fred & Farid Shanghai to launch the brand's first flavour made just for China.

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at Dentsu Aegis Network
Advertising
5 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at ...

She has the personality and experience Dentsu demands for its international business. But can she add firepower to its creativity and culture?

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from group buying platforms
Digital
13 hours ago
Gemma Williams

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from ...

At a time when brands are struggling to innovate new, exciting ways to buy online, luxury brands can learn from a category that claims to have reinvented online shopping.