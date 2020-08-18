Women to Watch 2020: Sunshine Farzan, Tricor Group

SEE ALL OF THE 2020 WOMEN TO WATCH

Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

Sunshine Farzan

Group head of marketing and communications

Tricor Group

Hong Kong

Hong Kong-based professional services firm Tricor helps clients expand their businesses and bring them to market. As Tricor’s head of marketing and communications, Sunshine Farzan delivers for her own company much in the same way. Cultivating her niche as a leader in digital-led, integrated marketing and PR, Farzan isn’t afraid to try different marketing tactics to give Tricor an edge.

After becoming group head of marketing in 2018, Farzan set about refreshing Tricor’s global brand with a multipronged approach. Cost-effective efforts included both above-and-below-the-line advertising campaigns to boost awareness among its key B2B target audience, followed up with customised thought leadership content delivered through social media to add engagement, along with targeted corporate PR campaigns to elevate the brand’s reputation and more. The results proved transformational in positioning Tricor as a go-to leader in its sector with engagement levels not seen before.

With vast experience in both B2B and B2C under her belt in senior marketing roles for MetLife, American Express, Kraft Foods, Farzan isn’t afraid to apply new marketing methods or learn from pioneering product launches. While CMO of MetLife Hong Kong, Farzan led the launch of ‘My Dad’s Story’ video ad campaign, selected by Unruly as ‘one of the 20 most shared video ads’ globally. She also helped to launch first-to market digital life insurance products in Hong Kong and contributed to the development of the first online breast cancer product.

A passionate industry advocate, Farzan contributes regularly to Fast Company and marketing and PR trade publications including Campaign and PR Week. In addition, she serves on the APAC Advisory Board of the CMO Council and has been recognised with more than 30 industry awards. She truly lives up to her name - radiating bright, lively energy that motivates those around her to achieve their very best,” says Tricor Group CEO Lennard Yong.