Women to Watch 2020: Sanne Drogtrop, MediaMonks

SEE ALL OF THE 2020 WOMEN TO WATCH

Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

Sanne Drogtrop

Vice-president of business and operations APAC

MediaMonks

Singapore

Sanne Drogtrop joined MediaMonks Shanghai in 2019 at a critical time in the growth of the production house—shortly after its acquisition by S4 Capital. She quickly expanded the Shanghai office from a sales office to a creative, tech and production hub, helping to grow business by 400% within one year.

Drogtrop previously worked at more traditional creative agencies like 72andSunny and Wieden + Kennedy, where she says 30-second commercials still reign supreme. At MediaMonks she has driven an experience-led approach to marketing, overseeing projects such as its award-winning Puma: Run My Way installation. Under Drogtrop’s purview the China team has won a slew of global awards including a silver at Spikes Asia 2019 for Puma: Run My Way; gold for Production House of the Year Greater China at Campaign Asia’s Agency of the Year; and AdWeek’s Global Experiential Campaign of the Year.

Along with growing the Shanghai business, staff has increased by 260% since Drogtrop joined, and the office over-indexes for women (70% of staff) and gen-Zs (50% of staff). She has expertly navigated the China office through a challenging period as the first country hit by Covid-19, prioritising her employees' wellbeing from the outset. For her work, Drogtrop was promoted in February to vice president of business and operations with an APAC-wide remit.