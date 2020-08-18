Digital Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
Aug 18, 2020

Women to Watch 2020: Sanne Drogtrop, MediaMonks

Sanne Drogtrop’s leadership has driven significant growth for MediaMonks Shanghai and helped the company scoop global awards.

Women to Watch 2020: Sanne Drogtrop, MediaMonks
SEE ALL OF THE 2020 WOMEN TO WATCH
Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry 

Sanne Drogtrop

Vice-president of business and operations APAC
MediaMonks
Singapore

Sanne Drogtrop joined MediaMonks Shanghai in 2019 at a critical time in the growth of the production house—shortly after its acquisition by S4 Capital. She quickly expanded the Shanghai office from a sales office to a creative, tech and production hub, helping to grow business by 400% within one year.

Drogtrop previously worked at more traditional creative agencies like 72andSunny and Wieden + Kennedy, where she says 30-second commercials still reign supreme. At MediaMonks she has driven an experience-led approach to marketing, overseeing projects such as its award-winning Puma: Run My Way installation. Under Drogtrop’s purview the China team has won a slew of global awards including a silver at Spikes Asia 2019 for Puma: Run My Way; gold for Production House of the Year Greater China at Campaign Asia’s Agency of the Year; and AdWeek’s Global Experiential Campaign of the Year. 

Along with growing the Shanghai business, staff has increased by 260% since Drogtrop joined, and the office over-indexes for women (70% of staff) and gen-Zs (50% of staff). She has expertly navigated the China office through a challenging period as the first country hit by Covid-19, prioritising her employees' wellbeing from the outset. For her work, Drogtrop was promoted in February to vice president of business and operations with an APAC-wide remit.

SEE ALL OF THE 2020 WOMEN TO WATCH
Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

Related Articles

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry
Advertising
Aug 18, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from ...

Women to Watch 2020: Kara Santiago, Spark It! Marketing
Digital
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2020: Kara Santiago, Spark It! Marketing

Women to Watch 2020: Jayomi Lokuliyana, zMessenger
Digital
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2020: Jayomi Lokuliyana, zMessenger

Women to Watch 2020: Aakanksha Patel, Oliver Agency
Advertising
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2020: Aakanksha Patel, Oliver Agency

Just Published

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising
Advertising
50 minutes ago
Guy Futcher

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising

VMLY&R Singapore's ECD explains that sport has always had the answers, even when he doesn't know what the questions are—including in this unprecedented year.

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma
Advertising
1 hour ago
Ad Nut

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma

The computer-generated influencer features in campaign by Fred & Farid Shanghai to launch the brand's first flavour made just for China.

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at Dentsu Aegis Network
Advertising
5 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at ...

She has the personality and experience Dentsu demands for its international business. But can she add firepower to its creativity and culture?

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from group buying platforms
Digital
13 hours ago
Gemma Williams

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from ...

At a time when brands are struggling to innovate new, exciting ways to buy online, luxury brands can learn from a category that claims to have reinvented online shopping.