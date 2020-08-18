Media Analysis
Staff Reporters
Aug 18, 2020

Women to Watch 2020: Karrie Lam, South China Morning Post

Her creative experience and entrepreneurial bent have made Lam the ideal candidate to launch a critical marketing initiative for a major publisher.

Women to Watch 2020: Karrie Lam, South China Morning Post
SEE ALL OF THE 2020 WOMEN TO WATCH
Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry 

Karrie Lam

Vice president, sales and marketing solutions
South China Morning Post
Hong Kong

It’s not easy to be in the news business where intense digital competition and the rise of ad blocking has led publishers to fight for every bit of revenue they can get. So in 2018, when Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post needed someone to spearhead their branded content business in global markets, the stakes were high. They chose Lam, who had headed up marketing solutions for SCMP since 2014 and had a strong background with top 4As creative networks like Ogilvy, Grey and FCB. Critically, Lam also possesses an entrepreneurial bent that had seen her join a startup hotshop called SelectNY as its general manager for Hong Kong and Shanghai back in 2012.

Lam helped SCMP establish its own dedicated creative ‘Morning Studio’ with a team of top branding strategists, designers, journalists, and producers to come up with strong, engaging content and other marketing solutions for commercial partners. Under Lam’s leadership, the Studio came to life earlier than expected, the team achieved a 50% annual growth in branded content revenue across the market with a profit margin of 40-60% despite the global pandemic and social protest movement in Hong Kong. Within 18 months, Morning Studio gained global recognition across multiple award shows for native advertising and branded content campaigns.

Colleagues and clients alike praise Lam’s abilities as a strategic visionary and motivational leader. A  luxury brand clients describes Lam as “one of the strongest business leaders I have come across” who “defines women leadership for our generation.” Passionate about transformation, Lam is able lead new initiatives forward by uniting her diverse team together with a strong team spirit and work ethic through a variety of recognitions, incentives and compliments while also relying on their input and advice along the way.

“She has built very strong teams in high spirit always,” one colleague told Campaign Asia-Pacific, while predicting that Lam, with her combination of self-motivation and team effort, will continue to reach new peaks in her career. 

SEE ALL OF THE 2020 WOMEN TO WATCH
Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

Related Articles

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry
Advertising
Aug 18, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from ...

Women to Watch 2020: Kara Santiago, Spark It! Marketing
Digital
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2020: Kara Santiago, Spark It! Marketing

Women to Watch 2020: Jayomi Lokuliyana, zMessenger
Digital
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2020: Jayomi Lokuliyana, zMessenger

Women to Watch 2020: Aakanksha Patel, Oliver Agency
Advertising
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2020: Aakanksha Patel, Oliver Agency

Just Published

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising
Advertising
48 minutes ago
Guy Futcher

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising

VMLY&R Singapore's ECD explains that sport has always had the answers, even when he doesn't know what the questions are—including in this unprecedented year.

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma
Advertising
1 hour ago
Ad Nut

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma

The computer-generated influencer features in campaign by Fred & Farid Shanghai to launch the brand's first flavour made just for China.

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at Dentsu Aegis Network
Advertising
5 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at ...

She has the personality and experience Dentsu demands for its international business. But can she add firepower to its creativity and culture?

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from group buying platforms
Digital
13 hours ago
Gemma Williams

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from ...

At a time when brands are struggling to innovate new, exciting ways to buy online, luxury brands can learn from a category that claims to have reinvented online shopping.