Advertising Analysis
Staff Reporters
Aug 18, 2020

Women to Watch 2020: Anita Hsieh, BBDO China

Hsieh is a tenacious, results-driven leader that conveyed clear success for anchor client Visa in a cluttered, highly competitive market.

Women to Watch 2020: Anita Hsieh, BBDO China
SEE ALL OF THE 2020 WOMEN TO WATCH
Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry 

Anita Hsieh

Business director
BBDO
China

Anita Hsieh’s job title doesn’t justify her mammoth role: sitting as the cross-border creative lead in APAC for Visa. When first faced with the task, she set up the vision of the APAC work and established a modular, scalable and flexible creative approach as well as built a systematic way of working to ensure consistency across local markets.

In China, she leveraged regional assets given that intensive competition from the likes of China Union Pay and Alipay posed a challenge for her client. Visa needed to change its approach, so Hsieh orchestrated an integrated plan to revitalise the Visa business in a cost-efficient way, build strong partnerships with relevant travel sites, as well as conceptualise campaigns. Efficiency was crucial through all of this as Visa’s competitors in China were spending up to 25 times more on marcomms. Her success is telling when the account business grew by a whopping 200%.

During COVID-19 when the washed-out tourism industry dented Visa’s business, Hsieh initiated a ‘discuss session’ with clients to quickly pivot to ecommerce as a core for business growth followed by immediate action plans to switch gears and develop ecommerce assets. The work was completed in a record time of just two weeks, further attesting to Hsieh’s herculean abilities.

It’s not just Visa that Hsieh can take credit for. For feminine hygiene brand Libresse—a newcomer to the China market—she set out to work on smashing the nationwide taboo of periods seen as shameful or taboo. Through the work of her team, the campaign not only achieved sales growth of 500% but also made 98% of viewers act differently toward menstruation. This, plus the string of achievements above, are the only ways to explain Hsieh’s four promotions in the last six years. 

SEE ALL OF THE 2020 WOMEN TO WATCH
Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

Related Articles

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry
Advertising
Aug 18, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from ...

Women to Watch 2020: Kara Santiago, Spark It! Marketing
Digital
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2020: Kara Santiago, Spark It! Marketing

Women to Watch 2020: Jayomi Lokuliyana, zMessenger
Digital
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2020: Jayomi Lokuliyana, zMessenger

Women to Watch 2020: Aakanksha Patel, Oliver Agency
Advertising
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2020: Aakanksha Patel, Oliver Agency

Just Published

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising
Advertising
44 minutes ago
Guy Futcher

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising

VMLY&R Singapore's ECD explains that sport has always had the answers, even when he doesn't know what the questions are—including in this unprecedented year.

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma
Advertising
1 hour ago
Ad Nut

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma

The computer-generated influencer features in campaign by Fred & Farid Shanghai to launch the brand's first flavour made just for China.

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at Dentsu Aegis Network
Advertising
4 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at ...

She has the personality and experience Dentsu demands for its international business. But can she add firepower to its creativity and culture?

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from group buying platforms
Digital
13 hours ago
Gemma Williams

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from ...

At a time when brands are struggling to innovate new, exciting ways to buy online, luxury brands can learn from a category that claims to have reinvented online shopping.