Women Leading Change 2022 shortlist revealed

Campaign Asia-Pacific has just released the shortlist for its sixth Women Leading Change Awards. The winners will be announced on June 1.

Part of Campaign’s programme to drive diversity and inclusion, the awards celebrate the achievements of outstanding women, from business leaders and change makers to trailblazers and rising stars, from across Asia-Pacific’s marketing communications industry.

A complete list of the shortlisted entries follows.

Note: No entries were shortlisted in the Women Leading Change Campaign category while the nominees for Entrepreneurship of the Year are to be announced.