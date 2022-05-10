Women Leading Change 2022 shortlist revealed

Campaign Asia-Pacific has just released the shortlist for its sixth Women Leading Change Awards. The winners will be announced on June 1.
Part of Campaign’s programme to drive diversity and inclusion, the awards celebrate the achievements of outstanding women, from business leaders and change makers to trailblazers and rising stars, from across Asia-Pacific’s marketing communications industry.
A complete list of the shortlisted entries follows.
Note: No entries were shortlisted in the Women Leading Change Campaign category while the nominees for Entrepreneurship of the Year are to be announced.
|INDIVIDUAL CATEGORIES
|Category
|Name
|Agency/Company
|Market
|ID
|Business Leader
|Alice Chow
|MediaCom
|Hong Kong SAR
|PP02.379599
|Joanne Theseira
|Publicis Groupe
|Singapore
|PP02.378973
|Liza Zhang
|MSL
|China
|PP02.379142
|Lovinia Chiu
|Medialink Group
|Hong Kong SAR
|PP02.379479
|Pippa Berlocher
|Reprise Digital
|Singapore
|PP02.379090
|Shu Wu
|McCann China
|China
|PP02.378963
|CEO of the Year
|Anathea Ruys
|UM
|Australia
|PP03.379382
|Echo Li
|SPORTFIVE
|China
|PP03.379026
|Melissa Fein
|Initiative Australia
|Australia
|PP03.379279
|Simone Tam
|dentsu international Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|PP03.378927
|Yukiko Ochiai
|GREY Tokyo
|Japan
|PP03.378997
|Creative Captain
|Alice Chou
|dentsu mcgarrybowen Taiwan
|Taiwan
|PP04.377562
|Kat Limchoc
|Publicis Groupe Philippines
|Philippines
|PP04.378728
|Natalie Lam
|Publicis Groupe APAC & MEA
|Hong Kong SAR
|PP04.379509
|Shivani Maharaj
|Wavemaker
|Australia
|PP04.379235
|Tara Ford
|The Monkeys, part of Accenture Interactive
|Australia
|PP04.379234
|Diversity & Inclusion Champion
|Daniela Bogoricin
|Twitter Asia Pacific
|Singapore
|PP05.379525
|Debica Sigamani
|Mediabrands
|Malaysia
|PP05.379016
|Jen Sharpe
|Think HQ
|Australia
|PP05.379077
|Karen Tseng
|Weber Shandwick China
|China
|PP05.379433
|Mazuin Zin
|Edelman
|Malaysia
|PP05.379271
|Zarka Khan-Iltaf
|Mediabrands
|Singapore
|PP05.378890
|Entrepreneurship of the Year
|To be Announced
|Fintech Woman Leader
|Amor Maclang
|Fintech Philippines Association
|Philippines
|PP07.379488
|So Sin Ting
|Endowus
|Singapore
|PP07.378792
|Game Changer
|Audrey Chong
|Universal McCann & Ensemble Worldwide
|Malaysia
|PP08.379000
|Belinda Drew
|The Monkeys, part of Accenture Interactive
|Australia
|PP08.379462
|Jen Sharpe
|Think HQ
|Australia
|PP08.379080
|Jessica Martin
|Australia
|PP08.379137
|Joanne de Rozario
|Prodigious, A Publicis Groupe Agency
|Singapore
|PP08.379338
|HR Management Champion
|Jessica Maley
|Wavemaker APAC & Xaxis APAC
|Singapore
|PP09.378937
|Miho Hayashi
|Accenture Interactive
|Japan
|PP09.379111
|Pauly Grant
|Publicis Groupe
|Australia
|PP09.379069
|Yanli Chen
|Beijing Changfeng Hospital
|China
|PP09.379213
|Yvonne Tan
|Dentsu International Singapore
|Singapore
|PP09.379166
|Innovator of the Year
|Issa Guevarra-Cabreira
|Globe Telecom
|Philippines
|PP10.379154
|LiTing Ng
|DeVries Global
|Singapore
|PP10.378977
|Riki Li
|Wavemaker China
|China
|PP10.377252
|SHRUTI SAMANT
|Procter and Gamble (P&G)
|India
|PP10.379581
|Mentor of the Year
|Fe Husaint
|Green Park Content
|Singapore
|PP11.379359
|Lulu Raghavan
|Landor & Fitch
|India
|PP11.379556
|Vanaja Pillai
|DDB Mudra Group
|India
|PP11.377443
|Rising Star
|Camille Gray
|Initiative Australia
|Australia
|PP12.379284
|Justine Guerrero
|M&C Saatchi Performance
|Singapore
|PP12.377795
|Kanokporn Kulsri
|Brilliant & Million (Publicis Groupe)
|Thailand
|PP12.379330
|Pattamon Thairungroj
|Knock Consulting
|Thailand
|PP12.378037
|Shefali Vijaywargiya
|GCMMF (Amul)
|India
|PP12.379063
|Sustainability Leader
|June Cheryl "Chaye" Cabal-Revilla
|Metro Pacific Investments Corporation
|Philippines
|PP13.378871
|Maria Yolanda C. Crisanto
|Globe Telecom
|Philippines
|PP13.377852
|Technology Chief
|Charlene Ree
|EternityX Marketing Technology
|Hong Kong SAR
|PP14.378748
|Melita Teo
|AIA Singapore
|Singapore
|PP14.379292
|Samina Seth
|Walee Technologies
|Pakistan
|PP14.379453
|Sun Young Kim
|Media.Monks
|South Korea
|PP14.378790
|Young Lee
|Taboola
|South Korea
|PP14.379144
|Vision Leader
|Carol Chan
|Comms8
|Hong Kong SAR
|PP15.379231
|Fe Husaint
|Green Park Content
|Singapore
|PP15.379364
|Gina Mckinnon
|Omnicom Media Group
|New Zealand
|PP15.379258
|Katie Rigg-Smith
|Mindshare
|Australia
|PP15.379290
|Sheila Rasu
|NBA Asia
|Hong Kong SAR
|PP15.379240
|Siew Ting Foo
|HP
|Singapore
|PP15.379228
|Women’s Advancement Champion
|Geraldine Kan
|HP
|Singapore
|PP01.379417
|Leigh Terry
|Mediabrands APAC
|Singapore
|PP01.378727
|Merlee Cruz-Jayme
|Dentsu APAC/ Dentsu Jayme Syfu
|Philippines
|PP01.378715
|Tracy Quah
|INFORMATICA
|Singapore
|PP01.379253
|Young Business Leader
|Adeline Ang
|Starcom Media Worldwide
|Singapore
|PP16.378908
|Carol Yeung
|Golin
|Hong Kong SAR
|PP16.379124
|Faryal Nathani
|mSix&Partners
|Pakistan
|PP16.379191
|Kriti Mishra
|Dentsu International Singapore
|Singapore
|PP16.379170
|Stephanie Famolaro
|The Trade Desk
|Australia
|PP16.379309
|COMPANY CATEGORIES
|Category
|Agency/Company
|Market
|ID
|Best Company for Women
|Shell Philippines Exploration
|Philippines
|CC01.377967
|Tag
|Singapore
|CC01.379356
|Diverse-Inclusive Workplace of the Year
|Eight
|New Zealand
|CC02.378763
|Golin
|Hong Kong SAR
|CC02.379179
|Mediabrands
|Singapore
|CC02.378891
|Mediabrands
|Malaysia
|CC02.379017
|Think HQ
|Australia
|CC02.379082
|Health & Wellbeing Awards
|AIA Singapore
|Singapore
|CC03.379301
|Wavemaker
|Philippines
|CC03.378801
|CAMPAIGN CATEGORIES
|Category
|Title
|Agency/Company
|Market
|ID
|Best CSR Campaign
|AIA Singapore: 90 years strong
|AIA Singapore
|Singapore
|CA01.379322
|Love For Her, Make Her Visible
|Ruder Finn Thunder
|China
|CA01.379219
|Breaking biases: women at the forefront of conservation
|Shell Philippines Exploration
|Philippines
|CA01.377980
|Mental Health Awareness Campaign
|AIA Live in Singapore
|AIA Singapore
|Singapore
|CA02.379320
|Care for S.E.L.F.
|Shell Philippines Exploration
|Philippines
|CA02.377979
|Depression Can Be Everywhere
|Weber Shandwick
|Hong Kong SAR
|CA02.379426
|Women Leading Change Campaign
|No Shortlist
|SPECIAL CATEGORY
|Category
|Nominee
|Agency/Company
|Market
|ID
|Woman Leading Change of the Year
|Charlene Ree
|EternityX Marketing Technology
|Hong Kong SAR
|SC01.378689
|Fe Husaint
|Green Park Content
|Singapore
|SC01.379371
|Heeru Dingra
|Isobar India Group
|India
|SC01.378913
|Jen Sharpe
|Think HQ
|Australia
|SC01.379086
|Ms. Jinnarat Sampuntharat
|OMD
|Thailand
|SC01.379611