Women Leading Change 2022 shortlist revealed

See the women and companies shortlisted for the sixth annual awards, the winners of which will be announced on June 1.

Campaign Asia-Pacific has just released the shortlist for its sixth Women Leading Change Awards. The winners will be announced on June 1.

Part of Campaign’s programme to drive diversity and inclusion, the awards celebrate the achievements of outstanding women, from business leaders and change makers to trailblazers and rising stars, from across Asia-Pacific’s marketing communications industry.

A complete list of the shortlisted entries follows.

Note: No entries were shortlisted in the Women Leading Change Campaign category while the nominees for Entrepreneurship of the Year are to be announced. 

INDIVIDUAL CATEGORIES
Category Name Agency/Company Market ID
Business Leader Alice Chow MediaCom Hong Kong SAR PP02.379599
Joanne Theseira Publicis Groupe Singapore PP02.378973
Liza Zhang MSL China PP02.379142
Lovinia Chiu Medialink Group Hong Kong SAR PP02.379479
Pippa Berlocher Reprise Digital Singapore PP02.379090
Shu Wu McCann China China PP02.378963
CEO of the Year Anathea Ruys UM Australia PP03.379382
Echo Li SPORTFIVE China PP03.379026
Melissa Fein Initiative Australia Australia PP03.379279
Simone Tam dentsu international Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR PP03.378927
Yukiko Ochiai GREY Tokyo Japan PP03.378997
Creative Captain Alice Chou dentsu mcgarrybowen Taiwan Taiwan PP04.377562
Kat Limchoc Publicis Groupe Philippines Philippines PP04.378728
Natalie Lam Publicis Groupe APAC & MEA Hong Kong SAR PP04.379509
Shivani Maharaj Wavemaker Australia PP04.379235
Tara Ford The Monkeys, part of Accenture Interactive Australia PP04.379234
Diversity & Inclusion Champion Daniela Bogoricin Twitter Asia Pacific Singapore PP05.379525
Debica Sigamani Mediabrands Malaysia PP05.379016
Jen Sharpe Think HQ Australia PP05.379077
Karen Tseng Weber Shandwick China China PP05.379433
Mazuin Zin Edelman Malaysia PP05.379271
Zarka Khan-Iltaf Mediabrands Singapore PP05.378890
Entrepreneurship of the Year To be Announced 
Fintech Woman Leader Amor Maclang Fintech Philippines Association Philippines PP07.379488
So Sin Ting Endowus Singapore PP07.378792
Game Changer Audrey Chong Universal McCann & Ensemble Worldwide Malaysia PP08.379000
Belinda Drew The Monkeys, part of Accenture Interactive Australia PP08.379462
Jen Sharpe Think HQ Australia PP08.379080
Jessica Martin Google Australia PP08.379137
Joanne de Rozario Prodigious, A Publicis Groupe Agency Singapore PP08.379338
HR Management Champion Jessica Maley Wavemaker APAC & Xaxis APAC Singapore PP09.378937
Miho Hayashi Accenture Interactive Japan PP09.379111
Pauly Grant Publicis Groupe Australia PP09.379069
Yanli Chen Beijing Changfeng Hospital China PP09.379213
Yvonne Tan Dentsu International Singapore Singapore PP09.379166
Innovator of the Year Issa Guevarra-Cabreira Globe Telecom Philippines PP10.379154
LiTing Ng DeVries Global Singapore PP10.378977
Riki Li Wavemaker China China PP10.377252
SHRUTI SAMANT Procter and Gamble (P&G) India PP10.379581
Mentor of the Year Fe Husaint Green Park Content Singapore PP11.379359
Lulu Raghavan Landor & Fitch India PP11.379556
Vanaja Pillai DDB Mudra Group India PP11.377443
Rising Star Camille Gray Initiative Australia Australia PP12.379284
Justine Guerrero M&C Saatchi Performance Singapore PP12.377795
Kanokporn Kulsri Brilliant & Million (Publicis Groupe) Thailand PP12.379330
Pattamon Thairungroj Knock Consulting Thailand PP12.378037
Shefali Vijaywargiya GCMMF (Amul) India PP12.379063
Sustainability Leader June Cheryl "Chaye" Cabal-Revilla Metro Pacific Investments Corporation Philippines PP13.378871
Maria Yolanda C. Crisanto Globe Telecom Philippines PP13.377852
Technology Chief Charlene Ree EternityX Marketing Technology Hong Kong SAR PP14.378748
Melita Teo AIA Singapore Singapore PP14.379292
Samina Seth Walee Technologies Pakistan PP14.379453
Sun Young Kim Media.Monks South Korea PP14.378790
Young Lee Taboola South Korea PP14.379144
Vision Leader Carol Chan Comms8 Hong Kong SAR PP15.379231
Fe Husaint Green Park Content Singapore PP15.379364
Gina Mckinnon Omnicom Media Group New Zealand PP15.379258
Katie Rigg-Smith Mindshare Australia PP15.379290
Sheila Rasu NBA Asia Hong Kong SAR PP15.379240
Siew Ting Foo HP Singapore PP15.379228
Women’s Advancement Champion Geraldine Kan HP Singapore PP01.379417
Leigh Terry Mediabrands APAC Singapore PP01.378727
Merlee Cruz-Jayme Dentsu APAC/ Dentsu Jayme Syfu Philippines PP01.378715
Tracy Quah INFORMATICA Singapore PP01.379253
Young Business Leader Adeline Ang Starcom Media Worldwide Singapore PP16.378908
Carol Yeung Golin Hong Kong SAR PP16.379124
Faryal Nathani mSix&Partners Pakistan PP16.379191
Kriti Mishra Dentsu International Singapore Singapore PP16.379170
Stephanie Famolaro The Trade Desk Australia PP16.379309
COMPANY CATEGORIES
Category Agency/Company Market ID
Best Company for Women Shell Philippines Exploration Philippines CC01.377967
Tag Singapore CC01.379356
Diverse-Inclusive Workplace of the Year Eight New Zealand CC02.378763
Golin Hong Kong SAR CC02.379179
Mediabrands Singapore CC02.378891
Mediabrands Malaysia CC02.379017
Think HQ Australia CC02.379082
Health & Wellbeing Awards AIA Singapore Singapore CC03.379301
Wavemaker Philippines CC03.378801
CAMPAIGN CATEGORIES
Category Title Agency/Company Market ID
Best CSR Campaign AIA Singapore: 90 years strong AIA Singapore Singapore CA01.379322
Love For Her, Make Her Visible Ruder Finn Thunder China CA01.379219
Breaking biases: women at the forefront of conservation Shell Philippines Exploration Philippines CA01.377980
Mental Health Awareness Campaign AIA Live in Singapore AIA Singapore Singapore CA02.379320
Care for S.E.L.F. Shell Philippines Exploration Philippines CA02.377979
Depression Can Be Everywhere Weber Shandwick Hong Kong SAR CA02.379426
Women Leading Change Campaign No Shortlist
SPECIAL CATEGORY
Category Nominee Agency/Company Market ID
Woman Leading Change of the Year Charlene Ree EternityX Marketing Technology Hong Kong SAR SC01.378689
Fe Husaint Green Park Content Singapore SC01.379371
Heeru Dingra Isobar India Group India SC01.378913
Jen Sharpe Think HQ Australia SC01.379086
Ms. Jinnarat Sampuntharat OMD Thailand SC01.379611

 

