Advertising Digital Opinions The Work
Gary Vaynerchuk
22 hours ago

Why a human made Ocean Spray’s best commercial of all time

Madison Avenue firms have lost touch with the creativity that sparks in today’s digital first-world, writes the CEO of VaynerMedia.

Why a human made Ocean Spray’s best commercial of all time

I’ll be the first to say: there’s a disconnect between agencies, creativity and the market.

We have an incredibly fascinating state of advertising today, where the Madison Avenue-type creative taught in school, and the historical way of making ads, is put on a pedestal. It’s remarkable how much subjectivity underlies creative awards, reports and headlines. Along with boardroom politics and behavior, this is where “creativity” is happening.

It’s laughable, and it’s audacious.

When the industry understands why Doggface208’s recent TikTok video is the single best “commercial” in the history of Ocean Spray’s brand, then it will start to wake up and understand what’s going on.

@420doggface208

Morning vibe ##420souljahz ##ec ##feelinggood ##h2o ##cloud9 ##happyhippie ##worldpeace ##king ##peaceup ##merch ##tacos ##waterislife ##high ##morning ##710 ##cloud9

♬ Dreams (2004 Remaster) - Fleetwood Mac

It’s incredible that people in the industry don’t recognise that this video was more impactful than the tens of millions of dollars Ocean Spray has spent on advertising over the past decades to drive general awareness, be considered by people and keep their interest.

That’s because, the reality is, creative people that go into the traditional, creative ad agency world get the creativity completely sucked out of them.

Their creativity is put into boxes and broken down by subjective opinions. That starts with their boss, and then their boss's boss, and then their boss’s boss’s boss. After that, it’s broken down by the client, and then by reports, research and testing. Creativity is sucked away by all sorts of things that have nothing to do with the actual customer’s opinion.

This at least had some logic in an analog world. But until the advertising industry accepts that the internet exists, and recognises that the cost of production or the technical execution of a creative post does not matter as much as they wish it did because of their training or history, we will continue to be a creative advertising industry that is anything but.

But I’m hopeful. I can taste a sliver of potential that the industry finally understands that Madison Avenue has hit a pothole. I hope that will lead to better and more open, collaborative and creative work, from brands and by brands.

Because as of right now, brands are just going to have to hope that a real human being does their best ad.

Gary Vaynerchuk is chairman and founder of VaynerX and CEO of VaynerMedia.

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Nick Emery is ousted as Mindshare global CEO after 'breach of conduct'

1 Nick Emery is ousted as Mindshare global CEO after 'breach of conduct'

Accenture’s former global media auditing chief launches new firm to regain clients

2 Accenture’s former global media auditing chief launches new firm to regain clients

Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering in APAC after rebranding

3 Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering in APAC after rebranding

OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

4 OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

5 40 Under 40 opens for entries

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

6 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Estée Lauder uses online arcade to drive awareness of new beauty product

7 Estée Lauder uses online arcade to drive awareness of new beauty product

Havas Media Group launches global e-commerce practice

8 Havas Media Group launches global e-commerce practice

Vodafone and Anomaly lose connection as brand searches for global creative agency

9 Vodafone and Anomaly lose connection as brand searches for global creative agency

Philippines' top local brands

10 Philippines' top local brands

Related Articles

TikTok banned in Pakistan
Digital
4 days ago
Jessica Goodfellow

TikTok banned in Pakistan

TikTok appoints 'Safety Advisory Council' in APAC
Digital
Sep 22, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

TikTok appoints 'Safety Advisory Council' in APAC

TikTok spotlights Australia's creators in major campaign
Advertising
Sep 21, 2020
Staff Reporters

TikTok spotlights Australia's creators in major ...

TikTok celebrates cultural roots in campaign for Black History Month
Advertising
Oct 6, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

TikTok celebrates cultural roots in campaign for ...

Just Published

Warner Media to discontinue HBO and linear movie channels in India and South Asia
Digital
3 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Warner Media to discontinue HBO and linear movie ...

A change in the pay-TV industry and Covid-19 has accelerated the need for change, says South Asia boss.

#MeToo movement finds unlikely ally in fight against sexual violence: blockchain
Digital
3 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

#MeToo movement finds unlikely ally in fight ...

The social justice group teamed up with FCB Six to launch a platform that helps people get involved in the movement and records their participation on a digital ledger.

Publicis claims its model is working during Covid as Q3 decline eases to 5.6%
Advertising
3 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Publicis claims its model is working during Covid ...

Organic revenue fell in every region, including by 9% in Asia Pacific, although performance was ahead of ad spend forecasts.