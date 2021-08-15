Marketing News
Staff Reporters
4 days ago

Westpac hires KFC's Annabel Fribence to oversee brand and marketing

Australian bank has tapped long-time food and beverage marketer to help strengthen its engagement with customers, stakeholders and communities.

Westpac hires KFC's Annabel Fribence to oversee brand and marketing

Westpac Group has appointed KFC marketer Annabel Fribence as its chief brand and marketing officer.

The Australian bank represents an industry shift for Fribence, who has been a marketer within the food and beverage industry her whole career. She began as a brand manager at Foster's Group for more than six years, followed by stints at McDonald's and Pernod Ricard.

Fribence has been a senior marketer at KFC for nearly nine years, most recently as CMO for Asia Central, based out of Singapore. In this role, Fribence featured in Campaign Asia's Power List 2020, a list celebrating the region's top marketers.

She will relocate to Australia to take up her new role in November.

At Westpac, she will be responsible for the brand, creative and marketing direction for the Group’s portfolio of brands, including Westpac, BT, St.George, Bank of Melbourne, BankSA, and RAMS. The role services the broader Westpac Group, including retail and business marketing.

Fribence will report to Chris de Bruin, CEO of consumer and business banking, and be part of his leadership team. 

De Bruin said Fribence is "both creative and commercially minded" with significant experience working for major brands in Australia and Asia.

"Annabel will have a critical part in helping us to strengthen connection and engagement with our customers, stakeholders, and communities across Australia," he said. "I’m looking forward to having Annabel join us in November and I know she will be a great advocate for our people, brands, and customers."

Fribence commented: "The Westpac brand has a long and rich history in Australia, and I’m thrilled to be returning home to be part of shaping the future of the brand and marketing direction for the Group. There’s never been a more important time for brands to be there for customers as we navigate through the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. I’m looking forward to what we can achieve as a team for our customers, brands and business."

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

