Campaign India Team
1 day ago

Vi tests its network strength by partnering with Mumbai's iconic 'dabbawalas'

The campaign was conceptualised by Ogilvy India.

In order to improve its network in Mumbai, Vi partnered with Mumbai's 'dabbawalas'. The idea behind this partnership was that the dabbawalas understand the city from a humane perspective and depth that surpasses any AI or science-backed understanding.
 
The campaign was conceptualised by Ogilvy and ended with a film to reflect the association. Vi got the dabbawalas to torture test Vi's network to understand where the network was seamless and where it needed strengthening. 
 

According to a release, the dabbawalas tested the strength across 22 wards and over 550 locations. While they tested the network in areas with good experience, based on their feedback, a team of Vi network engineers continued to reinforce the network in locations from where they reported weaker experience.

Avneesh Khosla, CMO, Vi said, “Mumbai is a key market for us and ensuring a seamless network is paramount. The human network of Dabbawalas gave us a better perspective on Mumbai and a more holistic feedback on the experience as they torture tested the network. Today, we are confident that Vi offers superior network connectivity in the nooks & corners of the city and the dabbawalas are testimony to it. We thank the dabbawalas for this and strive to continuously improve our network in the city.”
 
Kainaz Karmakar and Harshad Rajadhyaksha, CCOs, Ogilvy India, said, “What could possibly be the connection between a modern, cutting-edge network service provider like Vi, and the 134-year-old iconic dabbawalas service! It is exactly this clash of contrasts that became the creative backbone of this disruptive idea. In a category saturated with technical data and jargon, we set up an unexpected, charming and much trusted human network, as our benchmark to live up to when it comes to covering the megapolis of Mumbai. The Dabbawalas have been such an integral part of the ethos and culture of Mumbai, and we are proud to make the efficiency of their network an inspiration for our Vi network.”
 
Ulhas Muke, president, Mumbai Dabbawala Association, said, "We are delighted to be chosen by Vi to play a role in improving their network experience for Mumbaikars. Today, we take great pride in the fact that our dabbawala network knows and understands Mumbai and its nuances like no other."
 
"Our association with Vi for the torture test was to verify the network strength in Mumbai through the experience of video calls, streaming videos, online gaming, download experience, voice connectivity, and speed tests. We are glad to have been a testimony to Vi's strong network experience across Mumbai. This unique partnership with Vi has been a validating, satisfying, and an enjoyable experience."
 

 

Source:
Campaign India

