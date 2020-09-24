Advertising Marketing News
Campaign India Team
12 hours ago

Universal Society of Hinduism upset by Ikea's Australia campaign

Calls for an apology and withdrawal of a 'yoga catalogue' that sells 15 products.

Among the catalogue is one for a martini glass
Among the catalogue is one for a martini glass
The Universal Society of Hinduism has urged home furnishing retailer Ikea to withdraw a campaign video 'Ikea product pose Yoga' and apologise for the same. 
 
Rajan Zed who is the founder of the society, in a statement in Nevada (USA), said that this video unnecessarily and unreasonably trivialised the ancient and serious discipline of yoga and called it highly inappropriate. 
 
Among the products is a martini glass and Zed labelled that quite out-of-line.
 
 
Rajan Zed further said that inappropriate usage of Hindu concepts or practices or traditions for commercial or other agenda was not okay as it hurt the devotees. 
 
Zed also urged Ingka group CEO Jesper Brodin and Inter Ikea group CEO Torbjörn Lööf to offer a formal apology and be serious about the vision 'to create a better everyday life for the many people'.  
 
Zed said, "Home furnishing companies should not be in the business of religious appropriation and mocking serious spiritual practices. Yoga is considered union with God, one of the six systems of Hindu philosophy, and meant for transforming consciousness and purification of the self and attaining liberation. This campaign video of Ikea Australia asks the viewer to 'follow Eve as she takes you through product pose yoga by Ikea' where she displays 15 yoga-asanas associating each with an Ikea product, like 'Barbecue tongs'; with a background voice talking about 'to quieten the internal fire we have awakened'; ending in Namaste with folded hands."  
 
This isn't the first time the Universal Society of Hinduism has raised an issue with advertising in Australia. In 2017, an ad for Meat and Livestock Australia featured Lord Ganesha. The High Commission of India in Canberra made an appeal to the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Department of Communication and Arts and Department of Agriculture about the advertisement. 
 
 
Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

TikTok latest: Oracle bid wins, Microsoft rejected, Singapore to be bolstered

1 TikTok latest: Oracle bid wins, Microsoft rejected, Singapore to be bolstered

NZ mobile carriers head in dramatically different directions

2 NZ mobile carriers head in dramatically different directions

BBH joins League of Legends with Riot Games win

3 BBH joins League of Legends with Riot Games win

GroupM announces CEO change in Hong Kong

4 GroupM to make CEO change in HK

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

5 40 Under 40 opens for entries

TikTok makes slew of senior hires in ANZ

6 TikTok makes slew of senior hires in ANZ

Shopee launches partner program for five media agencies

7 Shopee launches partner program for five media agencies

Alibaba appoints Mindshare as China media agency

8 Alibaba appoints Mindshare as China media agency

Starbucks marketer joins McCann Worldgroup as China CEO

9 Starbucks marketer joins McCann as China CEO

Dole campaign creates humorous new meanings for ‘fruit bowl’

10 Dole campaign creates humorous new meanings for ‘fruit bowl’

Just Published

Auto industry faces 21% decline in global adspend in 2020 due to pandemic
Advertising
3 hours ago
Elaine Underwood

Auto industry faces 21% decline in global adspend ...

Zenith predicts a rebound in automotive ad spending in 2021 and 2022, growing 10.5% and 11.4%, respectively.

See all the winners from the first night of the APAC Effies
Advertising
4 hours ago
Staff Reporters

See all the winners from the first night of the ...

Leo Group, The Brand Agency, BBDO Japan, BC&F, Stanley St, Ogilvy Hong Kong, Ogilvy Sydney, BMF and GIGIL won gold Effies at the first of two virtual awards shows Thursday afternoon.

How creatives freed their minds during lockdown
Advertising
12 hours ago
Gemma Charles

How creatives freed their minds during lockdown

While the world ground to a virtual halt in the grip of the Covid pandemic, creativity remained unfettered. Campaign asked creatives to open up about the craft stories behind the spots.

Ebiquity picks up 20 clients after Accenture quits media auditing
Media
12 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Ebiquity picks up 20 clients after Accenture quits ...

Revenues still slumped by a quarter because of Covid-19.