Universal Society of Hinduism upset by Ikea's Australia campaign
Calls for an apology and withdrawal of a 'yoga catalogue' that sells 15 products.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins
Most Read
Just Published
Auto industry faces 21% decline in global adspend ...
Zenith predicts a rebound in automotive ad spending in 2021 and 2022, growing 10.5% and 11.4%, respectively.
See all the winners from the first night of the ...
Leo Group, The Brand Agency, BBDO Japan, BC&F, Stanley St, Ogilvy Hong Kong, Ogilvy Sydney, BMF and GIGIL won gold Effies at the first of two virtual awards shows Thursday afternoon.
How creatives freed their minds during lockdown
While the world ground to a virtual halt in the grip of the Covid pandemic, creativity remained unfettered. Campaign asked creatives to open up about the craft stories behind the spots.
Ebiquity picks up 20 clients after Accenture quits ...
Revenues still slumped by a quarter because of Covid-19.