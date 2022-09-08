Search
Just Published
Advertising
20 hours ago
WFA uncovers the biggest blockers of creativity and ...
The first global study of its kind addresses the role of clients in tackling the decline of creativity in marketing and advertising.
Digital
21 hours ago
Campaign Creation Stories: How a virtual influencer ...
Down Syndrome International (DSi) and Forsman & Bodenfors talk about the process behind an ambitious project to create a more inclusive digital environment.
Advertising
21 hours ago
Ogilvy takes top nods at 2022 APAC Effies
The WPP shop was crowned Agency Network of the Year, with Ogilvy Mumbai named Agency of the Year for its work on the Grand Effie-winning 'Not Just a Cadbury Ad' 2.0.
Advertising
1 day ago
UK ad industry joins tributes in mourning for The Queen
Media owners have suspended some or all advertising.