The sun is rising in the east and west for TikTok
Digital
Aug 26, 2022
Steve Barrett

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri responds to ‘TikTok copycat’ criticisms
Digital
Jul 28, 2022
Brandon Doerrer

TikTok disputes report it is 'abandoning' live shopping expansion in Europe
Media
Jul 5, 2022
Arvind Hickman

WFA uncovers the biggest blockers of creativity and effectiveness
Advertising
20 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

The first global study of its kind addresses the role of clients in tackling the decline of creativity in marketing and advertising.

Campaign Creation Stories: How a virtual influencer with Down syndrome was born
Digital
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Down Syndrome International (DSi) and Forsman & Bodenfors talk about the process behind an ambitious project to create a more inclusive digital environment.

Ogilvy takes top nods at 2022 APAC Effies
Advertising
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

The WPP shop was crowned Agency Network of the Year, with Ogilvy Mumbai named Agency of the Year for its work on the Grand Effie-winning 'Not Just a Cadbury Ad' 2.0.

UK ad industry joins tributes in mourning for The Queen
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Media owners have suspended some or all advertising.