Staff Reporters
19 hours ago

TripleLift eyes APAC growth

Adtech company has appointed former The Trade Desk exec to lead its expansion in APAC.

Henry Shelley
Henry Shelley

Supply-side adtech platform TripleLift has hired Henry Shelley to oversee an expansion of its Asia-Pacific operations after witnessing fast growth in Australia.

Shelley has experience expanding company operations across regions, most recently as the general manager of Southeast Asia at The Trade Desk. He began his career in 2006 in London working for digital agency Latitude before joining Mitchells Communication Group’s search-engine-marketing division, Columbus Search, in Sydney. In 2012, following the acquisition of Mitchells by Aegis (later Dentsu Aegis Network), Shelley was appointed MD of Amnet ANZ. In 2016, he became VP of global product innovation, where he was tasked with accelerating Amnet’s product ambitions across TV and OOH.

At TripleLift, he is tasked with leading its expansion in key markets across APAC as managing director, based in Singapore. The company aims to build on its growth in Australia, where it claims to have grown publisher partnerships by over 250% in two years.

Shelley said: "TripleLift quickly established itself as a trusted partner in Australia, and with the company’s acquisition—one of the largest transactions in adtech history—expansion in key markets across APAC is accelerating."

TripleLift was acquired by private equity firm Vista Equity Partners in March for a reported US$1.4 billion. At the time, co-founder and CEO Eric Berry said the acquisition would allow it to grow in areas like CTV and expand into priority international markets across Europe and Asia.

TripleLift first launched its native programmatic product seven years ago, and has since expanded its product portfolio to support every major programmatically transactable ad format from display to CTV.

Jacqueline Quantrell, chief revenue officer of TripleLift, commented: "As the home to several of the worlds' largest and fastest-growing digital ad markets, Asia-Pacific presents publishers and advertisers with an enormous opportunity to harness the power of programmatic to achieve their business objectives." 

Campaign Asia-Pacific

