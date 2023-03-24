The grades are in: Agency Report Cards debut Monday

Our editors are hard at work putting the finishing touches on our 20th annual evaluation of APAC agency networks.

This year, we've assessed 30 APAC networks based on their 2022 business performance, innovation, creative output, awards, staff development, diversity, sustainability and leadership.

Campaign members only can check-in on Monday afternoon to see all 30 grades revealed, along with a detailed writeup explaining the grades for each category of performance and analysing that agency's performance.

This year's report cards feature a new numeric grading system, allowing more nuanced benchmarking.

