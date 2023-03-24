Advertising Media Analysis
The grades are in: Agency Report Cards debut Monday

We assessed 30 APAC agency networks—in great detail. The in-depth report cards on their 2022 performance in growth, innovation, creativity and effectiveness, DEI and sustainability, and overall management quality, will be revealed on Monday.

The grades are in: Agency Report Cards debut Monday

Our editors are hard at work putting the finishing touches on our 20th annual evaluation of APAC agency networks.

This year, we've assessed 30 APAC networks based on their 2022 business performance, innovation, creative output, awards, staff development, diversity, sustainability and leadership.

Campaign members only can check-in on Monday afternoon to see all 30 grades revealed, along with a detailed writeup explaining the grades for each category of performance and analysing that agency's performance.

This year's report cards feature a new numeric grading system, allowing more nuanced benchmarking.

Not yet a member? Best to take care of that straight away. Click here for more information on how you can subscribe to The Infomation and get unlimited access to all Campaign content, including premium content like our Agency Report Cards. 

Fully subscribed and ready to go? Feel free to review the 2021 Agency Report Cards while you wait.

