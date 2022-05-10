News Advertising
TBWA NZ debuts fully remote global agency team

This business will work on New Zealand projects that require remote talent, equipment and locations to execute a campaign.

Ashley Wilding and Daniel Davison.
TBWA NZ has launched From Nowhere, a fully remote global agency team working on New Zealand clients, founded by Ashley Wilding and Daniel Davison, previously creative directors at CHE Proximity Sydney. From Nowhere is already working with TBWA NZ’s clients on some projects such as the 2022 Aupiki campaign for mobile network, 2degrees and VIS—The Road Safety Collection for Southern Cross Pet Insurance.

This business will work on New Zealand projects that require remote talent, equipment and locations to execute a campaign. This unit is distinct from TBWA NZ's existing creative team. 

Previously, Wilding and Davison helped the agency grow from a handful of people to a few hundred in their five-year stint, according to a media statement. “From Nowhere ... is offering scale and fresh perspectives from around the world to clients who have the power to push creative boundaries at pace," said Wilding, creative partner for the new venture.

Shane Bradnick, chief creative officer, TBWA NZ Group, noted that the agency devised this venture a year ago while working remotely in Australia. "[Winding and Davison] are ambitious, smart, talented and extremely hard working, so the opportunity to work with them long term, building a team of like-minded people across the globe is really powerful," he claimed. 

As talent across the industry got used to working remotely through the pandemic, businesses seem to be adopting to changing demands from its people. Davison contended that the office environment works for many people, but doesn't for others.

"We want our team to work freelance or full-time on their own terms under whatever roofs they please," he added. “Work from home, from a campsite, from a bowling alley. As long as it works for you and you’re happy to jump on the odd call at weird New Zealand hours, it works for us.”

Wilding noted that the mission of this new agency is to build a squad of creatives, designers, planners and production partners who can collaborate on big projects from "wherever they feel most creative". From Nowhere is currently staffed by its two founders, who are working with some freelancers. More hiring is underway, the duo confirmed. 

For a global agency like TBWA this shift also makes sound business sense, contends Catherine Harris, chief executive officer, TBWA NZ Group. “Expanding our talent offering globally for clients locally is already giving us an advantage and helping us make even more amazing work," she explained. 

