Tanishq withdraws ad after #AntiHindu claims on social media

In a statement sent to Campaign India, a Tanishq spokesperson said the campaign was intended to "celebrate the coming together of people from different walks of life, local communities and families during these challenging times and celebrate the beauty of oneness".
"This film has stimulated divergent and severe reactions, contrary to its very objective," the spokesperson said. "We are deeply saddened with the inadvertent stirring of emotions and withdraw this film keeping in mind the hurt sentiments and well-being of our employees, partners and store staff."
Several social media users opposed the contents of the ad:
#BoycottTanishq— The Right Wing Guy (@_Right_Wing) October 12, 2020
.
.
They Promote To achieve
this �� in this �� pic.twitter.com/O0r2L1M3ye
This is what “UNITED HINDUS” are capable of- @TanishqJewelry deletes the video that showed a Hindu girl in a Muslim household: after immense outrage on social media! #BoycottTanishq pic.twitter.com/EWEYsFwYHm— अणिमा सोनकर (@AnimaSonkar) October 12, 2020
But not all sentiment of the film has been negative, and there has been support for the brand too. The video can be seen through this tweet by politician Shashi Tharoor.
Dear @TanishqJewelry promoting Love Jihad? I dare you to do an ad of Muslim daughter in law with Hindu family? I bet you won’t because it goes against your propaganda. Your paid to convince Hindu girls that it is safe when you know it is dangerous. We Hindus will #BoycottTanishq— Renee Lynn (@Voice_For_India) October 12, 2020
So Hindutva bigots have called for a boycott of @TanishqJewelry for highlighting Hindu-Muslim unity through this beautiful ad. If Hindu-Muslim “ekatvam” irks them so much, why don’t they boycott the longest surviving symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity in the world -- India? pic.twitter.com/cV0LpWzjda— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 13, 2020
Exactly true.. Will never boycott any tata product..— annwesa basu (@annwesa) October 12, 2020
I #SupportTanishq #tanishq https://t.co/ovl30VEhHs
Right Wing trolls are having a meltdown on Twitter because inter-faith marriage is too much for them to take. ��#SupportTanishq #tanishq pic.twitter.com/DtbwRcjQjV— Paras पारस ਰਿਸ਼ੀ (@parasrishi) October 12, 2020