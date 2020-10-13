Advertising Digital News
Campaign India Team
1 day ago

Tanishq withdraws ad after #AntiHindu claims on social media

Tanishq said the campaign was intended to "celebrate the coming together of people from different walks of life and communities" but has instead stimulated "divergent and severe reactions".

Tanishq withdraws ad after #AntiHindu claims on social media
Jewellery retail brand Tanishq has withdrawn an ad for its Ekatvam collection after a group of social media users branded the ad "anti-Hindu" and called for a boycott of the brand.
 
In the film, a Muslim household led by the mother was throwing a baby shower for her pregnant daughter-in-law. At the end of the video, the daughter-in-law thanks the host for hosting a ritual which is otherwise not celebrated in the household.
 
The ad drew criticism on social media, with a #BoycottTanishq movement sweeping through Facebook and Twitter.
 
After disabling comments, Tanishq on Tuesday (October 13) took down the video from Facebook and Twitter while the film link has been made private on YouTube.

In a statement sent to Campaign India, a Tanishq spokesperson said the campaign was intended to "celebrate the coming together of people from different walks of life, local communities and families during these challenging times and celebrate the beauty of oneness".

"This film has stimulated divergent and severe reactions, contrary to its very objective," the spokesperson said. "We are deeply saddened with the inadvertent stirring of emotions and withdraw this film keeping in mind the hurt sentiments and well-being of our employees, partners and store staff."

Several social media users opposed the contents of the ad:

But not all sentiment of the film has been negative, and there has been support for the brand too. The video can be seen through this tweet by politician Shashi Tharoor.
 
 
Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Accenture’s former global media auditing chief launches new firm to regain clients

1 Accenture’s former global media auditing chief launches new firm to regain clients

Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering in APAC after rebranding

2 Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering in APAC after rebranding

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

3 40 Under 40 opens for entries

OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

4 OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

5 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Estée Lauder uses online arcade to drive awareness of new beauty product

6 Estée Lauder uses online arcade to drive awareness of new beauty product

Havas Media Group launches global e-commerce practice

7 Havas Media Group launches global e-commerce practice

Campaign Crash Course: Five tips on marketing to Gen Zs

8 Campaign Crash Course: Five tips on marketing to Gen Zs

Vodafone and Anomaly lose connection as brand searches for global creative agency

9 Vodafone and Anomaly lose connection as brand searches for global creative agency

Philippines' top local brands

10 Philippines' top local brands

Related Articles

Dell appoints VMLY&R as lead creative agency in India
Advertising
Sep 29, 2020
Campaign India Team

Dell appoints VMLY&R as lead creative agency in India

Wavemaker's Monaz Todywalla joins PHD India as CEO
Advertising
Sep 20, 2020
Campaign India Team

Wavemaker's Monaz Todywalla joins PHD India as CEO

'It's been a bloodbath for the big holding companies': S4 Capital's Poran Malani
Digital
Sep 14, 2020

'It's been a bloodbath for the big holding ...

WWF India places emphasis on #TheUltimateVaccine
Advertising
Sep 10, 2020
Campaign India Team

WWF India places emphasis on #TheUltimateVaccine

Just Published

Forrester 2021 predictions: Integration of marketing and CX, cloud to skyrocket, innovation to suffer
Advertising
13 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Forrester 2021 predictions: Integration of ...

CMOs will embrace CX, loyalty programmes will be re-emphasised and media money will shift into retention methods, the firm's annual outlook predicts.

Announcement: Campaign Connect returns December 8
News
14 hours ago
Staff

Announcement: Campaign Connect returns December 8

Global virtual conference, available live and on-demand, will bring together leaders from around the world to reflect on 2020 and kickstart the conversation on what happens next.

CMOs race to reshape plans: Dentsu survey
Digital
14 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

CMOs race to reshape plans: Dentsu survey

Agencies are struggling to keep up, a new report shows, with key CMO concerns around managing budgets, driving greater efficiency and bringing new insights to the table.