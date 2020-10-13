Tanishq withdraws ad after #AntiHindu claims on social media

Jewellery retail brand Tanishq has withdrawn an ad for its Ekatvam collection after a group of social media users branded the ad "anti-Hindu" and called for a boycott of the brand.

In the film, a Muslim household led by the mother was throwing a baby shower for her pregnant daughter-in-law. At the end of the video, the daughter-in-law thanks the host for hosting a ritual which is otherwise not celebrated in the household.

The ad drew criticism on social media, with a #BoycottTanishq movement sweeping through Facebook and Twitter.

After disabling comments, Tanishq on Tuesday (October 13) took down the video from Facebook and Twitter while the film link has been made private on YouTube.

In a statement sent to Campaign India, a Tanishq spokesperson said the campaign was intended to "celebrate the coming together of people from different walks of life, local communities and families during these challenging times and celebrate the beauty of oneness". "This film has stimulated divergent and severe reactions, contrary to its very objective," the spokesperson said. "We are deeply saddened with the inadvertent stirring of emotions and withdraw this film keeping in mind the hurt sentiments and well-being of our employees, partners and store staff." Several social media users opposed the contents of the ad:

This is what “UNITED HINDUS” are capable of- @TanishqJewelry deletes the video that showed a Hindu girl in a Muslim household: after immense outrage on social media! #BoycottTanishq pic.twitter.com/EWEYsFwYHm — अणिमा सोनकर (@AnimaSonkar) October 12, 2020

Dear @TanishqJewelry promoting Love Jihad? I dare you to do an ad of Muslim daughter in law with Hindu family? I bet you won't because it goes against your propaganda. Your paid to convince Hindu girls that it is safe when you know it is dangerous. We Hindus will #BoycottTanishq — Renee Lynn (@Voice_For_India) October 12, 2020 But not all sentiment of the film has been negative, and there has been support for the brand too. The video can be seen through this tweet by politician Shashi Tharoor.

So Hindutva bigots have called for a boycott of ⁦@TanishqJewelry⁩ for highlighting Hindu-Muslim unity through this beautiful ad. If Hindu-Muslim “ekatvam” irks them so much, why don’t they boycott the longest surviving symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity in the world -- India? pic.twitter.com/cV0LpWzjda — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 13, 2020