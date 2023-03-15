TAG study sees progress in limiting invalid traffic, including in China

Source: The fourth 2023 Trustworthy Accountability Group’s (TAG) Asia Pacific Fraud Snapshot is an annual analysis of fraud in APAC markets. Conducted by The 614 Group, the study measured invalid traffic (IVT) rates in TAG Certified Channels by analysing 183 billion ad impressions from January to December 2022 from three of the largest advertising agency holding companies across Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.



Key findings

There is sustained industry success in holding IVT under the industry target of 1% in TAG Certified Channels, where multiple supply chain participants have adopted high anti-fraud standards.

There is 0.56% rate for invalid traffic in TAG Certified channels, where multiple entities involved in the transaction, such as the media agency, buy-side platform, sell-side platform, and/or publisher, have achieved the TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal. In Non-Certified Channels (NCC), the rate was more than 66% higher at 0.93%.

China had an overall IVT rate of 5.93%, which is approximately 50% lower than the estimated global average of 11.88%, based on published IVT rates from MRC-accredited vendors, including DoubleVerify, Human, Integral Ad Science and Pixalate.

The China analysis included 1.66 trillion ad impressions provided by measurement vendors in China. The impression data submitted reflects only the Chinese customers participating in these four companies’ monitoring businesses and therefore not the entire market.

