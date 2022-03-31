Digital Data
Singapore leads key markets in desktop ad fraud rates

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Vietnam and Japan among other APAC markets reporting high rates, according to Integral Ad Science's Digital Media Quality report.

Source: The 16th edition of IAS' Media Quality Report, where the firm uses impression-level data through pixel tracking that is aggregated through its data engine. IAS analyses the insights at the market level as well as globally. Each metric is reviewed and the aggregated data is analysed in order to achieve an average (median) by buy type, platform, and media-quality metric. The company breaks out the data by geography, ad format, inventory source, and device. 

  • After Singapore, the second highest desktop ad fraud rate was posted by Vietnam (2.6%) with Japan also at 2.6%, and Indonesia at 0.7%. India was the only market in the region that saw ad fraud rates reduce on desktop display to 1.1%.
  • For desktop video, Australia reported the highest ad fraud rates globally, at 2.9%.
  • Japan posted the highest ad fraud rate on mobile web display of 1.5%, but it was down significantly from 2.7% year-on-year (YoY). 
  • On desktop display, Indonesia reported a sharp decline to reach 0.9% brand risk, and a 14.7 percentage-point reduction to 1.3% on mobile web display.
