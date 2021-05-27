Salesforce Live: Asia promises inspiring sessions on how marketers can thrive in a digital, always-on world

We are living in an all-digital world - where businesses must accelerate digital initiatives in an engaging, interactive way with their customers. According to research from Gartner, IT spending will hit 3.9 trillion this year. Digital transformation seems inevitable if we consider its financial benefits. Companies that said they had a ‘higher digital transformation maturity’ also reported higher net revenue growth and net profit margin. Those at the forefront of using big data are also generating 12% more income than those who aren’t. In this digital, always-on world, it's essential for marketers, brands and business leaders to lean into how they can best engage and connect.

That is one of the key messages from Salesforce Live: Asia, a 7-part event series targeting specific roles and industries, with special guests, roundtables and on-demand sessions.

During the premiere episode, on May 20, Carol Fong, regional vice president, Salesforce sat down with Cheryl Goh, Group VP of marketing and sustainability at Grab, for a discussion about improving efficiencies with AI & machine learning, supporting small businesses through the pandemic and business as a platform for change. In addition, Joshua Tan, Head of CRM, NTUC FairPrice, spoke about personalisation and customer engagement through digital transformation and how NTUC Fairprice is supporting local communities through the pandemic.

Campaign’s readers can look forward to Episode 5 of the series, airing on June 17th, which promises to be a day of inspiration and learnings for brands and marketers on where we are headed for the future. Specially targeted towards marketers, the session will dive into topics as building AI-driven insights, achieving 1-1 customer connections, and leveraging technology to evolve one’s business with the times.

Key highlights include Seth Godin, bestselling author, entrepreneur and teacher, speaking on ‘The Future of Marketing in a Digital-First World’. Godin is a frequent speaker at TED and is perhaps best known for his blog, where he divulges lessons on business, marketing and life. In this particular session, he’ll tackle the one question at the top of every marketer’s mind in 2021: how should marketers drive innovation in customer engagement?

The session will showcase a Salesforce customer, Sephora. We can expect to hear from Amrita Balaji, head of marketing technology team at Sephora, on how they have humanised and personalised digital customer journeys with creativity and innovation.

Meanwhile, Mathew Sweezy, director of market strategy at Salesforce, will discuss ways businesses can manage marketing priorities and strategies to deepen long-lasting customer relationships. The best-selling author of ‘The Context Marketing Revolution’ will dive into 3 key imperatives: the need for marketing transformation, the new data revolution you need to prepare for, and the X factor for breaking through the noise.

Rounding off the Marketing episode is a series of live demos of Salesforce’s customer engagement products, where audiences can experience the technology live.

Don’t miss the opportunity to learn about customer engagement in a digital-first era from the industry’s trailblazers and industry peers. Register for Salesforce Live: Asia now.