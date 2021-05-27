Partner Content
Staff Writer
14 hours ago

Salesforce Live: Asia promises inspiring sessions on how marketers can thrive in a digital, always-on world

Running until July, the six-week event comprises compelling episodes tailored to specific roles and industries, with special keynotes, roundtables and on-demand sessions.

Salesforce Live: Asia promises inspiring sessions on how marketers can thrive in a digital, always-on world
PARTNER CONTENT

We are living in an all-digital world - where businesses must accelerate digital initiatives in an engaging, interactive way with their customers. According to research from Gartner, IT spending will hit 3.9 trillion this year. Digital transformation seems inevitable if we consider its financial benefits. Companies that said they had a ‘higher digital transformation maturity’ also reported higher net revenue growth and net profit margin. Those at the forefront of using big data are also generating 12% more income than those who aren’t. In this digital, always-on world, it's essential for marketers, brands and business leaders to lean into how they can best engage and connect.

That is one of the key messages from Salesforce Live: Asia, a 7-part event series targeting specific roles and industries, with special guests, roundtables and on-demand sessions.  

During the premiere episode, on May 20, Carol Fong, regional vice president, Salesforce sat down with Cheryl Goh, Group VP of marketing and sustainability at Grab, for a discussion about improving efficiencies with AI & machine learning, supporting small businesses through the pandemic and business as a platform for change. In addition, Joshua Tan, Head of CRM, NTUC FairPrice, spoke about personalisation and customer engagement through digital transformation and how NTUC Fairprice is supporting local communities through the pandemic.

Campaign’s readers can look forward to Episode 5 of the series, airing on June 17th, which promises to be a day of inspiration and learnings for brands and marketers on where we are headed for the future. Specially targeted towards marketers, the session will dive into topics as building AI-driven insights, achieving 1-1 customer connections, and leveraging technology to evolve one’s business with the times. 

Key highlights include Seth Godin, bestselling author, entrepreneur and teacher, speaking on ‘The Future of Marketing in a Digital-First World’. Godin is a frequent speaker at TED and is perhaps best known for his blog, where he divulges lessons on business, marketing and life. In this particular session, he’ll tackle the one question at the top of every marketer’s mind in 2021: how should marketers drive innovation in customer engagement? 

The session will showcase a Salesforce customer, Sephora. We can expect to hear from Amrita Balaji, head of marketing technology team at Sephora, on how they have humanised and personalised digital customer journeys with creativity and innovation. 

Meanwhile, Mathew Sweezy, director of market strategy at Salesforce, will discuss ways businesses can manage marketing priorities and strategies to deepen long-lasting customer relationships. The best-selling author of ‘The Context Marketing Revolution’ will dive into 3 key imperatives: the need for marketing transformation, the new data revolution you need to prepare for, and the X factor for breaking through the noise. 

Rounding off the Marketing episode is a series of live demos of Salesforce’s customer engagement products, where audiences can experience the technology live. 

Don’t miss the opportunity to learn about customer engagement in a digital-first era from the industry’s trailblazers and industry peers. Register for Salesforce Live: Asia now.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Droga5 launches in Asia with new Tokyo office

1 Droga5 launches in Asia with new Tokyo office

Apple spells it out with new ad for app tracking privacy feature

2 Apple spells it out with new ad for app tracking privacy feature

Philips wraps global review, picks Omnicom for creative, media and comms

3 Philips wraps global review

‘A name is a vessel to be filled’: BlackBerry’s CMO on the company’s big pivot

4 Why BlackBerry kept its name post-pivot

Jens Monsees departs as WPP AUNZ CEO just 20 months after taking role

5 Jens Monsees departs as WPP AUNZ CEO just 20 months after taking role

How Giant gives the people what they want: $16 million in savings

6 How Giant gives the people what they want: $16 million in savings

Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

7 Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable Professionals

8 Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable Professionals

Reuters to provide digital journalism training in partnership with Facebook

9 Reuters to provide digital journalism training in partnership with Facebook

Women Leading Change Awards shortlist revealed

10 Women Leading Change Awards shortlist revealed

Related Articles

Just Published

Singapore cleanliness video is litter-ally delightful
Advertising
15 hours ago
Ad Nut

Singapore cleanliness video is litter-ally delightful

A public-hygiene campaign from Wunderman Thompson will have you doing new dance moves like the trashcan twirl and the rubbish reach.

Army Reserve recruitment ad is crafty
Advertising
16 hours ago
Ad Nut

Army Reserve recruitment ad is crafty

A VMLY&R film for Australia's defence forces features finely tuned messaging and admirable film craft that reinforces it.

D&AD: 'Donation dollar' is worth three Yellow Pencils
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

D&AD: 'Donation dollar' is worth three Yellow Pencils

Saatchi & Saatchi Australia's project with the Australian mint led APAC entrants as D&AD announced its first slate of winners overnight. DDB New Zealand also won a Yellow Pencil, and in addition APAC yielded 14 graphite awards.

Global forecast: Reinventing the agency model (again)
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Global forecast: Reinventing the agency model (again)

Integrated pitches have increased exponentially, and not only because of the pandemic. This special report, for Campaign members only, examines the trend with data and insights from Campaign's global network.