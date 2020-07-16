salesforce
Insights from Salesforce’s 6th State of Marketing Report to navigate change
2020 and beyond will see the rise of customer engagement, AI adoption, as well as better alignment between marketing and IT departments.
Salesforce and Alibaba unveil China partnership
Deal sees US CRM giant make big push for Chinese market.
What is equality? Four company leaders answer.
WLC interviews: Equality is more about numbers, it is also about building a long-lasting culture
Salesforce global CMO: “To lead marketing, you have to get out of marketing”
Stephanie Buscemi explains why the breaking down of business silos means it’s never been a better time to be a CMO.
‘Headless’ content the key to personalisation
Having a single content source feeding different channels is the best way to achieve consistency in digital marketing, according to Four Seasons Hotels' marketing VP.
Email “still an alpha channel” for marketing
Still one of the most effective channels, email should still get as much attention as other marketing mediums, according to marketing heads at Toyota and JAM Direct.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins