Salesforce and Alibaba unveil China partnership
Jul 25, 2019
Staff Reporters

Deal sees US CRM giant make big push for Chinese market.

Salesforce global CMO: “To lead marketing, you have to get out of marketing”
Jun 25, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Stephanie Buscemi explains why the breaking down of business silos means it’s never been a better time to be a CMO.

‘Headless’ content the key to personalisation
Jun 20, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Having a single content source feeding different channels is the best way to achieve consistency in digital marketing, according to Four Seasons Hotels' marketing VP.

Email “still an alpha channel” for marketing
Jun 19, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Still one of the most effective channels, email should still get as much attention as other marketing mediums, according to marketing heads at Toyota and JAM Direct.

