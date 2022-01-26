PR News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Redhill makes first acquisition with Creative Consulting Group deal

This takeover is aimed at strengthening the agency's presence in Hong Kong and the Greater China region.

Belinda Chan & Jacob Puthenparambil
Belinda Chan & Jacob Puthenparambil

Redhill, a Singapore-headquartered full-service communications agency, has acquired Hong Kong-based Creative Consulting Group (CCG) to strengthen its presence in Hong Kong and the Greater China region. This is the first acquisition for Redhill.

Founded in 2001 by Belinda Chan, CCG is a marketing and PR firm with clients across business sectors, including banking and finance, real estate, professional services, lifestyle, and technology. The firm's clients include Henderson Land Group, Cushman & Wakefield, Bank of Singapore, UBS, JP Morgan, Cyberport, Bang & Olufsen, MMD and Aruba.

Chan, who is also managing partner of CCG, said the deal would allow both firms to combine their strengths to target the Greater China market: “With roots in the dynamic Greater China region, we aim to join forces with Redhill to bring both our successes to the next level."

For Redhill, this deal is likely to be the first in a series of inorganic deals it makes to expand its business. “CCG brings with it not only regional experience and presence but also a high-quality team in Hong Kong and Greater China region," said Jacob Puthenparambil, CEO at Redhill. "This is an important milestone for Redhill as we ... further our mission to be a global agency with Asian roots.” 

Since its inception in 2014, Redhill has grown to over 110 employees in 2022. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

1 Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

Goodbye FLoC, hello Topics: Google unveils new alternative to cookies

2 Goodbye FLoC, hello Topics: Google unveils new alternative to cookies

Singapore Tourism Board declares winners in global pitch

3 STB declares winners in global pitch

How Activision Blizzard could help Microsoft gain gaming credibility and bigger marketing budgets

4 How Activision Blizzard could help Microsoft gain gaming credibility and bigger marketing budgets

Jane Lin-Baden joins Publicis Groupe global management committee

5 Jane Lin-Baden joins Publicis Groupe global management committee

Data shows brands don’t need social media accounts in China

6 Data shows brands don’t need social media accounts in China

AB InBev reveals new logo

7 AB InBev reveals new logo

Sorrell targets adtech, data analysis, metaverse with new VC fund

8 Sorrell targets adtech, data analysis, metaverse with new VC fund

Move and win roundup: Week of January 17, 2022

9 Move and win roundup: Week of January 17, 2022

IPG expands BMW and Mini mandate to a regional remit

10 IPG expands BMW and Mini mandate to a regional remit

Related Articles

‘We can’t just copy-paste elements from the West’: Chair of PRCA’s DEI committee
PR
Jan 19, 2022
Surekha Ragavan

‘We can’t just copy-paste elements from the West’: ...

Havas eyes media agency acquisition in India
Advertising
May 4, 2021
Raahil Chopra

Havas eyes media agency acquisition in India

More than 450 scientists call on PR, creative agencies to drop fossil fuel clients
Advertising
Jan 20, 2022
Aleda Stam

More than 450 scientists call on PR, creative ...

Elizabeth Holmes scandal: a reminder that PR must protect journalistic independence
Analysis
Jan 6, 2022
Pete Sigrist

Elizabeth Holmes scandal: a reminder that PR must ...

Just Published

Creative Minds: Andrea Choi's pursuit of simple joys
Analysis
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Andrea Choi's pursuit of simple joys

The associate CD at Dentsu Mcgarrybowen Hong Kong answers 11 of our questions. Learn about her best days on the job, her desire to cuddle with alpacas, how she sometimes gets a bit too hyper, and her support of a worthy charity.

Son Heung-Min carries Tumi to the top in new global campaign
News
5 hours ago
Ad Nut

Son Heung-Min carries Tumi to the top in new global ...

The Tottenham Hotspur forward and pride of Korea runs to a rooftop in a global campaign for the luxury luggage brand.

Uber Eats makes it weird with 'choose your own' Australian Open campaign
Advertising
7 hours ago
Ad Nut

Uber Eats makes it weird with 'choose your own' ...

Things turn strange for Ash Barty, Nick Kyrgios and Todd Woodbridge in the latest Special Group campaign for the delivery service.