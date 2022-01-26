Redhill makes first acquisition with Creative Consulting Group deal

Redhill, a Singapore-headquartered full-service communications agency, has acquired Hong Kong-based Creative Consulting Group (CCG) to strengthen its presence in Hong Kong and the Greater China region. This is the first acquisition for Redhill.

Founded in 2001 by Belinda Chan, CCG is a marketing and PR firm with clients across business sectors, including banking and finance, real estate, professional services, lifestyle, and technology. The firm's clients include Henderson Land Group, Cushman & Wakefield, Bank of Singapore, UBS, JP Morgan, Cyberport, Bang & Olufsen, MMD and Aruba.

Chan, who is also managing partner of CCG, said the deal would allow both firms to combine their strengths to target the Greater China market: “With roots in the dynamic Greater China region, we aim to join forces with Redhill to bring both our successes to the next level."

For Redhill, this deal is likely to be the first in a series of inorganic deals it makes to expand its business. “CCG brings with it not only regional experience and presence but also a high-quality team in Hong Kong and Greater China region," said Jacob Puthenparambil, CEO at Redhill. "This is an important milestone for Redhill as we ... further our mission to be a global agency with Asian roots.”

Since its inception in 2014, Redhill has grown to over 110 employees in 2022.