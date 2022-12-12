Reddit hires new VP to lead APAC

Reddit has tapped Durgesh Kaushik for a newly established role as vice president of Asia Pacific and emerging markets growth.

Kaushik will be tasked to set the strategy for responsibly growing communities, scaling user adoption, and identifying international expansion opportunities in emerging markets throughout the world.

He joins the platform from Coinbase, where he led market expansion across APAC, EMEA and the Americas. Kaushik also previously worked at Snap, where he was the managing director for India and South Asia.

Now based in Singapore, Durgesh will report to Reddit’s vice president of product management Vaibhav Sahgal.

“Building out a meaningful global footprint is key to our internationalization strategy and requires local context and perspective as we further grow our user base in emerging markets throughout the world,” said Sahgal.

“Durgesh brings a clear vision for Reddit’s growth outside of the US, and a proven track record for successfully scaling user bases across APAC and other emerging markets, and I’m thrilled to have him at the helm of our own local growth efforts.”

Reddit first arrived in APAC in 2021 with the opening of its Australia office and hired David Ray to be its country manager.