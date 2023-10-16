News Marketing
Gunjan Prasad
1 day ago

Reckitt Indonesia restructures business; splits Health & Hygiene and Nutrition entities

EXCLUSIVE: In a strategic move, Reckitt has reorganised its Indonesia business to drive targeted growth and operational efficiency.

Reckitt Indonesia restructures business; splits Health & Hygiene and Nutrition entities

Campaign has exclusively learned that Reckitt Indonesia, a leading consumer goods company, has announced a significant restructuring of its operations.

The business will be divided into two separate entities: Health and Hygiene, and Nutrition. This move aims to enhance focus and execution, as well as accelerate growth opportunities for the company.

Harmeet Bhalla, the current president director of Reckitt Indonesia, will continue to oversee the entire company while taking on additional responsibilities for the Health and Hygiene division. This division includes renowned brands such as Dettol, Vanish, Harpic, and Durex.

Rahul Bibhuti, previously the marketing director, has been promoted to the role of country manager and managing director for the nutrition division. In his new capacity, Bibhuti will be responsible for leading brands such as Enfa and Nutramegine. He will report directly to Anne Engrerant, the senior vice president of Reckitt.

Barbara Yuste Zambrano, formerly the business director for category development hygiene at Reckitt Brazil, has relocated from Sao Paolo to assume the position of marketing head, succeeding Bibhuti.

More as the story develops.

Source:

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Publicis makes in-office attendance mandatory on Mondays and eliminates consecutive remote work days

1 Publicis makes in-office attendance mandatory on Mondays and eliminates consecutive remote work days

How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

2 How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

Ex-MediaMonks senior executives launch new creative shop Uncanny

3 Ex-MediaMonks senior executives launch new creative shop Uncanny

Retailer's body calls for legal action against Big B and Flipkart for 'misleading' ad

4 Retailer's body calls for legal action against Big B and Flipkart for 'misleading' ad

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

5 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

6 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

7 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Charles Brian-Boys: A tribute to the Hong Kong ad legend

8 Charles Brian-Boys: A tribute to the Hong Kong ad legend

Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

9 Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

Dentsu launches female-focused practice in Hong Kong to improve gender diversity in ads

10 Dentsu launches female-focused practice in Hong Kong to improve gender diversity in ads

Related Articles

Headline: Reliance 'mega-pitch' sees India business split
Oct 22, 2004

Headline: Reliance 'mega-pitch' sees India business ...

Just Published

September 2023 APAC advertiser of the month: Supercheap Auto
4 hours ago
Samuel Tan

September 2023 APAC advertiser of the month: ...

Supercheap Auto zooms ahead as Australia's advertising awareness champion, trailed by razor brand Schick and electronics major Miele, according to data from YouGov BrandIndex.

Google firms-up cookie phase-out timeline: 1% of Chrome users to go cookieless in Q1 2024
4 hours ago
Joseph Arthur

Google firms-up cookie phase-out timeline: 1% of ...

The initial phase-out in early next year means the time is now to prepare for the death of the cookie, as all website owners will soon meet an increased portion of Chrome users with third-party cookies disabled and be forced to respond.

Credibility is key whether working on films or with brands: Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana
4 hours ago
Rahat Kapur

Credibility is key whether working on films or with ...

Touted amongst one of the top 15 brand ambassadors in India, Bollywood A-lister Ayushmann Khurrana has paved an unconventional path for himself both inside and outside of cinema. He sits down with Campaign to discuss acting, activism and all things authenticity.

Foodpanda replaces APAC CEO following his alleged leaks of potential sale of platform to Grab
8 hours ago
Shawn Lim

Foodpanda replaces APAC CEO following his alleged ...

Jakob Angele, who departs Foodpanda after nine years at the company will be replaced by John Fang, who was most recently their chief international officer.