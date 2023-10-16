Reckitt Indonesia restructures business; splits Health & Hygiene and Nutrition entities

Campaign has exclusively learned that Reckitt Indonesia, a leading consumer goods company, has announced a significant restructuring of its operations.

The business will be divided into two separate entities: Health and Hygiene, and Nutrition. This move aims to enhance focus and execution, as well as accelerate growth opportunities for the company.



Harmeet Bhalla, the current president director of Reckitt Indonesia, will continue to oversee the entire company while taking on additional responsibilities for the Health and Hygiene division. This division includes renowned brands such as Dettol, Vanish, Harpic, and Durex.



Rahul Bibhuti, previously the marketing director, has been promoted to the role of country manager and managing director for the nutrition division. In his new capacity, Bibhuti will be responsible for leading brands such as Enfa and Nutramegine. He will report directly to Anne Engrerant, the senior vice president of Reckitt.



Barbara Yuste Zambrano, formerly the business director for category development hygiene at Reckitt Brazil, has relocated from Sao Paolo to assume the position of marketing head, succeeding Bibhuti.

More as the story develops.