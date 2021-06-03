Marketing PR News
Campaign India Team
1 day ago

QYOU Media acquires India's influencer firm Chtrbox

Pranay Swarup, founder and CEO, and Julie Kriegshaber, COO, will continue in their leadership roles with Chtrbox

QYOU Media acquires India's influencer firm Chtrbox
QYOU Media, a media brand that operates in the United States and Canada, has announced that it has acquired influencer marketing company Chtrbox. QYOU Media will initially purchase a majority stake in Chtrbox, with a three year earn out.
 
Post the acquisition, Chtrbox will continue to run as an independently positioned brand, while benefiting from QYOU Media’s businesses including The Q, a Hindi entertainment brand in India. 
 
Pranay Swarup, founder and CEO, and Julie Kriegshaber, COO, will continue in their leadership roles with Chtrbox.
 
Chtrbox was founded in 2016. It offers clients end-to-end influencer content solutions.
 
Curt Marvis, CEO and co-founder of QYOU Media, said, “This is an incredibly exciting day for our company. In our first conversation with the founders of Chtrbox, it was immediately apparent that we shared common goals about where and how a new media company needs to operate. They have built an amazing company in India that is destined for continued growth and the collective synergies between our businesses could not be better aligned.  Our channel in India, The Q, with its massive recent ratings growth shows the power of the right creator led content. When we combine this with Chtrbox’s digital acumen and unparalleled knowledge of the world of influencer marketing, it is truly a match made in heaven.  As an added bonus is the ability to integrate various aspects of the Chtrbox business and our talented US Influencer Marketing teams and leverage the best of all of these capabilities.”
 
Swarup said, “We instantly clicked with QYOU's leadership over our shared vision that creators are, and will continue to be, the future of content, marketing, and commerce. With QYOU, we gain access to massive distribution reaching millions of households, while we continue to power awesome creator-led content across digital platforms and apps. Our biggest stakeholders are influencers and brands and they now have the opportunity to positively influence millions more.”
 
Krishna Menon, COO, The Q India, added, “At The Q India, partnering with some of the best creators and talent has been a key ingredient to our success. Well aligned with our vision, Chtrbox will also help strengthen our presence in the rapidly rising digital streaming space. Together, we are perfectly positioned to consolidate and advance influencer marketing, content development, distribution and engagement to the next level in India. We welcome Chtrbox to The Q family.”
 
Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How NTUC Income's astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

1 How an astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

2 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

'Russian' PR firm offered influencers money to discredit Pfizer vaccine

3 'Russian' PR firm taps influencers to discredit Pfizer vaccine

Apple spells it out with new ad for app tracking privacy feature

4 Apple spells it out with new ad for app tracking privacy feature

Philips wraps global review, picks Omnicom for creative, media and comms

5 Philips wraps global review

Accenture acquires Malaysian full-service agency Entropia

6 Accenture acquires Malaysian full-service agency Entropia

‘A name is a vessel to be filled’: BlackBerry’s CMO on the company’s big pivot

7 Why BlackBerry kept its name post-pivot

BTS campaign in Asia has been ‘phenomenal’: McDonald’s Asia marketer

8 BTS campaign in Asia has been ‘phenomenal’: McDonald’s Asia marketer

Why sex doesn’t always sell in China

9 Why sex doesn’t always sell in China

Advertisers flock to Android as iOS privacy feature bites

10 Advertisers flock to Android as iOS privacy feature bites

Related Articles

India's Chtrbox launches creator management division
Digital
Mar 17, 2021
Staff Reporters

India's Chtrbox launches creator management division

Marketers: Take a stand. History will stand by it
Marketing
May 19, 2021

Marketers: Take a stand. History will stand by it

Facebook extends 'more together' thought with touching Eid film
Advertising
May 17, 2021
Campaign India Team

Facebook extends 'more together' thought with ...

Don’t like policing people and if a brand is legal, then I can promote it: Saif Ali Khan
Marketing
May 17, 2021

Don’t like policing people and if a brand is legal, ...

Just Published

The ingredients of a perfect Pride campaign
Marketing
1 day ago
Jessica Goodfellow

The ingredients of a perfect Pride campaign

In the second edition of our series exploring how to celebrate Pride authentically and with compassion, Initiative Australia's Olivia Warren shares a personal account of her work on LGBTQIA+ campaigns—and which brand she will never buy from again.

Unilever ramps up Philippines beauty site with Green Park Content
Marketing
1 day ago
Matthew Miller

Unilever ramps up Philippines beauty site with ...

The FMCG maker extends its brand publishing efforts with BeautyHub.PH.

HBO Max preps launch across Southeast Asia markets
Media
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

HBO Max preps launch across Southeast Asia markets

The streaming service hires former Disney+ leader Amit Malhotra as MD for SEA and India as a launch looms in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

The growing community of queer Muslim creators
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

The growing community of queer Muslim creators

INSPIRATION STATION: In light of Instagram’s upcoming Digital Pride Festival, we shine a spotlight on The Queer Muslim Project, a collective of artists and creators.