QYOU Media acquires India's influencer firm Chtrbox

QYOU Media, a media brand that operates in the United States and Canada, has announced that it has acquired influencer marketing company Chtrbox. QYOU Media will initially purchase a majority stake in Chtrbox, with a three year earn out.

Post the acquisition, Chtrbox will continue to run as an independently positioned brand, while benefiting from QYOU Media’s businesses including The Q, a Hindi entertainment brand in India.

Pranay Swarup, founder and CEO, and Julie Kriegshaber, COO, will continue in their leadership roles with Chtrbox.

Chtrbox was founded in 2016. It offers clients end-to-end influencer content solutions.

Curt Marvis, CEO and co-founder of QYOU Media, said, “This is an incredibly exciting day for our company. In our first conversation with the founders of Chtrbox, it was immediately apparent that we shared common goals about where and how a new media company needs to operate. They have built an amazing company in India that is destined for continued growth and the collective synergies between our businesses could not be better aligned. Our channel in India, The Q, with its massive recent ratings growth shows the power of the right creator led content. When we combine this with Chtrbox’s digital acumen and unparalleled knowledge of the world of influencer marketing, it is truly a match made in heaven. As an added bonus is the ability to integrate various aspects of the Chtrbox business and our talented US Influencer Marketing teams and leverage the best of all of these capabilities.”

Swarup said, “We instantly clicked with QYOU's leadership over our shared vision that creators are, and will continue to be, the future of content, marketing, and commerce. With QYOU, we gain access to massive distribution reaching millions of households, while we continue to power awesome creator-led content across digital platforms and apps. Our biggest stakeholders are influencers and brands and they now have the opportunity to positively influence millions more.”

Krishna Menon, COO, The Q India, added, “At The Q India, partnering with some of the best creators and talent has been a key ingredient to our success. Well aligned with our vision, Chtrbox will also help strengthen our presence in the rapidly rising digital streaming space. Together, we are perfectly positioned to consolidate and advance influencer marketing, content development, distribution and engagement to the next level in India. We welcome Chtrbox to The Q family.”