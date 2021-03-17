Publicis Groupe to upgrade China's Pechoin brand

Chinese cosmetics company Pechoin has appointed Publicis Groupe for its 90th anniversary brand upgrade and communication strategic partner in China. This one-year contract commenced in the beginning of 2021.

Publicis will define their brand strategy as “New Technology - Empowered Herb,” plan a series of brand communication solutions as well as provide consumer-related research and insights. Founded in 1931, Pechoin has been one of the few well-known cosmetics brands in China. In the annual report on the most valuable and strongest cosmetics brands of “Cosmetics 50 2020” released by Brand Finance, the world’s independent brand valuation and strategy consultancy, Pechoin ranked 19th, becoming the only Chinese brand among the Top 20.

A brand spokesperson from Pechoin said: “We believe that this year-round cooperation will help us with communication upgrade, to achieve a brand-new milestone in our business.”

Arto Hampartsoumian, Managing Partner and Executive Chairman of Publicis Groupe China, said: “As one of the top local skincare Brands in China, Pechoin has built a strong reputation as trusted and innovative brand amongst our female consumers.”