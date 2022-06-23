PR News
Diana Bradley
Jun 24, 2022

PR Lions again dominated by creative firms, Edelman wins Bronze

Edelman won its metal for National Grid’s Green Light Signal campaign in the UK. It also won in the Creative Data and Media categories, and Prime Weber Shandwick won Bronze in the Direct category.

Edelman's London office won a Bronze Lion in the PR Lions and Creative Data categories at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity on Thursday for its work on the Green Light Signal campaign for the National Grid.

The Grand Prix in the PR Lions went to BBDO Belgium for The Breakaway: The First eCycling Team for Prisoners, which demonstrated how virtual sports could help prisoners rehabilitate themselves into society.

Green Light Signal is a low energy-consumption smart bulb that glows green when the electricity supply at home is clean and green, letting consumers know in real time when they can use electricity without negatively impacting the planet.

Edelman London was credited with the idea creation for the effort, and also won PR and media credits for the campaign.

The campaign for U.K. energy infrastructure provider National Grid reached 237.8 million people; garnered 18,708 landing page visits; 1.1 million app runs and led to a carbon-saving equivalent of 17.1 million mature trees.


 

In the Media category, Edelman Spain won a Bronze Lion for its work on #RealVoicesofPride for FELGTB, Spain’s primary LGBTQ+ federation. The campaign collected oppressed voices in the LGBTQIA+ community within more than 70 countries where they are discriminated against by law. It made their voices available on the FELGTB profile on TikTok during Pride Week.

Edelman Spain was credited with the idea creation for the effort, and also handled PR, media and production credits for the campaign.

Prime Weber Shandwick, the Interpublic Group agency’s Sweden-based operations, also won a Bronze Lion in the Direct category for its work on The Billion Dollar Collection campaign for the H&M Foundation. Earlier this week, Prime Weber Shandwick took home a Gold Lion in the Design category for the same campaign.

Prime Weber Shandwick, the Interpublic Group's Sweden-based operations, was credited with the idea creation for the effort, and also won PR, media and production credits for the campaign.

Elsewhere, Engine London's 'Long Live the Prince' for the Kiyan Prince Foundation picked up two PR Lions: one Silver and one Bronze.

The campaign, which won five awards at the PRWeek UK Awards last year, saw late teenage football prodigy Kiyan Prince turned into a playable character in Fifa 21. Prince was stabbed and killed at the age of 15. His return as a virtual professional footballer on the 15th anniversary of his death aimed to raise awareness of knife crime.

Prince appeared as a player for his former club, Queens Park Rangers, and was given the squad number 30 to reflect the age he would have been at the time of the campaign's launch.

 

 

Source:
PRWeek

