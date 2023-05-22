PR News
Staff Reporters
3 days ago

PR Awards Asia-Pacific 2023: Shortlist revealed

See which agencies, campaigns and talents made the cut this year. Winners will be announced at a live event on June 14 in Hong Kong.

PR Awards Asia-Pacific 2023: Shortlist revealed

Organised by Campaign Asia-Pacific and PRWeek, the PR Awards Asia is in its 22nd year and continues to recognise outstanding, inspired and successful campaigns, individuals and companies in Asia-Pacific's PR and communications industry.

This year, 266 entries have been shortlisted in Asia-Pacific across 59 categories. The winners will be announced at a live ceremony on 14 June, 2023 at the St. Regis Hotel, Hong Kong. If you've been shortlisted below, now is the time to book a table for the black tie gala dinner where the full list of winners will be revealed. 

CAMPAIGN CATEGORIES
Campaign Title Agency/Company Brand Market ID
Arts, Entertainment & Media K11 ART MALL SUB(X)TURE Cultural Festival K11 Concepts Limited K11 Art Mall Hong Kong SAR C01.388780
Kusama's Pumpkin Transforms Mundane Commute into Inspirational Journey MTR Corporation Limited MTR Hong Kong SAR C01.391310
Launch of Amazon Original show Farzi Prime Video Prime Video India C01.390515
Sab Hai, Siway SRK Ruder Finn India Disney+ Hotstar India C01.388868
Stress Buying Center PR Consulting Dentsu Inc., Dentsu Inc. USJ LLC Japan C01.391198
Automotive & Transport 2022 Lynk&Co 01 “Running Wild Neo Electric Experience” D&S Media Lynk&Co 01 China C02.388829
Doppelmayr: Establishing urban ropeways in Aotearoa Anthem Doppelmayr New Zealand C02.390250
Kusama's Pumpkin Transforms Mundane Commute into Inspirational Journey MTR Corporation Limited  MTR Hong Kong SAR C02.391304
ŠKODA SLAVIA- The Car Is Back MSL India, NCC ŠKODA Auto India India C02.391047
Switching Gears: Elevating Porsche brand experiences in Singapore DeVries Global Porsche Asia Pacific Singapore C02.391950
Brand Development (Product) Incense of Memories Wunderman Thompson Tokyo Kameyama Japan C03.389658
INKmaginary Toys Edelman Singapore Pte Ltd INKmaginary Toys Singapore C03.391126
Korinai Fashion Collection ~Freedom from the pain＆culture Ozma Inc. Pip Elekiban Japan C03.388730
PayMaya is Now Maya Maya Maya Philippines C03.392551
The Longest Red Scarf Edelman Skyworth China C03.389997
Brand Development (Service) CDIFS “I AM HERE”— IP Marketing for Growth Long Jin Development (Chengdu) Co. Ltd. Chengdu IFS China C04.391676
East Rail Line Cross Harbour Extension Branding Campaign Hardchi Creative Limited, Uth Creative Group MTR Hong Kong SAR C04.390337
Fun for Every Step Bandai Namco Holdings China Bandai Namco China China C04.391401
The Ascott Limited Unveils Refreshed Citadines Brand Ascott Limited Citadines Singapore C04.391499
Visa: Sustainable Tourism Network Platform for Communities The Hoffman Agency Visa Taiwan Taiwan C04.389963
Business-to-Business Addressing APAC’s Digital Skills Challenge Archetype Amazon Web Services Singapore C05.391912
Advancing Singapore towards Net Zero in 2050 Sandpiper Schneider Electric Singapore C05.392200
Deel: Powering Hong Kong Through its Talent Crunch Spotlighters Deel Hong Kong SAR C05.390624
Glocal IN Campaign by LinkedIn China Zhiyuntu LinkedIn China China C05.390764
MTR: Co-creating a carbon-neutral smart community MTR Lab Company Limited MTR Lab  Hong Kong SAR C05.391123
Cause-Related - Diversity & Inclusion Celebrity Cruises #AllInclusivePhotoProject History Will Be Kind Celebrity Cruises Australia C06.390736
Game of Kindness HAKUHODO Inc. Kampo Therapy Japan C06.390944
Let the Unheard be Heard – Amplifying PwD BlueCurrent Hong Kong & Greater Bay Area Flex China C06.390283
Small Shops Weather Big Storms Gojek Gojek Vietnam C06.389776
Streetcode Edelman HP Indonesia C06.391526
Cause-Related - Public Awareness Dove #LetHerGrow Edelman Dove Thailand C07.391434
Kotex "Period or Not, She Can" Initiative Kimberly-Clark APAC Region Kotex Singapore C07.391430
LinkedIn China: In-Buddy to Opportunities BCW LinkedIn China China C07.391765
Pollution Capture Pencils Haleon India Otrivin India C07.390080
Reducing Plastic with Baby Shark and Aaron Kwok McDonald’s Hong Kong McDonald’s Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR C07.391128
Consumer Launch Enter Vertuo Weber Shandwick Nespresso Singapore C08.392055
Little Moons Lands Downunder Disrupting Australia’s ice-cream category History Will Be Kind Little Moons Australia C08.390109
Streaming Cinema CampaignLab Nebula Australia C08.388834
The Bamboo Burger KIWI COMMUNICATIONS Shake Shack China C08.389811
THE61S: 61 Sizes 61 people Weber Shandwick DETERMINANT Hong Kong SAR C08.390803
Corporate Branding Boeing China Branding Burson Cohn & Wolfe Boeing China C09.388827
Create A Better #Tomorrow with Us Burson Cohn & Wolfe Siemens China C09.391173
Deel: Powering Hong Kong Through its Talent Crunch Spotlighters Deel Hong Kong SAR C09.391311
East Rail Line Cross Harbour Extension Branding Campaign Hardchi Creative Limited, Uth Creative Group MTR Hong Kong SAR C09.390350
Launching ELA to the World SOCIETY Equatorial Launch Australia Australia C09.390170
Corporate Publications Celebrating The Synergy of 2022: Cebuana Lhuillier’s Milestones PJ Lhuillier, Inc. Cebuana Lhuillier Philippines C10.391182
Godrej Food Trends Report 2022 - Collector's Edition Godrej Industries Limited & Associate Companies Godrej Industries   India C10.391029
Logistics of Things: delivering relevant insights DHL DHL Singapore C10.389572
NTU Alumni U Magazine Nanyang Technological University Singapore Nanyang Technological University, Singapore  Singapore C10.390457
Telling the Patient Engagement Deficit Story on Diagram Roche Diagnostics Asia Pacific Roche Diagnostics Asia Pacific Singapore C10.390447
Corporate Social Responsibility Amami Rabbit Driving School Wunderman Thompson Tokyo Sonoda Mortors  Japan C11.389659
Corona Extra Lime Budweiser China - Corporate Affairs Corona China C11.390711
Gotong Royong Share Program GoTo GoTo Indonesia C11.389612
Streetcode Edelman HP Indonesia C11.391530
Tanning. That's Cooked. Adhesive, TBWA Sydney TikTok Australia Australia C11.389782
Environmental A City’s Collective Good-bye to Microbeads! Golin Hong Kong Environmental Protection Department of HKSAR Government Hong Kong SAR C14.390323
Advancing Singapore towards Net Zero in 2050 Sandpiper Schneider Electric Singapore C14.392204
Building a Future of Green Possibilities: COP27 Singapore Redhill COP27 Singapore Pavilion Singapore C14.392479
Grow Green with Booking.com Vero Booking.com Thailand C14.389701
Pollution Capture Pencils Haleon India Otrivin India C14.390081
Experiential PR Chengdu IFS “the MELON-VERSE” Immersive Interactive Art Campaign Long Jin Development (Chengdu) Co. Ltd. Chengdu IFS  China C15.391532
Giant LINE Sticker- Taiwan IP‧Kaohsiung Original Design Pilot HAKUHODO LINE Taiwan C15.391058
It’s time to Press Play - unique stories FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company Limited FWD Vietnam Life Insurance  Vietnam C15.388699
KFC Degustation Ogilvy PR Australia KFC Australia C15.390161
Love How You Buzz CampaignLab Lovehoney Australia C15.388823
Fashion & Beauty Dove #LetHerGrow Edelman  Dove Thailand C16.391436
SK-II: World PITERA™ Day DeVries Global SK-II Japan C16.390415
THE61S: 61 Sizes 61 people Weber Shandwick DETERMINANT Hong Kong SAR C16.390806
Turning a Corner Through a Surprising Fashion Crossover Ogilvy Shanghai TriPollar China C16.390977
Financial Communications From Awareness, Fundraising to Acquisition and Going Global The Hoffman Agency Quantifeed Hong Kong SAR C17.390785
i-Tail – Your growth companion through pet wellness Ogilvy Thailand i-Tail  Thailand C17.391331
Jungle Ventures Fund IV Fundraise Redhill Jungle Ventures Singapore C17.392480
Reinventing a Biotech Leader for its Public Debut Strategic Public Relations Group OrbusNeich Medical  Hong Kong SAR C17.390382
Yahoo Gathers Thought Leaders for The Paradigm Shift The Hoffman Agency Yahoo! Hong Kong SAR C17.390800
FMCG Granny Daffy #BringBackTheFlap We Are Different Kleenex Australia C18.390615
Lifebuoy Back2school - The Bánh Mì Take-over Unilever Vietnam Lifebuoy Vietnam C18.392161
Little Moons Lands Downunder Disrupting Australia’s Ice-cream Category History Will Be Kind Little Moons Australia C18.390206
Parting With Hero Product, KFC-Egg Tart Whirlwind Inspire Public Relations Kentucky Fried Chicken  Taiwan C18.388924
The Magnum Pleasure Auction Golin Singapore, Jack Morton Singapore Magnum Singapore Singapore C18.390229
Health & Wellness #ListenAgain The Hoffman Agency Singapore Hearing Partners Singapore C19.391484
Berok Zindagi 5.0 Cipla Cipla India C19.391685
Flu Pendant: A jewel shining in COVID’s shadow Devries Global Roche China C19.391731
Game of Kindness HAKUHODO Inc. Kampo Therapy Japan C19.390960
Take It From Me’ COVID-19 Booster Vaccination Campaign Havas Immunisation Coalition Australia C19.391037
Healthcare: Ethical Art of the Mind, Echo of the Heart Janssen China, Central Academy of Fine Arts Janssen China, Central Academy of Fine Arts China C20.391853
Hemophilia PK Station! HealthCom, Elite PR Group Takeda Taiwan Taiwan C20.391379
Kidney Away From the Fourth High! MediCom, Elite PR Group AstraZeneca Taiwan C20.390996
Mysterious Perspective of Nose MediCom, Elite PR Group Pfizer Inc. Taiwan C20.391242
Together in SMA: Back to School Shixuan PR Biogen China China C20.390261
Influencer Marketing Come and Say G'day MSL India Tourism Australia India C21.391412
Engineering Change P&G India Gillette India India C21.390079
Granny Daffy #BringBackTheFlap We Are Different Kleenex Australia C21.390609
SABECO Together We Make Tet T&A-OGILVY Bia Saigon Lager Vietnam C21.391385
The Biggest Influencer Seeding Project Taiwan Facebook Limited Meta Taiwan C21.390688
Integrated Marketing Don't overlook signs of hypertension #KawaiiCatEyesChampionship OZMA Inc. Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health Japan  Japan C22.390658
Dove #StopTheNamecalling Ogilvy & Mather Philippines, Inc. Dove Philippines C22.390950
Johnnie Walker FY23 Trademark Integrated Campaign Ruder Finn Shanghai Johnnie Walker China C22.391308
Streaming Cinema CampaignLab Nebula Australia C22.388843
VIS - The Road Safety Collection TBWA\NZ Eleven PR  Southern Cross Pet Insurance New Zealand C22.389966
Internal Communications #WorksForMe Employee Engagement Campaign Microsoft Asia Microsoft Asia Singapore C23.391111
Care. For Good. IHH Healthcare  IHH Healthcare Malaysia C23.388942
Johnson & Johnson China’s Internal TV Channel JJTV Johnson & Johnson China Johnson & Johnson China China C23.391341
Lenovo Asia Pacific ESG Experience Week Zeno Group Singapore Lenovo Asia Pacific Singapore C23.389870
When Music Brings Us Together “As One” DHL DHL Singapore C23.389978
Media Relations Addressing APAC’s Digital Skills Challenge Archetype Amazon Web Services Singapore C24.392036
Advocating for Flood Recovery Havas Norco Co-operative Australia C24.391343
Breaking the norm, #LollaIndia takes Asia by storm BookMyShow Lollapalooza India C24.390083
Clearing confusion: Vaccine effectiveness GCI Health AstraZeneca Singapore C24.390198
Tanning. That's Cooked Adhesive,TBWA Sydney TikTok Australia Australia C24.389783
Non-Profit #BeYourSelfie TBWA\NZ Eleven PR Netsafe  New Zealand C25.390000
A Good Start KidSTART Singapore KidSTART Singapore Singapore C25.390420
BCC's charity basketball match TVBS Media Inc. Estée Lauder  Taiwan C25.390820
Helping Refugees Find a Sense of Safety Ogilvy Shenzhen UNHCR China China C25.390585
Light Up Every Moment of Childhood Ogilvy Beijing UNICEF China C25.390938
Post-Pandemic Recovery Come and Say G'day MSL India Tourism Australia India C26.391447
Enter Vertuo Weber Shandwick Nespresso Singapore C26.392063
Game on with Marriott Bonvoy KIWI COMMUNICATIONS Marriott International China C26.389784
Malaysia Healthcare Expo: Accelerating Post-Pandemic Recovery Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council Malaysia Healthcare Indonesia C26.391487
Small Shops Weather Big Storms Gojek Gojek Vietnam C26.389777
PR Event “The Gate”–revitalising the landmark with another WHARF CHINA ESTATES LIMITED CHONGQING IFS  China C27.389698
Get on! Bose Restaurant Bus! Bravo, Elite PR Group Bose Taiwan C27.390010
HK Breaking Team Qualifiers 2022-23 Sino Group Olympian City Hong Kong SAR C27.391141
PayMaya is Now Maya Maya Maya Philippines C27.392549
Virgin Australia: The Tassie Tux Havas Blvd, OGB Virgin Australia Australia C27.391639
Promotional Activity Korinai Fashion Collection ~Freedom from the pain＆culture Ozma Inc. Pip Elekiban Japan C28.388731
QT Curious Currencies Thinkerbell QT Hotels and Resorts Australia C28.391646
The Grand Launch Campaign of NP360 “Crystal+” Ngong Ping 360 Limited Ngong Ping 360  Hong Kong SAR C28.390277
Turning a Corner Through a Surprising Fashion Crossover Ogilvy Shanghai TriPollar China C28.390978
Virgin Australia: The Tassie Tux Havas Blvd, OGB Virgin Australia Australia C28.391644
Public Affairs Advocating for Flood Recovery Havas Norco Co-operative Australia C29.391557
Clearing confusion: Vaccine effectiveness GCI Health AstraZeneca  Singapore C29.390199
Doppelmayr: Establishing urban ropeways in Aotearoa Anthem Doppelmayr New Zealand C29.390252
Fight Against Toxic & Illegal Incense Sticks Godrej Consumer Products Ltd Goodknight India C29.391399
See the Silver Lining on Head&Neck Cancer MediCom APAC, Elite PR Group Taiwan Head and Neck Society Taiwan C29.391279
Public Education AIDS Avatar GOLIN Taipei Taiwan AIDS Society & Taiwan AIDS Nurses Association Taiwan C30.391591
Clearing confusion: Vaccine effectiveness GCI Health AstraZeneca Singapore C30.390202
HK Breaking Team Qualifiers 2022-23 Sino Group Olympian City Hong Kong SAR C30.391145
Light Up Every Moment of Childhood Ogilvy Beijing UNICEF China C30.390937
Reducing Plastic with Baby Shark and Aaron Kwok McDonald’s Hong Kong McDonald’s Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR C30.391136
Public Sector Building a Future of Green Possibilities: COP27 Singapore Redhill COP27 Singapore Pavilion Singapore C31.392481
Elevating the Klang River’s Future Economic Value Rantau Golin Selangor Maritime Gateway Malaysia C31.392100
Get2It – National Bowel Cancer Screening Program Cancer Council, Australian Department of Health and Aged Care, Herd MSL Cancer Council, Australian Department of Health and Aged Care Australia C31.390573
New Starts With You Ruder Finn India Education New Zealand India C31.388861
Tackling New Era Challenges: Rebuild Trust with Youth Hong Kong Police Force Public Relations Wing Hong Kong SAR C31.389477
Reputation and Issues Management Advocating for Flood Recovery Havas Norco Co-operative Australia C32.391565
Bringing Clients Along On A System Migration Atlas Consolidated Pte Ltd Hugosave Singapore C32.391871
Building Trust Through Transparency Ather Energy Ather India C32.390067
Clearing confusion: Vaccine effectiveness GCI Health AstraZeneca Singapore C32.390200
Granny Daffy #BringBackTheFlap We Are Different Kleenex Australia C32.390617
Sports / eSports Game on with Marriott Bonvoy KIWI COMMUNICATIONS Marriott International China C33.388593
HK Breaking Team Qualifiers 2022-23 Sino Group Olympian City Hong Kong SAR C33.391149
Super 3 Super Extraordinary Ogilvy Beijing Slam Sports China C33.390044
The World Is Yours To Take MSL Group India Budweiser India India C33.392246
You Are Star - Sports Talent Empowerment A.S. Watson Group A.S. Watson Group Hong Kong SAR C33.392010
Technology Addressing APAC’s Digital Skills Challenge Archetype Amazon Web Services Singapore C34.392050
BOE’s Wonder Lab of Worry Solutions Allison+Partners BOE Technology China C34.390111
Cisco’s Global Hybrid Work Study (APJC) Sandpiper Cisco Singapore C34.390332
Decoding 37 Trillion Cells Zeno Group Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group  India C34.391373
Stress Buying Center PR Consulting Dentsu Inc., Dentsu Inc. USJ LLC Japan C34.391229
Best Brand Strategy CDIFS “I AM HERE”— IP Marketing for Growth Long Jin Development (Chengdu) Co. Ltd. Chengdu IFS China C35.391795
Go Green with Watsons: Making Sustainability Sustainable A.S. Watson Group Watsons Hong Kong SAR C35.392014
Johnnie Walker FY23 Trademark Integrated Campaign Ruder Finn Shanghai Johnnie Walker China C35.391306
Korinai Fashion Collection ~Freedom from the pain＆culture Ozma Inc. Pip Elekiban Japan C35.388733
Snickers Malaysia x BTS Campaign Zeno Malaysia Snickers  Malaysia C35.391806
Best Creative Idea Corona Extra Lime Budweiser China, Corporate Affairs Corona China C36.390781
KFC Brainwave Bucket Edelman KFC Hong Kong SAR C36.390120
Parting With Hero Product, KFC-Egg Tart Whirlwind Inspire Public Relations Kentucky Fried Chicken Taiwan C36.388931
Stress Buying Center PR Consulting Dentsu Inc., Dentsu Inc. USJ LLC Japan C36.391230
THE61S: 61 Sizes 61 People Weber Shandwick DETERMINANT Hong Kong SAR C36.390860
Best Event Activation COKE The World's Largest Timeless Table T&A-OGILVY  Coca-Cola Vietnam C37.391381
Enter Vertuo Weber Shandwick Nespresso Singapore C37.392096
Hendrick’s Gin ‘A Journey Most Unusual’ Havas Hendrick’s Gin Australia C37.390223
KFC Brainwave Bucket Edelman KFC Hong Kong SAR C37.390123
Telling New India’s Story at Expo 2020 Dubai APCO Worldwide Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry India C37.389763
Best Sponsorship/Partnership A Stay on Ramsay Street Havas Booking.com Australia C38.390218
Game on with Marriott Bonvoy KIWI COMMUNICATIONS Marriott International China C38.389708
Reducing Plastic with Baby Shark and Aaron Kwok McDonald’s Hong Kong McDonald’s Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR C38.391138
Tanning. That's Cooked. Adhesive, TBWA Sydney TikTok Australia Australia C38.389958
Visa: Sustainable Tourism Networking Unifying Partners and Industries The Hoffman Agency Visa Taiwan Taiwan C38.389964
Best Use of Advocates/Influencers/Celebrities #CoffeeKaBetterHalf (Coffee's Better Half) Britannia Industries Ltd. BisCafe India C39.391665
#Stand4Strength: Hawker Heroes help Singaporeans manage muscle health DeVries Global Ensure Singapore C39.390295
Come and Say G'day MSL India Tourism Australia India C39.391435
Eileen's House Octagon China ANTA China C39.390786
Inside Cricket with Yuvraj Singh: Only On Airbnb Edelman India Private Limited Airbnb India India C39.391827
Kusama's Pumpkin Transforms Mundane Commute into Inspirational Journey MTR Corporation Limited  MTR Hong Kong SAR C39.391579
Best Use of Analytics Dinggin: Halalan 2022 Reports ALPAS Consultancy Dinggin Reports Philippines C40.388748
Future Generali Stands with Pride by redefining Family Concept BIU Future Generali India Insurance India C40.389675
Lifebuoy Tet 2022 -The Ticket Home x MOMO Unilever Vietnam Lifebuoy Vietnam C40.392180
Mastering the Art of Hybrid Meetings FINN Partners Singapore Logitech Singapore C40.391876
Best Use of Broadcast/Video East Rail Line Cross Harbour Extension Branding Campaign Hardchi Creative Limited MTR Hong Kong SAR C41.390380
The Singleton | Discover True Richness On Air Collective The Singleton Hong Kong SAR C41.391281
Best Use of Content East Rail Line Cross Harbour Extension Branding Campaign Hardchi Creative Limited, Uth Creative Group MTR Hong Kong SAR C42.390356
Korinai Fashion Collection ~Freedom from the pain＆culture Ozma Inc. Pip Elekiban Japan C42.388732
Lifebuoy #Safety4All 2022 Unilever Vietnam Lifebuoy Vietnam C42.392165
Own Your Future – Envisioning Possibilities in Maritime Archetype Singapore Maritime Foundation Singapore C42.392171
Shedding Light on the Patient Engagement Deficit Roche Diagnostics Asia Pacific Roche Diagnostics Asia Pacific Singapore C42.388695
Best Use of Digital ENO: A Plateful of Laughs Haleon India Eno India India C43.389999
Lifebuoy #Safety4All 2022 Unilever Vietnam Lifebuoy Vietnam C43.392184
Own Your Future – Envisioning Possibilities in Maritime Archetype Singapore Maritime Foundation Singapore C43.392187
Secure Hybrid Work Sandpiper Cisco Singapore C43.390366
The Singleton Discover True Richness Wave 3 On Air Collective The Singleton Hong Kong SAR C43.390501
Best Use of Social Media #LoveHard# Wedding Campaign Ruder Finn Shanghai Hard Rock International China C44.391042
Granny Daffy #BringBackTheFlap We Are Different Kleenex Australia C44.390619
Green Dot For Progress Organic by MSL Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation  India C44.392163
Snickers Malaysia x BTS Campaign Zeno Malaysia Snickers  Malaysia C44.391814
The Grand Launch Campaign of NP360 “Crystal+” Ngong Ping 360 Limited Ngong Ping 360 Hong Kong SAR C44.389600
Customer Loyalty No Shortlist
E-commerce To be Announced
Best Use of Virtual Platforms - B2B No Shortlist
Best Use of VR/AR/MR To be Announced
PR CONSULTANCY CATEGORY
Category Agency/Company Market ID
Small Consultancy Award (2-29 employees) BlueCurrent Hong Kong & Greater Bay Area Hong Kong SAR CN01.391599
Chom PR Agency Thailand CN01.392191
SOCIETY Australia CN01.390166
The Hoffman Agency Korea South Korea CN01.391139
VOCAL MIDDLE Communications Consultants, Inc. Taiwan CN01.390185
Medium Consultancy (30-99 employees) Tate Anzur Singapore CN02.390117
Zeno Group Singapore Singapore CN02.390134
GCI Health Asia Pacific Singapore CN02.390168
Sinclair Hong Kong SAR CN02.391951
Vero Vietnam CN02.389704
Large Consultancy (100+ employees) Ogilvy China CN03.388523
Synergy Hill & Knowlton Korea South Korea CN03.388636
MSL China China CN03.388714
MSL INDIA India CN03.390563
Ruder Finn China CN03.391337
Sandpiper Singapore CN03.391996
ESG Consultancy of the Year To be Announced
INDIVIDUAL/TEAM/COMPANY CATEGORIES
Category Agency/Company Market ID
Specialist Consultancy of the Year Golin Singapore CN05.391519
GCI Health Asia Pacific Singapore CN05.389755
We Are Different Australia CN05.391468
Sandpiper Hong Kong SAR CN05.392110
Sandpiper Health Singapore CN05.392134
Best Culture of the Year BlueCurrent Hong Kong & Greater Bay Area Hong Kong SAR PT01.391710
Ogilvy PR Australia PT01.391680
Sabio Australia PT01.388630
Sling & Stone Australia PT01.390928
The Hoffman Agency Hong Kong SAR PT01.391581
Diversity and Inclusion Company of the Year Golin Taipei Taiwan PT02.391427
Janssen (China) Research & Development Center, Johnson & Johnson (China) Investment Ltd. China PT02.391846
Weber Shandwick Asia Pacific Singapore PT02.390902
Category Nominee/Team Agency/Company Market ID
PR Agency Head of the Year Elan Shou Ruder Finn China PT03.391338
Emily Poon Ogilvy Public Relations Singapore PT03.391199
Hannah Moreno Third Hemisphere Australia PT03.390193
Lars Voedisch Lars Voedisch Singapore PT03.390485
Rikki Jones GCI Health Asia-Pacific, BCW Group Singapore Singapore PT03.390169
Skye Lambley Herd MSL Australia PT03.389724
PR Communications Team Corporate Communications Division  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) Hong Kong SAR PT04.390599
FWD Vietnam Communications Team FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company Limited Vietnam PT04.388705
DHL Asia Pacific DHL Singapore PT04.389980
Asia Pacific, Japan and Greater China (APJC) Communications Team Cisco Singapore PT04.390375
SP Group Communications SP Group Singapore PT04.391882
PR Professional of the Year (Agency) Lucy Han Weber Shandwick South Korea PT05.390906
Sai Roshini Daswani Sinclair Hong Kong SAR PT05.391964
PR Professional of the Year (In-House) Chan Pui Ting, Janet McDonald’s Hong Kong McDonald’s Hong Kong PT06.390325
Liu Jia TCP China TCP China PT06.391239
Young PR Professional of the Year Aaron Yu One For All Public Relations Consultants Taiwan PT07.391993
Cheung Yee Ling (Zoe) Sinclair Hong Kong SAR PT07.391970
Felice Tobin Cognito Media Hong Kong SAR PT07.391062
Samuel Liew GCI Health Singapore PT07.390182
Simone Phople Allison+Partners Singapore PT07.390343
BRAND CATEGORY
Brand of the Year Ngong Ping 360  Hong Kong SAR BR01.389601
Strong Generation Association Taiwan BR01.391678
The Apurva Kempinski Bali Indonesia BR01.391156

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

