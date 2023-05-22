PR Awards Asia-Pacific 2023: Shortlist revealed

|
Environmental
|
A City’s Collective Good-bye to Microbeads!
|
Golin Hong Kong
|
Environmental Protection Department of HKSAR Government
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
C14.390323
|
Advancing Singapore towards Net Zero in 2050
|
Sandpiper
|
Schneider Electric
|
Singapore
|
C14.392204
|
Building a Future of Green Possibilities: COP27 Singapore
|
Redhill
|
COP27 Singapore Pavilion
|
Singapore
|
C14.392479
|
Grow Green with Booking.com
|
Vero
|
Booking.com
|
Thailand
|
C14.389701
|
Pollution Capture Pencils
|
Haleon India
|
Otrivin
|
India
|
C14.390081
|
Experiential PR
|
Chengdu IFS “the MELON-VERSE” Immersive Interactive Art Campaign
|
Long Jin Development (Chengdu) Co. Ltd.
|
Chengdu IFS
|
China
|
C15.391532
|
Giant LINE Sticker- Taiwan IP‧Kaohsiung Original Design
|
Pilot HAKUHODO
|
LINE
|
Taiwan
|
C15.391058
|
It’s time to Press Play - unique stories
|
FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company Limited
|
FWD Vietnam Life Insurance
|
Vietnam
|
C15.388699
|
KFC Degustation
|
Ogilvy PR Australia
|
KFC
|
Australia
|
C15.390161
|
Love How You Buzz
|
CampaignLab
|
Lovehoney
|
Australia
|
C15.388823
|
Fashion & Beauty
|
Dove #LetHerGrow
|
Edelman
|
Dove
|
Thailand
|
C16.391436
|
SK-II: World PITERA™ Day
|
DeVries Global
|
SK-II
|
Japan
|
C16.390415
|
THE61S: 61 Sizes 61 people
|
Weber Shandwick
|
DETERMINANT
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
C16.390806
|
Turning a Corner Through a Surprising Fashion Crossover
|
Ogilvy Shanghai
|
TriPollar
|
China
|
C16.390977
|
Financial Communications
|
From Awareness, Fundraising to Acquisition and Going Global
|
The Hoffman Agency
|
Quantifeed
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
C17.390785
|
i-Tail – Your growth companion through pet wellness
|
Ogilvy Thailand
|
i-Tail
|
Thailand
|
C17.391331
|
Jungle Ventures Fund IV Fundraise
|
Redhill
|
Jungle Ventures
|
Singapore
|
C17.392480
|
Reinventing a Biotech Leader for its Public Debut
|
Strategic Public Relations Group
|
OrbusNeich Medical
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
C17.390382
|
Yahoo Gathers Thought Leaders for The Paradigm Shift
|
The Hoffman Agency
|
Yahoo!
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
C17.390800
|
FMCG
|
Granny Daffy #BringBackTheFlap
|
We Are Different
|
Kleenex
|
Australia
|
C18.390615
|
Lifebuoy Back2school - The Bánh Mì Take-over
|
Unilever Vietnam
|
Lifebuoy
|
Vietnam
|
C18.392161
|
Little Moons Lands Downunder Disrupting Australia’s Ice-cream Category
|
History Will Be Kind
|
Little Moons
|
Australia
|
C18.390206
|
Parting With Hero Product, KFC-Egg Tart Whirlwind
|
Inspire Public Relations
|
Kentucky Fried Chicken
|
Taiwan
|
C18.388924
|
The Magnum Pleasure Auction
|
Golin Singapore, Jack Morton Singapore
|
Magnum Singapore
|
Singapore
|
C18.390229
|
Health & Wellness
|
#ListenAgain
|
The Hoffman Agency Singapore
|
Hearing Partners
|
Singapore
|
C19.391484
|
Berok Zindagi 5.0
|
Cipla
|
Cipla
|
India
|
C19.391685
|
Flu Pendant: A jewel shining in COVID’s shadow
|
Devries Global
|
Roche
|
China
|
C19.391731
|
Game of Kindness
|
HAKUHODO Inc.
|
Kampo Therapy
|
Japan
|
C19.390960
|
Take It From Me’ COVID-19 Booster Vaccination Campaign
|
Havas
|
Immunisation Coalition
|
Australia
|
C19.391037
|
Healthcare: Ethical
|
Art of the Mind, Echo of the Heart
|
Janssen China, Central Academy of Fine Arts
|
Janssen China, Central Academy of Fine Arts
|
China
|
C20.391853
|
Hemophilia PK Station!
|
HealthCom, Elite PR Group
|
Takeda Taiwan
|
Taiwan
|
C20.391379
|
Kidney Away From the Fourth High!
|
MediCom, Elite PR Group
|
AstraZeneca
|
Taiwan
|
C20.390996
|
Mysterious Perspective of Nose
|
MediCom, Elite PR Group
|
Pfizer Inc.
|
Taiwan
|
C20.391242
|
Together in SMA: Back to School
|
Shixuan PR
|
Biogen China
|
China
|
C20.390261
|
Influencer Marketing
|
Come and Say G'day
|
MSL India
|
Tourism Australia
|
India
|
C21.391412
|
Engineering Change
|
P&G India
|
Gillette India
|
India
|
C21.390079
|
Granny Daffy #BringBackTheFlap
|
We Are Different
|
Kleenex
|
Australia
|
C21.390609
|
SABECO Together We Make Tet
|
T&A-OGILVY
|
Bia Saigon Lager
|
Vietnam
|
C21.391385
|
The Biggest Influencer Seeding Project
|
Taiwan Facebook Limited
|
Meta
|
Taiwan
|
C21.390688
|
Integrated Marketing
|
Don't overlook signs of hypertension #KawaiiCatEyesChampionship
|
OZMA Inc.
|
Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health Japan
|
Japan
|
C22.390658
|
Dove #StopTheNamecalling
|
Ogilvy & Mather Philippines, Inc.
|
Dove
|
Philippines
|
C22.390950
|
Johnnie Walker FY23 Trademark Integrated Campaign
|
Ruder Finn Shanghai
|
Johnnie Walker
|
China
|
C22.391308
|
Streaming Cinema
|
CampaignLab
|
Nebula
|
Australia
|
C22.388843
|
VIS - The Road Safety Collection
|
TBWA\NZ Eleven PR
|
Southern Cross Pet Insurance
|
New Zealand
|
C22.389966
|
Internal Communications
|
#WorksForMe Employee Engagement Campaign
|
Microsoft Asia
|
Microsoft Asia
|
Singapore
|
C23.391111
|
Care. For Good.
|
IHH Healthcare
|
IHH Healthcare
|
Malaysia
|
C23.388942
|
Johnson & Johnson China’s Internal TV Channel JJTV
|
Johnson & Johnson China
|
Johnson & Johnson China
|
China
|
C23.391341
|
Lenovo Asia Pacific ESG Experience Week
|
Zeno Group Singapore
|
Lenovo Asia Pacific
|
Singapore
|
C23.389870
|
When Music Brings Us Together “As One”
|
DHL
|
DHL
|
Singapore
|
C23.389978
|
Media Relations
|
Addressing APAC’s Digital Skills Challenge
|
Archetype
|
Amazon Web Services
|
Singapore
|
C24.392036
|
Advocating for Flood Recovery
|
Havas
|
Norco Co-operative
|
Australia
|
C24.391343
|
Breaking the norm, #LollaIndia takes Asia by storm
|
BookMyShow
|
Lollapalooza
|
India
|
C24.390083
|
Clearing confusion: Vaccine effectiveness
|
GCI Health
|
AstraZeneca
|
Singapore
|
C24.390198
|
Tanning. That's Cooked
|
Adhesive,TBWA Sydney
|
TikTok Australia
|
Australia
|
C24.389783
|
Non-Profit
|
#BeYourSelfie
|
TBWA\NZ Eleven PR
|
Netsafe
|
New Zealand
|
C25.390000
|
A Good Start
|
KidSTART Singapore
|
KidSTART Singapore
|
Singapore
|
C25.390420
|
BCC's charity basketball match
|
TVBS Media Inc.
|
Estée Lauder
|
Taiwan
|
C25.390820
|
Helping Refugees Find a Sense of Safety
|
Ogilvy Shenzhen
|
UNHCR China
|
China
|
C25.390585
|
Light Up Every Moment of Childhood
|
Ogilvy Beijing
|
UNICEF
|
China
|
C25.390938
|
Post-Pandemic Recovery
|
Come and Say G'day
|
MSL India
|
Tourism Australia
|
India
|
C26.391447
|
Enter Vertuo
|
Weber Shandwick
|
Nespresso
|
Singapore
|
C26.392063
|
Game on with Marriott Bonvoy
|
KIWI COMMUNICATIONS
|
Marriott International
|
China
|
C26.389784
|
Malaysia Healthcare Expo: Accelerating Post-Pandemic Recovery
|
Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council
|
Malaysia Healthcare
|
Indonesia
|
C26.391487
|
Small Shops Weather Big Storms
|
Gojek
|
Gojek
|
Vietnam
|
C26.389777
|
PR Event
|
“The Gate”–revitalising the landmark with another
|
WHARF CHINA ESTATES LIMITED
|
CHONGQING IFS
|
China
|
C27.389698
|
Get on! Bose Restaurant Bus!
|
Bravo, Elite PR Group
|
Bose
|
Taiwan
|
C27.390010
|
HK Breaking Team Qualifiers 2022-23
|
Sino Group
|
Olympian City
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
C27.391141
|
PayMaya is Now Maya
|
Maya
|
Maya
|
Philippines
|
C27.392549
|
Virgin Australia: The Tassie Tux
|
Havas Blvd, OGB
|
Virgin Australia
|
Australia
|
C27.391639
|
Promotional Activity
|
Korinai Fashion Collection ~Freedom from the pain＆culture
|
Ozma Inc.
|
Pip Elekiban
|
Japan
|
C28.388731
|
QT Curious Currencies
|
Thinkerbell
|
QT Hotels and Resorts
|
Australia
|
C28.391646
|
The Grand Launch Campaign of NP360 “Crystal+”
|
Ngong Ping 360 Limited
|
Ngong Ping 360
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
C28.390277
|
Turning a Corner Through a Surprising Fashion Crossover
|
Ogilvy Shanghai
|
TriPollar
|
China
|
C28.390978
|
Virgin Australia: The Tassie Tux
|
Havas Blvd, OGB
|
Virgin Australia
|
Australia
|
C28.391644
|
Public Affairs
|
Advocating for Flood Recovery
|
Havas
|
Norco Co-operative
|
Australia
|
C29.391557
|
Clearing confusion: Vaccine effectiveness
|
GCI Health
|
AstraZeneca
|
Singapore
|
C29.390199
|
Doppelmayr: Establishing urban ropeways in Aotearoa
|
Anthem
|
Doppelmayr
|
New Zealand
|
C29.390252
|
Fight Against Toxic & Illegal Incense Sticks
|
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
|
Goodknight
|
India
|
C29.391399
|
See the Silver Lining on Head&Neck Cancer
|
MediCom APAC, Elite PR Group
|
Taiwan Head and Neck Society
|
Taiwan
|
C29.391279
|
Public Education
|
AIDS Avatar
|
GOLIN Taipei
|
Taiwan AIDS Society & Taiwan AIDS Nurses Association
|
Taiwan
|
C30.391591
|
Clearing confusion: Vaccine effectiveness
|
GCI Health
|
AstraZeneca
|
Singapore
|
C30.390202
|
HK Breaking Team Qualifiers 2022-23
|
Sino Group
|
Olympian City
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
C30.391145
|
Light Up Every Moment of Childhood
|
Ogilvy Beijing
|
UNICEF
|
China
|
C30.390937
|
Reducing Plastic with Baby Shark and Aaron Kwok
|
McDonald’s Hong Kong
|
McDonald’s Hong Kong
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
C30.391136
|
Public Sector
|
Building a Future of Green Possibilities: COP27 Singapore
|
Redhill
|
COP27 Singapore Pavilion
|
Singapore
|
C31.392481
|
Elevating the Klang River’s Future Economic Value
|
Rantau Golin
|
Selangor Maritime Gateway
|
Malaysia
|
C31.392100
|
Get2It – National Bowel Cancer Screening Program
|
Cancer Council, Australian Department of Health and Aged Care, Herd MSL
|
Cancer Council, Australian Department of Health and Aged Care
|
Australia
|
C31.390573
|
New Starts With You
|
Ruder Finn India
|
Education New Zealand
|
India
|
C31.388861
|
Tackling New Era Challenges: Rebuild Trust with Youth
|
Hong Kong Police Force
|
Public Relations Wing
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
C31.389477
|
Reputation and Issues Management
|
Advocating for Flood Recovery
|
Havas
|
Norco Co-operative
|
Australia
|
C32.391565
|
Bringing Clients Along On A System Migration
|
Atlas Consolidated Pte Ltd
|
Hugosave
|
Singapore
|
C32.391871
|
Building Trust Through Transparency
|
Ather Energy
|
Ather
|
India
|
C32.390067
|
Clearing confusion: Vaccine effectiveness
|
GCI Health
|
AstraZeneca
|
Singapore
|
C32.390200
|
Granny Daffy #BringBackTheFlap
|
We Are Different
|
Kleenex
|
Australia
|
C32.390617
|
Sports / eSports
|
Game on with Marriott Bonvoy
|
KIWI COMMUNICATIONS
|
Marriott International
|
China
|
C33.388593
|
HK Breaking Team Qualifiers 2022-23
|
Sino Group
|
Olympian City
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
C33.391149
|
Super 3 Super Extraordinary
|
Ogilvy Beijing
|
Slam Sports
|
China
|
C33.390044
|
The World Is Yours To Take
|
MSL Group India
|
Budweiser India
|
India
|
C33.392246
|
You Are Star - Sports Talent Empowerment
|
A.S. Watson Group
|
A.S. Watson Group
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
C33.392010
|
Technology
|
Addressing APAC’s Digital Skills Challenge
|
Archetype
|
Amazon Web Services
|
Singapore
|
C34.392050
|
BOE’s Wonder Lab of Worry Solutions
|
Allison+Partners
|
BOE Technology
|
China
|
C34.390111
|
Cisco’s Global Hybrid Work Study (APJC)
|
Sandpiper
|
Cisco
|
Singapore
|
C34.390332
|
Decoding 37 Trillion Cells
|
Zeno Group
|
Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group
|
India
|
C34.391373
|
Stress Buying Center
|
PR Consulting Dentsu Inc., Dentsu Inc.
|
USJ LLC
|
Japan
|
C34.391229
|
Best Brand Strategy
|
CDIFS “I AM HERE”— IP Marketing for Growth
|
Long Jin Development (Chengdu) Co. Ltd.
|
Chengdu IFS
|
China
|
C35.391795
|
Go Green with Watsons: Making Sustainability Sustainable
|
A.S. Watson Group
|
Watsons
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
C35.392014
|
Johnnie Walker FY23 Trademark Integrated Campaign
|
Ruder Finn Shanghai
|
Johnnie Walker
|
China
|
C35.391306
|
Korinai Fashion Collection ~Freedom from the pain＆culture
|
Ozma Inc.
|
Pip Elekiban
|
Japan
|
C35.388733
|
Snickers Malaysia x BTS Campaign
|
Zeno Malaysia
|
Snickers
|
Malaysia
|
C35.391806
|
Best Creative Idea
|
Corona Extra Lime
|
Budweiser China, Corporate Affairs
|
Corona
|
China
|
C36.390781
|
KFC Brainwave Bucket
|
Edelman
|
KFC
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
C36.390120
|
Parting With Hero Product, KFC-Egg Tart Whirlwind
|
Inspire Public Relations
|
Kentucky Fried Chicken
|
Taiwan
|
C36.388931
|
Stress Buying Center
|
PR Consulting Dentsu Inc., Dentsu Inc.
|
USJ LLC
|
Japan
|
C36.391230
|
THE61S: 61 Sizes 61 People
|
Weber Shandwick
|
DETERMINANT
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
C36.390860
|
Best Event Activation
|
COKE The World's Largest Timeless Table
|
T&A-OGILVY
|
Coca-Cola
|
Vietnam
|
C37.391381
|
Enter Vertuo
|
Weber Shandwick
|
Nespresso
|
Singapore
|
C37.392096
|
Hendrick’s Gin ‘A Journey Most Unusual’
|
Havas
|
Hendrick’s Gin
|
Australia
|
C37.390223
|
KFC Brainwave Bucket
|
Edelman
|
KFC
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
C37.390123
|
Telling New India’s Story at Expo 2020 Dubai
|
APCO Worldwide
|
Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry
|
India
|
C37.389763
|
Best Sponsorship/Partnership
|
A Stay on Ramsay Street
|
Havas
|
Booking.com
|
Australia
|
C38.390218
|
Game on with Marriott Bonvoy
|
KIWI COMMUNICATIONS
|
Marriott International
|
China
|
C38.389708
|
Reducing Plastic with Baby Shark and Aaron Kwok
|
McDonald’s Hong Kong
|
McDonald’s Hong Kong
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
C38.391138
|
Tanning. That's Cooked.
|
Adhesive, TBWA Sydney
|
TikTok Australia
|
Australia
|
C38.389958
|
Visa: Sustainable Tourism Networking Unifying Partners and Industries
|
The Hoffman Agency
|
Visa Taiwan
|
Taiwan
|
C38.389964
|
Best Use of Advocates/Influencers/Celebrities
|
#CoffeeKaBetterHalf (Coffee's Better Half)
|
Britannia Industries Ltd.
|
BisCafe
|
India
|
C39.391665
|
#Stand4Strength: Hawker Heroes help Singaporeans manage muscle health
|
DeVries Global
|
Ensure
|
Singapore
|
C39.390295
|
Come and Say G'day
|
MSL India
|
Tourism Australia
|
India
|
C39.391435
|
Eileen's House
|
Octagon China
|
ANTA
|
China
|
C39.390786
|
Inside Cricket with Yuvraj Singh: Only On Airbnb
|
Edelman India Private Limited
|
Airbnb India
|
India
|
C39.391827
|
Kusama's Pumpkin Transforms Mundane Commute into Inspirational Journey
|
MTR Corporation Limited
|
MTR
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
C39.391579
|
Best Use of Analytics
|
Dinggin: Halalan 2022 Reports
|
ALPAS Consultancy
|
Dinggin Reports
|
Philippines
|
C40.388748
|
Future Generali Stands with Pride by redefining Family
|
Concept BIU
|
Future Generali India Insurance
|
India
|
C40.389675
|
Lifebuoy Tet 2022 -The Ticket Home x MOMO
|
Unilever Vietnam
|
Lifebuoy
|
Vietnam
|
C40.392180
|
Mastering the Art of Hybrid Meetings
|
FINN Partners Singapore
|
Logitech
|
Singapore
|
C40.391876
|
Best Use of Broadcast/Video
|
East Rail Line Cross Harbour Extension Branding Campaign
|
Hardchi Creative Limited
|
MTR
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
C41.390380
|
The Singleton | Discover True Richness
|
On Air Collective
|
The Singleton
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
C41.391281
|
Best Use of Content
|
East Rail Line Cross Harbour Extension Branding Campaign
|
Hardchi Creative Limited, Uth Creative Group
|
MTR
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
C42.390356
|
Korinai Fashion Collection ~Freedom from the pain＆culture
|
Ozma Inc.
|
Pip Elekiban
|
Japan
|
C42.388732
|
Lifebuoy #Safety4All 2022
|
Unilever Vietnam
|
Lifebuoy
|
Vietnam
|
C42.392165
|
Own Your Future – Envisioning Possibilities in Maritime
|
Archetype
|
Singapore Maritime Foundation
|
Singapore
|
C42.392171
|
Shedding Light on the Patient Engagement Deficit
|
Roche Diagnostics Asia Pacific
|
Roche Diagnostics Asia Pacific
|
Singapore
|
C42.388695
|
Best Use of Digital
|
ENO: A Plateful of Laughs
|
Haleon India
|
Eno India
|
India
|
C43.389999
|
Lifebuoy #Safety4All 2022
|
Unilever Vietnam
|
Lifebuoy
|
Vietnam
|
C43.392184
|
Own Your Future – Envisioning Possibilities in Maritime
|
Archetype
|
Singapore Maritime Foundation
|
Singapore
|
C43.392187
|
Secure Hybrid Work
|
Sandpiper
|
Cisco
|
Singapore
|
C43.390366
|
The Singleton Discover True Richness Wave 3
|
On Air Collective
|
The Singleton
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
C43.390501
|
Best Use of Social Media
|
#LoveHard# Wedding Campaign
|
Ruder Finn Shanghai
|
Hard Rock International
|
China
|
C44.391042
|
Granny Daffy #BringBackTheFlap
|
We Are Different
|
Kleenex
|
Australia
|
C44.390619
|
Green Dot For Progress
|
Organic by MSL
|
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
|
India
|
C44.392163
|
Snickers Malaysia x BTS Campaign
|
Zeno Malaysia
|
Snickers
|
Malaysia
|
C44.391814
|
The Grand Launch Campaign of NP360 “Crystal+”
|
Ngong Ping 360 Limited
|
Ngong Ping 360
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
C44.389600