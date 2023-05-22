PR Awards Asia-Pacific 2023: Shortlist revealed

Organised by Campaign Asia-Pacific and PRWeek, the PR Awards Asia is in its 22nd year and continues to recognise outstanding, inspired and successful campaigns, individuals and companies in Asia-Pacific's PR and communications industry.

This year, 266 entries have been shortlisted in Asia-Pacific across 59 categories. The winners will be announced at a live ceremony on 14 June, 2023 at the St. Regis Hotel, Hong Kong. If you've been shortlisted below, now is the time to book a table for the black tie gala dinner where the full list of winners will be revealed.

CAMPAIGN CATEGORIES Campaign Title Agency/Company Brand Market ID Arts, Entertainment & Media K11 ART MALL SUB(X)TURE Cultural Festival K11 Concepts Limited K11 Art Mall Hong Kong SAR C01.388780 Kusama's Pumpkin Transforms Mundane Commute into Inspirational Journey MTR Corporation Limited MTR Hong Kong SAR C01.391310 Launch of Amazon Original show Farzi Prime Video Prime Video India C01.390515 Sab Hai, Siway SRK Ruder Finn India Disney+ Hotstar India C01.388868 Stress Buying Center PR Consulting Dentsu Inc., Dentsu Inc. USJ LLC Japan C01.391198 Automotive & Transport 2022 Lynk&Co 01 “Running Wild Neo Electric Experience” D&S Media Lynk&Co 01 China C02.388829 Doppelmayr: Establishing urban ropeways in Aotearoa Anthem Doppelmayr New Zealand C02.390250 Kusama's Pumpkin Transforms Mundane Commute into Inspirational Journey MTR Corporation Limited MTR Hong Kong SAR C02.391304 ŠKODA SLAVIA- The Car Is Back MSL India, NCC ŠKODA Auto India India C02.391047 Switching Gears: Elevating Porsche brand experiences in Singapore DeVries Global Porsche Asia Pacific Singapore C02.391950 Brand Development (Product) Incense of Memories Wunderman Thompson Tokyo Kameyama Japan C03.389658 INKmaginary Toys Edelman Singapore Pte Ltd INKmaginary Toys Singapore C03.391126 Korinai Fashion Collection ~Freedom from the pain＆culture Ozma Inc. Pip Elekiban Japan C03.388730 PayMaya is Now Maya Maya Maya Philippines C03.392551 The Longest Red Scarf Edelman Skyworth China C03.389997 Brand Development (Service) CDIFS “I AM HERE”— IP Marketing for Growth Long Jin Development (Chengdu) Co. Ltd. Chengdu IFS China C04.391676 East Rail Line Cross Harbour Extension Branding Campaign Hardchi Creative Limited, Uth Creative Group MTR Hong Kong SAR C04.390337 Fun for Every Step Bandai Namco Holdings China Bandai Namco China China C04.391401 The Ascott Limited Unveils Refreshed Citadines Brand Ascott Limited Citadines Singapore C04.391499 Visa: Sustainable Tourism Network Platform for Communities The Hoffman Agency Visa Taiwan Taiwan C04.389963 Business-to-Business Addressing APAC’s Digital Skills Challenge Archetype Amazon Web Services Singapore C05.391912 Advancing Singapore towards Net Zero in 2050 Sandpiper Schneider Electric Singapore C05.392200 Deel: Powering Hong Kong Through its Talent Crunch Spotlighters Deel Hong Kong SAR C05.390624 Glocal IN Campaign by LinkedIn China Zhiyuntu LinkedIn China China C05.390764 MTR: Co-creating a carbon-neutral smart community MTR Lab Company Limited MTR Lab Hong Kong SAR C05.391123 Cause-Related - Diversity & Inclusion Celebrity Cruises #AllInclusivePhotoProject History Will Be Kind Celebrity Cruises Australia C06.390736 Game of Kindness HAKUHODO Inc. Kampo Therapy Japan C06.390944 Let the Unheard be Heard – Amplifying PwD BlueCurrent Hong Kong & Greater Bay Area Flex China C06.390283 Small Shops Weather Big Storms Gojek Gojek Vietnam C06.389776 Streetcode Edelman HP Indonesia C06.391526 Cause-Related - Public Awareness Dove #LetHerGrow Edelman Dove Thailand C07.391434 Kotex "Period or Not, She Can" Initiative Kimberly-Clark APAC Region Kotex Singapore C07.391430 LinkedIn China: In-Buddy to Opportunities BCW LinkedIn China China C07.391765 Pollution Capture Pencils Haleon India Otrivin India C07.390080 Reducing Plastic with Baby Shark and Aaron Kwok McDonald’s Hong Kong McDonald’s Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR C07.391128 Consumer Launch Enter Vertuo Weber Shandwick Nespresso Singapore C08.392055 Little Moons Lands Downunder Disrupting Australia’s ice-cream category History Will Be Kind Little Moons Australia C08.390109 Streaming Cinema CampaignLab Nebula Australia C08.388834 The Bamboo Burger KIWI COMMUNICATIONS Shake Shack China C08.389811 THE61S: 61 Sizes 61 people Weber Shandwick DETERMINANT Hong Kong SAR C08.390803 Corporate Branding Boeing China Branding Burson Cohn & Wolfe Boeing China C09.388827 Create A Better #Tomorrow with Us Burson Cohn & Wolfe Siemens China C09.391173 Deel: Powering Hong Kong Through its Talent Crunch Spotlighters Deel Hong Kong SAR C09.391311 East Rail Line Cross Harbour Extension Branding Campaign Hardchi Creative Limited, Uth Creative Group MTR Hong Kong SAR C09.390350 Launching ELA to the World SOCIETY Equatorial Launch Australia Australia C09.390170 Corporate Publications Celebrating The Synergy of 2022: Cebuana Lhuillier’s Milestones PJ Lhuillier, Inc. Cebuana Lhuillier Philippines C10.391182 Godrej Food Trends Report 2022 - Collector's Edition Godrej Industries Limited & Associate Companies Godrej Industries India C10.391029 Logistics of Things: delivering relevant insights DHL DHL Singapore C10.389572 NTU Alumni U Magazine Nanyang Technological University Singapore Nanyang Technological University, Singapore Singapore C10.390457 Telling the Patient Engagement Deficit Story on Diagram Roche Diagnostics Asia Pacific Roche Diagnostics Asia Pacific Singapore C10.390447 Corporate Social Responsibility Amami Rabbit Driving School Wunderman Thompson Tokyo Sonoda Mortors Japan C11.389659 Corona Extra Lime Budweiser China - Corporate Affairs Corona China C11.390711 Gotong Royong Share Program GoTo GoTo Indonesia C11.389612 Streetcode Edelman HP Indonesia C11.391530 Tanning. That's Cooked. Adhesive, TBWA Sydney TikTok Australia Australia C11.389782

Environmental A City’s Collective Good-bye to Microbeads! Golin Hong Kong Environmental Protection Department of HKSAR Government Hong Kong SAR C14.390323 Advancing Singapore towards Net Zero in 2050 Sandpiper Schneider Electric Singapore C14.392204 Building a Future of Green Possibilities: COP27 Singapore Redhill COP27 Singapore Pavilion Singapore C14.392479 Grow Green with Booking.com Vero Booking.com Thailand C14.389701 Pollution Capture Pencils Haleon India Otrivin India C14.390081 Experiential PR Chengdu IFS “the MELON-VERSE” Immersive Interactive Art Campaign Long Jin Development (Chengdu) Co. Ltd. Chengdu IFS China C15.391532 Giant LINE Sticker- Taiwan IP‧Kaohsiung Original Design Pilot HAKUHODO LINE Taiwan C15.391058 It’s time to Press Play - unique stories FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company Limited FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Vietnam C15.388699 KFC Degustation Ogilvy PR Australia KFC Australia C15.390161 Love How You Buzz CampaignLab Lovehoney Australia C15.388823 Fashion & Beauty Dove #LetHerGrow Edelman Dove Thailand C16.391436 SK-II: World PITERA™ Day DeVries Global SK-II Japan C16.390415 THE61S: 61 Sizes 61 people Weber Shandwick DETERMINANT Hong Kong SAR C16.390806 Turning a Corner Through a Surprising Fashion Crossover Ogilvy Shanghai TriPollar China C16.390977 Financial Communications From Awareness, Fundraising to Acquisition and Going Global The Hoffman Agency Quantifeed Hong Kong SAR C17.390785 i-Tail – Your growth companion through pet wellness Ogilvy Thailand i-Tail Thailand C17.391331 Jungle Ventures Fund IV Fundraise Redhill Jungle Ventures Singapore C17.392480 Reinventing a Biotech Leader for its Public Debut Strategic Public Relations Group OrbusNeich Medical Hong Kong SAR C17.390382 Yahoo Gathers Thought Leaders for The Paradigm Shift The Hoffman Agency Yahoo! Hong Kong SAR C17.390800 FMCG Granny Daffy #BringBackTheFlap We Are Different Kleenex Australia C18.390615 Lifebuoy Back2school - The Bánh Mì Take-over Unilever Vietnam Lifebuoy Vietnam C18.392161 Little Moons Lands Downunder Disrupting Australia’s Ice-cream Category History Will Be Kind Little Moons Australia C18.390206 Parting With Hero Product, KFC-Egg Tart Whirlwind Inspire Public Relations Kentucky Fried Chicken Taiwan C18.388924 The Magnum Pleasure Auction Golin Singapore, Jack Morton Singapore Magnum Singapore Singapore C18.390229 Health & Wellness #ListenAgain The Hoffman Agency Singapore Hearing Partners Singapore C19.391484 Berok Zindagi 5.0 Cipla Cipla India C19.391685 Flu Pendant: A jewel shining in COVID’s shadow Devries Global Roche China C19.391731 Game of Kindness HAKUHODO Inc. Kampo Therapy Japan C19.390960 Take It From Me’ COVID-19 Booster Vaccination Campaign Havas Immunisation Coalition Australia C19.391037 Healthcare: Ethical Art of the Mind, Echo of the Heart Janssen China, Central Academy of Fine Arts Janssen China, Central Academy of Fine Arts China C20.391853 Hemophilia PK Station! HealthCom, Elite PR Group Takeda Taiwan Taiwan C20.391379 Kidney Away From the Fourth High! MediCom, Elite PR Group AstraZeneca Taiwan C20.390996 Mysterious Perspective of Nose MediCom, Elite PR Group Pfizer Inc. Taiwan C20.391242 Together in SMA: Back to School Shixuan PR Biogen China China C20.390261 Influencer Marketing Come and Say G'day MSL India Tourism Australia India C21.391412 Engineering Change P&G India Gillette India India C21.390079 Granny Daffy #BringBackTheFlap We Are Different Kleenex Australia C21.390609 SABECO Together We Make Tet T&A-OGILVY Bia Saigon Lager Vietnam C21.391385 The Biggest Influencer Seeding Project Taiwan Facebook Limited Meta Taiwan C21.390688 Integrated Marketing Don't overlook signs of hypertension #KawaiiCatEyesChampionship OZMA Inc. Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health Japan Japan C22.390658 Dove #StopTheNamecalling Ogilvy & Mather Philippines, Inc. Dove Philippines C22.390950 Johnnie Walker FY23 Trademark Integrated Campaign Ruder Finn Shanghai Johnnie Walker China C22.391308 Streaming Cinema CampaignLab Nebula Australia C22.388843 VIS - The Road Safety Collection TBWA\NZ Eleven PR Southern Cross Pet Insurance New Zealand C22.389966 Internal Communications #WorksForMe Employee Engagement Campaign Microsoft Asia Microsoft Asia Singapore C23.391111 Care. For Good. IHH Healthcare IHH Healthcare Malaysia C23.388942 Johnson & Johnson China’s Internal TV Channel JJTV Johnson & Johnson China Johnson & Johnson China China C23.391341 Lenovo Asia Pacific ESG Experience Week Zeno Group Singapore Lenovo Asia Pacific Singapore C23.389870 When Music Brings Us Together “As One” DHL DHL Singapore C23.389978 Media Relations Addressing APAC’s Digital Skills Challenge Archetype Amazon Web Services Singapore C24.392036 Advocating for Flood Recovery Havas Norco Co-operative Australia C24.391343 Breaking the norm, #LollaIndia takes Asia by storm BookMyShow Lollapalooza India C24.390083 Clearing confusion: Vaccine effectiveness GCI Health AstraZeneca Singapore C24.390198 Tanning. That's Cooked Adhesive,TBWA Sydney TikTok Australia Australia C24.389783 Non-Profit #BeYourSelfie TBWA\NZ Eleven PR Netsafe New Zealand C25.390000 A Good Start KidSTART Singapore KidSTART Singapore Singapore C25.390420 BCC's charity basketball match TVBS Media Inc. Estée Lauder Taiwan C25.390820 Helping Refugees Find a Sense of Safety Ogilvy Shenzhen UNHCR China China C25.390585 Light Up Every Moment of Childhood Ogilvy Beijing UNICEF China C25.390938 Post-Pandemic Recovery Come and Say G'day MSL India Tourism Australia India C26.391447 Enter Vertuo Weber Shandwick Nespresso Singapore C26.392063 Game on with Marriott Bonvoy KIWI COMMUNICATIONS Marriott International China C26.389784 Malaysia Healthcare Expo: Accelerating Post-Pandemic Recovery Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council Malaysia Healthcare Indonesia C26.391487 Small Shops Weather Big Storms Gojek Gojek Vietnam C26.389777 PR Event “The Gate”–revitalising the landmark with another WHARF CHINA ESTATES LIMITED CHONGQING IFS China C27.389698 Get on! Bose Restaurant Bus! Bravo, Elite PR Group Bose Taiwan C27.390010 HK Breaking Team Qualifiers 2022-23 Sino Group Olympian City Hong Kong SAR C27.391141 PayMaya is Now Maya Maya Maya Philippines C27.392549 Virgin Australia: The Tassie Tux Havas Blvd, OGB Virgin Australia Australia C27.391639 Promotional Activity Korinai Fashion Collection ~Freedom from the pain＆culture Ozma Inc. Pip Elekiban Japan C28.388731 QT Curious Currencies Thinkerbell QT Hotels and Resorts Australia C28.391646 The Grand Launch Campaign of NP360 “Crystal+” Ngong Ping 360 Limited Ngong Ping 360 Hong Kong SAR C28.390277 Turning a Corner Through a Surprising Fashion Crossover Ogilvy Shanghai TriPollar China C28.390978 Virgin Australia: The Tassie Tux Havas Blvd, OGB Virgin Australia Australia C28.391644 Public Affairs Advocating for Flood Recovery Havas Norco Co-operative Australia C29.391557 Clearing confusion: Vaccine effectiveness GCI Health AstraZeneca Singapore C29.390199 Doppelmayr: Establishing urban ropeways in Aotearoa Anthem Doppelmayr New Zealand C29.390252 Fight Against Toxic & Illegal Incense Sticks Godrej Consumer Products Ltd Goodknight India C29.391399 See the Silver Lining on Head&Neck Cancer MediCom APAC, Elite PR Group Taiwan Head and Neck Society Taiwan C29.391279 Public Education AIDS Avatar GOLIN Taipei Taiwan AIDS Society & Taiwan AIDS Nurses Association Taiwan C30.391591 Clearing confusion: Vaccine effectiveness GCI Health AstraZeneca Singapore C30.390202 HK Breaking Team Qualifiers 2022-23 Sino Group Olympian City Hong Kong SAR C30.391145 Light Up Every Moment of Childhood Ogilvy Beijing UNICEF China C30.390937 Reducing Plastic with Baby Shark and Aaron Kwok McDonald’s Hong Kong McDonald’s Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR C30.391136 Public Sector Building a Future of Green Possibilities: COP27 Singapore Redhill COP27 Singapore Pavilion Singapore C31.392481 Elevating the Klang River’s Future Economic Value Rantau Golin Selangor Maritime Gateway Malaysia C31.392100 Get2It – National Bowel Cancer Screening Program Cancer Council, Australian Department of Health and Aged Care, Herd MSL Cancer Council, Australian Department of Health and Aged Care Australia C31.390573 New Starts With You Ruder Finn India Education New Zealand India C31.388861 Tackling New Era Challenges: Rebuild Trust with Youth Hong Kong Police Force Public Relations Wing Hong Kong SAR C31.389477 Reputation and Issues Management Advocating for Flood Recovery Havas Norco Co-operative Australia C32.391565 Bringing Clients Along On A System Migration Atlas Consolidated Pte Ltd Hugosave Singapore C32.391871 Building Trust Through Transparency Ather Energy Ather India C32.390067 Clearing confusion: Vaccine effectiveness GCI Health AstraZeneca Singapore C32.390200 Granny Daffy #BringBackTheFlap We Are Different Kleenex Australia C32.390617 Sports / eSports Game on with Marriott Bonvoy KIWI COMMUNICATIONS Marriott International China C33.388593 HK Breaking Team Qualifiers 2022-23 Sino Group Olympian City Hong Kong SAR C33.391149 Super 3 Super Extraordinary Ogilvy Beijing Slam Sports China C33.390044 The World Is Yours To Take MSL Group India Budweiser India India C33.392246 You Are Star - Sports Talent Empowerment A.S. Watson Group A.S. Watson Group Hong Kong SAR C33.392010 Technology Addressing APAC’s Digital Skills Challenge Archetype Amazon Web Services Singapore C34.392050 BOE’s Wonder Lab of Worry Solutions Allison+Partners BOE Technology China C34.390111 Cisco’s Global Hybrid Work Study (APJC) Sandpiper Cisco Singapore C34.390332 Decoding 37 Trillion Cells Zeno Group Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group India C34.391373 Stress Buying Center PR Consulting Dentsu Inc., Dentsu Inc. USJ LLC Japan C34.391229 Best Brand Strategy CDIFS “I AM HERE”— IP Marketing for Growth Long Jin Development (Chengdu) Co. Ltd. Chengdu IFS China C35.391795 Go Green with Watsons: Making Sustainability Sustainable A.S. Watson Group Watsons Hong Kong SAR C35.392014 Johnnie Walker FY23 Trademark Integrated Campaign Ruder Finn Shanghai Johnnie Walker China C35.391306 Korinai Fashion Collection ~Freedom from the pain＆culture Ozma Inc. Pip Elekiban Japan C35.388733 Snickers Malaysia x BTS Campaign Zeno Malaysia Snickers Malaysia C35.391806 Best Creative Idea Corona Extra Lime Budweiser China, Corporate Affairs Corona China C36.390781 KFC Brainwave Bucket Edelman KFC Hong Kong SAR C36.390120 Parting With Hero Product, KFC-Egg Tart Whirlwind Inspire Public Relations Kentucky Fried Chicken Taiwan C36.388931 Stress Buying Center PR Consulting Dentsu Inc., Dentsu Inc. USJ LLC Japan C36.391230 THE61S: 61 Sizes 61 People Weber Shandwick DETERMINANT Hong Kong SAR C36.390860 Best Event Activation COKE The World's Largest Timeless Table T&A-OGILVY Coca-Cola Vietnam C37.391381 Enter Vertuo Weber Shandwick Nespresso Singapore C37.392096 Hendrick’s Gin ‘A Journey Most Unusual’ Havas Hendrick’s Gin Australia C37.390223 KFC Brainwave Bucket Edelman KFC Hong Kong SAR C37.390123 Telling New India’s Story at Expo 2020 Dubai APCO Worldwide Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry India C37.389763 Best Sponsorship/Partnership A Stay on Ramsay Street Havas Booking.com Australia C38.390218 Game on with Marriott Bonvoy KIWI COMMUNICATIONS Marriott International China C38.389708 Reducing Plastic with Baby Shark and Aaron Kwok McDonald’s Hong Kong McDonald’s Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR C38.391138 Tanning. That's Cooked. Adhesive, TBWA Sydney TikTok Australia Australia C38.389958 Visa: Sustainable Tourism Networking Unifying Partners and Industries The Hoffman Agency Visa Taiwan Taiwan C38.389964 Best Use of Advocates/Influencers/Celebrities #CoffeeKaBetterHalf (Coffee's Better Half) Britannia Industries Ltd. BisCafe India C39.391665 #Stand4Strength: Hawker Heroes help Singaporeans manage muscle health DeVries Global Ensure Singapore C39.390295 Come and Say G'day MSL India Tourism Australia India C39.391435 Eileen's House Octagon China ANTA China C39.390786 Inside Cricket with Yuvraj Singh: Only On Airbnb Edelman India Private Limited Airbnb India India C39.391827 Kusama's Pumpkin Transforms Mundane Commute into Inspirational Journey MTR Corporation Limited MTR Hong Kong SAR C39.391579 Best Use of Analytics Dinggin: Halalan 2022 Reports ALPAS Consultancy Dinggin Reports Philippines C40.388748 Future Generali Stands with Pride by redefining Family Concept BIU Future Generali India Insurance India C40.389675 Lifebuoy Tet 2022 -The Ticket Home x MOMO Unilever Vietnam Lifebuoy Vietnam C40.392180 Mastering the Art of Hybrid Meetings FINN Partners Singapore Logitech Singapore C40.391876 Best Use of Broadcast/Video East Rail Line Cross Harbour Extension Branding Campaign Hardchi Creative Limited MTR Hong Kong SAR C41.390380 The Singleton | Discover True Richness On Air Collective The Singleton Hong Kong SAR C41.391281 Best Use of Content East Rail Line Cross Harbour Extension Branding Campaign Hardchi Creative Limited, Uth Creative Group MTR Hong Kong SAR C42.390356 Korinai Fashion Collection ~Freedom from the pain＆culture Ozma Inc. Pip Elekiban Japan C42.388732 Lifebuoy #Safety4All 2022 Unilever Vietnam Lifebuoy Vietnam C42.392165 Own Your Future – Envisioning Possibilities in Maritime Archetype Singapore Maritime Foundation Singapore C42.392171 Shedding Light on the Patient Engagement Deficit Roche Diagnostics Asia Pacific Roche Diagnostics Asia Pacific Singapore C42.388695 Best Use of Digital ENO: A Plateful of Laughs Haleon India Eno India India C43.389999 Lifebuoy #Safety4All 2022 Unilever Vietnam Lifebuoy Vietnam C43.392184 Own Your Future – Envisioning Possibilities in Maritime Archetype Singapore Maritime Foundation Singapore C43.392187 Secure Hybrid Work Sandpiper Cisco Singapore C43.390366 The Singleton Discover True Richness Wave 3 On Air Collective The Singleton Hong Kong SAR C43.390501 Best Use of Social Media #LoveHard# Wedding Campaign Ruder Finn Shanghai Hard Rock International China C44.391042 Granny Daffy #BringBackTheFlap We Are Different Kleenex Australia C44.390619 Green Dot For Progress Organic by MSL Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation India C44.392163 Snickers Malaysia x BTS Campaign Zeno Malaysia Snickers Malaysia C44.391814 The Grand Launch Campaign of NP360 “Crystal+” Ngong Ping 360 Limited Ngong Ping 360 Hong Kong SAR C44.389600

PR CONSULTANCY CATEGORY Category Agency/Company Market ID Small Consultancy Award (2-29 employees) BlueCurrent Hong Kong & Greater Bay Area Hong Kong SAR CN01.391599 Chom PR Agency Thailand CN01.392191 SOCIETY Australia CN01.390166 The Hoffman Agency Korea South Korea CN01.391139 VOCAL MIDDLE Communications Consultants, Inc. Taiwan CN01.390185 Medium Consultancy (30-99 employees) Tate Anzur Singapore CN02.390117 Zeno Group Singapore Singapore CN02.390134 GCI Health Asia Pacific Singapore CN02.390168 Sinclair Hong Kong SAR CN02.391951 Vero Vietnam CN02.389704 Large Consultancy (100+ employees) Ogilvy China CN03.388523 Synergy Hill & Knowlton Korea South Korea CN03.388636 MSL China China CN03.388714 MSL INDIA India CN03.390563 Ruder Finn China CN03.391337 Sandpiper Singapore CN03.391996

INDIVIDUAL/TEAM/COMPANY CATEGORIES Category Agency/Company Market ID Specialist Consultancy of the Year Golin Singapore CN05.391519 GCI Health Asia Pacific Singapore CN05.389755 We Are Different Australia CN05.391468 Sandpiper Hong Kong SAR CN05.392110 Sandpiper Health Singapore CN05.392134

Best Culture of the Year BlueCurrent Hong Kong & Greater Bay Area Hong Kong SAR PT01.391710 Ogilvy PR Australia PT01.391680 Sabio Australia PT01.388630 Sling & Stone Australia PT01.390928 The Hoffman Agency Hong Kong SAR PT01.391581 Diversity and Inclusion Company of the Year Golin Taipei Taiwan PT02.391427 Janssen (China) Research & Development Center, Johnson & Johnson (China) Investment Ltd. China PT02.391846 Weber Shandwick Asia Pacific Singapore PT02.390902

Category Nominee/Team Agency/Company Market ID PR Agency Head of the Year Elan Shou Ruder Finn China PT03.391338 Emily Poon Ogilvy Public Relations Singapore PT03.391199 Hannah Moreno Third Hemisphere Australia PT03.390193 Lars Voedisch Lars Voedisch Singapore PT03.390485 Rikki Jones GCI Health Asia-Pacific, BCW Group Singapore Singapore PT03.390169 Skye Lambley Herd MSL Australia PT03.389724 PR Communications Team Corporate Communications Division Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) Hong Kong SAR PT04.390599 FWD Vietnam Communications Team FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company Limited Vietnam PT04.388705 DHL Asia Pacific DHL Singapore PT04.389980 Asia Pacific, Japan and Greater China (APJC) Communications Team Cisco Singapore PT04.390375 SP Group Communications SP Group Singapore PT04.391882 PR Professional of the Year (Agency) Lucy Han Weber Shandwick South Korea PT05.390906 Sai Roshini Daswani Sinclair Hong Kong SAR PT05.391964 PR Professional of the Year (In-House) Chan Pui Ting, Janet McDonald’s Hong Kong McDonald’s Hong Kong PT06.390325 Liu Jia TCP China TCP China PT06.391239 Young PR Professional of the Year Aaron Yu One For All Public Relations Consultants Taiwan PT07.391993 Cheung Yee Ling (Zoe) Sinclair Hong Kong SAR PT07.391970 Felice Tobin Cognito Media Hong Kong SAR PT07.391062 Samuel Liew GCI Health Singapore PT07.390182 Simone Phople Allison+Partners Singapore PT07.390343