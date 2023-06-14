PR Awards Asia 2023: Winners announced

The results of the 22nd edition of the PR Awards Asia have been revealed at an in-person gala in Hong Kong. Held at St. Regis, PRWeek Asia and Campaign Asia-Pacific unveiled 152 winners across 60 categories.

The Grand Prix award this year for Campaign of the Year went to 'Pollution Capture Pencils'—a piece of work conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson Singapore for GSK India's Otrivin, a nasal spray brand associated with easier breathing.

The innovative project collects pollution by-products and uses them to make (certified, non-toxic) pencils for underprivileged children in Bengaluru, India. It is driven by the fact that 98% of children in India breathe toxic air, according to research by the World Health Organisation, not only outdoors but also in their classrooms—where children spend up to 8 hours a day, the campaign said. For the project's initial phase, twenty-two air purifiers, with the ability to wipe out up to 74% airborne pollutants, were installed inside and outside the school building in Bengaluru to improve air quality for over 1,500 young students.

Meanwhile, in other categories, Hong Kong's Hoffman Agency swiped the Best Culture; Golin Singapore retains its Specialist Consultancy of the Year title; New Zealand's Anthem gets the ESG Consultancy of the Year. It must be noted that in 2022, the ESG category remained unawarded.

Ogilvy's Emily Poon gets the coveted PR Agency Head of the Year, taking forth the mantle from New Zealand-based Icon Agency's Joanna Painter who won the title in 2022.

Taiwan's One For All Public Relations Consultants' Aaron Yu is the proud recipient of the Young PR Professional of the Year award.

The complete list of winners is below:

Category Award Title Agency/Company Brand Market ID Arts, Entertainment & Media Gold Stress Buying Center PR Consulting Dentsu Inc., Dentsu Inc. USJ Japan C01.391198 Silver Kusama's Pumpkin Transforms Mundane Commute into Inspirational Journey MTR Corporation Limited MTR Hong Kong SAR C01.391310 Bronze Launch of Amazon Original show Farzi Prime Video Prime Video India C01.390515

Automotive & Transport Gold Doppelmayr: Establishing urban ropeways in Aotearoa Anthem Doppelmayr New Zealand C02.390250 Silver Switching Gears: Elevating Porsche brand experiences in Singapore DeVries Global Porsche Asia Pacific Singapore C02.391950 Bronze Kusama's Pumpkin Transforms Mundane Commute into Inspirational Journey MTR Corporation Limited MTR Hong Kong SAR C02.391304

Brand Development (Product) Gold PayMaya is Now Maya Maya Maya Philippines C03.392551 Silver Incense of Memories Wunderman Thompson Tokyo Kameyama Japan C03.389658 Bronze INKmaginary Toys Edelman Singapore Pte Ltd INKmaginary Toys Singapore C03.391126 Bronze The Longest Red Scarf Edelman Skyworth China C03.389997

Best Use of Virtual Platforms - B2B No Shortlist No Award

Brand Development (Service) Gold East Rail Line Cross Harbour Extension Branding Campaign Hardchi Creative Limited, Uth Creative Group MTR Hong Kong SAR C04.390337 Silver CDIFS “I AM HERE”— IP Marketing for Growth Long Jin Development (Chengdu) Co. Ltd. Chengdu IFS China C04.391676 Bronze Visa: Sustainable Tourism Network Platform for Communities The Hoffman Agency Visa Taiwan Taiwan C04.389963

Business-to-Business Gold Addressing APAC’s Digital Skills Challenge Archetype Amazon Web Services Singapore C05.391912 Silver Deel: Powering Hong Kong Through its Talent Crunch Spotlighters Deel Hong Kong SAR C05.390624 Bronze Glocal IN Campaign by LinkedIn China Zhiyuntu LinkedIn China China C05.390764

Cause-Related - Diversity & Inclusion Gold Streetcode Edelman HP Indonesia C06.391526 Silver Celebrity Cruises #AllInclusivePhotoProject History Will Be Kind Celebrity Cruises Australia C06.390736 Bronze Game of Kindness HAKUHODO Inc. Kampo Therapy Japan C06.390944 Bronze Let the Unheard be Heard – Amplifying PwD BlueCurrent Hong Kong & Greater Bay Area Flex China C06.390283

Cause-Related - Public Awareness Gold Reducing Plastic with Baby Shark and Aaron Kwok Sinclair McDonald’s Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR C07.391128 Silver LinkedIn China: In-Buddy to Opportunities BCW LinkedIn China China C07.391765 Bronze Dove #LetHerGrow Edelman Dove Thailand C07.391434

Consumer Launch Gold Streaming Cinema CampaignLab Nebula Australia C08.388834 Silver Enter Vertuo Weber Shandwick Nespresso Singapore C08.392055 Bronze THE61S: 61 Sizes 61 people Weber Shandwick DETERMINANT Hong Kong SAR C08.390803

Corporate Branding Gold Launching ELA to the World SOCIETY Equatorial Launch Australia Australia C09.390170 Silver East Rail Line Cross Harbour Extension Branding Campaign Hardchi Creative Limited, Uth Creative Group MTR Hong Kong SAR C09.390350 Bronze Create A Better #Tomorrow with Us Burson Cohn & Wolfe Siemens China C09.391173

Corporate Publications Gold Telling the Patient Engagement Deficit Story on Diagram Roche Diagnostics Asia Pacific Roche Diagnostics Asia Pacific Singapore C10.390447 Silver NTU Alumni U Magazine Nanyang Technological University Singapore Nanyang Technological University, Singapore Singapore C10.390457 Bronze Godrej Food Trends Report 2022 - Collector's Edition Godrej Industries Limited & Associate Companies Godrej Industries India C10.391029

Corporate Social Responsibility Gold Amami Rabbit Driving School Wunderman Thompson Tokyo Sonoda Mortors Japan C11.389659 Gold Gotong Royong Share Program GoTo GoTo Indonesia C11.389612 Silver Corona Extra Lime Budweiser China - Corporate Affairs Corona China C11.390711

Customer Loyalty No Shortlist No Award

E-commerce Bronze Here we are for your health FWD Hong Kong FWD Hong Kong Hong Kong C13.392068

Environmental Gold Pollution Capture Pencils Haleon India Otrivin India C14.390081 Silver A City’s Collective Good-bye to Microbeads! Golin Hong Kong Environmental Protection Department of HKSAR Government Hong Kong SAR C14.390323 Bronze Grow Green with Booking.com Vero Booking.com Thailand C14.389701

Experiential PR Gold Love How You Buzz CampaignLab Lovehoney Australia C15.388823 Silver KFC Degustation Ogilvy PR Australia KFC Australia C15.390161 Bronze Giant LINE Sticker- Taiwan IP‧Kaohsiung Original Design Pilot HAKUHODO LINE Taiwan C15.391058

Fashion & Beauty Gold Dove #LetHerGrow Edelman Dove Thailand C16.391436 Silver THE61S: 61 Sizes 61 people Weber Shandwick DETERMINANT Hong Kong SAR C16.390806 Bronze SK-II: World PITERA™ Day DeVries Global SK-II Japan C16.390415 Financial Communications Gold i-Tail – Your growth companion through pet wellness Ogilvy Thailand i-Tail Thailand C17.391331 Silver From Awareness, Fundraising to Acquisition and Going Global The Hoffman Agency Quantifeed Hong Kong SAR C17.390785 Bronze Jungle Ventures Fund IV Fundraise Redhill Jungle Ventures Singapore C17.392480 FMCG Gold Granny Daffy #BringBackTheFlap We Are Different Kleenex Australia C18.390615 Silver Parting With Hero Product, KFC-Egg Tart Whirlwind Inspire Public Relations Kentucky Fried Chicken Taiwan C18.388924 Bronze The Magnum Pleasure Auction Golin Singapore, Jack Morton Singapore Magnum Singapore Singapore C18.390229

Health & Wellness Gold Flu Pendant: A jewel shining in COVID’s shadow Devries Global Roche China C19.391731 Silver Game of Kindness HAKUHODO Inc. Kampo Therapy Japan C19.390960 Bronze Berok Zindagi 5.0 Cipla Cipla India C19.391685 Healthcare: Ethical Gold Mysterious Perspective of Nose MediCom, Elite PR Group Pfizer Inc. Taiwan C20.391242 Silver Together in SMA: Back to School Shixuan PR Biogen China China C20.390261 Bronze Hemophilia PK Station! HealthCom, Elite PR Group Takeda Taiwan Taiwan C20.391379 Influencer Marketing Gold Granny Daffy #BringBackTheFlap We Are Different Kleenex Australia C21.390609 Silver The Biggest Influencer Seeding Project Pilot HAKUHODO Meta Taiwan C21.390688 Bronze SABECO Together We Make Tet T&A-OGILVY Bia Saigon Lager Vietnam C21.391385 Integrated Marketing Gold Dove #StopTheNamecalling Ogilvy & Mather Philippines, Inc. Dove Philippines C22.390950 Silver VIS - The Road Safety Collection TBWA\NZ Eleven PR Southern Cross Pet Insurance New Zealand C22.389966 Bronze Streaming Cinema CampaignLab Nebula Australia C22.388843

Internal Communications Gold When Music Brings Us Together “As One” DHL DHL Singapore C23.389978 Silver #WorksForMe Employee Engagement Campaign Microsoft Asia Microsoft Asia Singapore C23.391111 Bronze Johnson & Johnson China’s Internal TV Channel JJTV Johnson & Johnson China Johnson & Johnson China China C23.391341 Bronze Lenovo Asia Pacific ESG Experience Week Zeno Group Singapore Lenovo Asia Pacific Singapore C23.389870 Media Relations Gold Addressing APAC’s Digital Skills Challenge Archetype Amazon Web Services Singapore C24.392036 Silver Advocating for Flood Recovery Red Havas Norco Co-operative Australia C24.391343 Bronze Breaking the norm, #LollaIndia takes Asia by storm BookMyShow Lollapalooza India C24.390083 Bronze Tanning. That's Cooked Adhesive,TBWA Sydney TikTok Australia Australia C24.389783 Non-Profit Gold #BeYourSelfie TBWA\NZ Eleven PR Netsafe New Zealand C25.390000 Silver Light Up Every Moment of Childhood Ogilvy Beijing UNICEF China C25.390938 Bronze Helping Refugees Find a Sense of Safety Ogilvy Shenzhen UNHCR China China C25.390585 Post-Pandemic Recovery Gold Small Shops Weather Big Storms Gojek Gojek Vietnam C26.389777 Silver Enter Vertuo Weber Shandwick Nespresso Singapore C26.392063 Bronze Malaysia Healthcare Expo: Accelerating Post-Pandemic Recovery Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council Malaysia Healthcare Indonesia C26.391487

PR Event Gold “The Gate”–revitalising the landmark with another WHARF CHINA ESTATES LIMITED CHONGQING IFS China C27.389698 Silver Get on! Bose Restaurant Bus! Bravo, Elite PR Group Bose Taiwan C27.390010 Bronze HK Breaking Team Qualifiers 2022-23 Above The Line Olympian City Hong Kong SAR C27.391141 Bronze PayMaya is Now Maya Maya Maya Philippines C27.392549 Promotional Activity Gold QT Curious Currencies Thinkerbell QT Hotels and Resorts Australia C28.391646 Silver Turning a Corner Through a Surprising Fashion Crossover Ogilvy Shanghai TriPollar China C28.390978 Bronze Virgin Australia: The Tassie Tux Havas Blvd, OGB Virgin Australia Australia C28.391644 Public Affairs Gold Fight Against Toxic & Illegal Incense Sticks Godrej Consumer Products Ltd Goodknight India C29.391399 Silver Advocating for Flood Recovery Red Havas Norco Co-operative Australia C29.391557 Bronze See the Silver Lining on Head&Neck Cancer MediCom APAC, Elite PR Group Taiwan Head and Neck Society Taiwan C29.391279 Public Education Gold Reducing Plastic with Baby Shark and Aaron Kwok Sinclair McDonald’s Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR C30.391136 Silver Light Up Every Moment of Childhood Ogilvy Beijing UNICEF China C30.390937 Bronze AIDS Avatar GOLIN Taipei Taiwan AIDS Society & Taiwan AIDS Nurses Association Taiwan C30.391591 Public Sector Gold Elevating the Klang River’s Future Economic Value Rantau Golin Selangor Maritime Gateway Malaysia C31.392100 Silver Get2It – National Bowel Cancer Screening Program Cancer Council, Australian Department of Health and Aged Care, Herd MSL Cancer Council, Australian Department of Health and Aged Care Australia C31.390573 Bronze Building a Future of Green Possibilities: COP27 Singapore Redhill COP27 Singapore Pavilion Singapore C31.392481 Reputation and Issues Management Gold Granny Daffy #BringBackTheFlap We Are Different Kleenex Australia C32.390617 Silver Clearing confusion: Vaccine effectiveness GCI Health AstraZeneca Singapore C32.390200 Bronze Advocating for Flood Recovery Red Havas Norco Co-operative Australia C32.391565

Sports / eSports Gold You Are Star - Sports Talent Empowerment A.S. Watson Group A.S. Watson Group Hong Kong SAR C33.392010 Silver The World Is Yours To Take MSL Group India Budweiser India India C33.392246 Bonze HK Breaking Team Qualifiers 2022-23 Above The Line Olympian City Hong Kong SAR C33.391149 Technology Gold Addressing APAC’s Digital Skills Challenge Archetype Amazon Web Services Singapore C34.392050 Silver BOE’s Wonder Lab of Worry Solutions Allison+Partners BOE Technology China C34.390111 Bronze Cisco’s Global Hybrid Work Study (APJC) Sandpiper Cisco Singapore C34.390332 Best Brand Strategy Gold CDIFS “I AM HERE”— IP Marketing for Growth Long Jin Development (Chengdu) Co. Ltd. Chengdu IFS China C35.391795 Silver Snickers Malaysia x BTS Campaign Zeno Malaysia Snickers Malaysia C35.391806 Bronze Johnnie Walker FY23 Trademark Integrated Campaign Ruder Finn Shanghai Johnnie Walker China C35.391306 Best Creative Idea Gold Corona Extra Lime Budweiser China, Corporate Affairs Corona China C36.390781 Silver KFC Brainwave Bucket Edelman KFC Hong Kong SAR C36.390120 Bronze THE61S: 61 Sizes 61 People Weber Shandwick DETERMINANT Hong Kong SAR C36.390860 Best Event Activation Gold KFC Brainwave Bucket Edelman KFC Hong Kong SAR C37.390123 Silver COKE The World's Largest Timeless Table T&A-OGILVY Coca-Cola Vietnam C37.391381 Bronze Telling New India’s Story at Expo 2020 Dubai APCO Worldwide Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry India C37.389763

Best Use of Broadcast/Video Gold East Rail Line Cross Harbour Extension Branding Campaign Hardchi Creative Limited MTR Hong Kong SAR C41.390380

Best Use of Content Gold East Rail Line Cross Harbour Extension Branding Campaign Hardchi Creative Limited, Uth Creative Group MTR Hong Kong SAR C42.390356 Best Use of Content Silver Korinai Fashion Collection ~Freedom from the pain＆culture Ozma Inc. Pip Elekiban Japan C42.388732 Bronze Lifebuoy #Safety4All 2022 Unilever Vietnam Lifebuoy Vietnam C42.392165 Bronze Shedding Light on the Patient Engagement Deficit Roche Diagnostics Asia Pacific Roche Diagnostics Asia Pacific Singapore C42.388695

Best Sponsorship/Partnership Gold Tanning. That's Cooked. Adhesive, TBWA Sydney TikTok Australia Australia C38.389958 Silver Reducing Plastic with Baby Shark and Aaron Kwok Sinclair McDonald’s Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR C38.391138 Bronze Game on with Marriott Bonvoy KIWI COMMUNICATIONS Marriott International China C38.389708

Best Use of Advocates/Influencers/Celebrities Gold #Stand4Strength: Hawker Heroes help Singaporeans manage muscle health DeVries Global Ensure Singapore C39.390295 Silver Inside Cricket with Yuvraj Singh: Only On Airbnb Edelman India Private Limited Airbnb India India C39.391827 Bronze Come and Say G'day MSL India Tourism Australia India C39.391435

Best Use of Analytics Gold Lifebuoy Tet 2022 -The Ticket Home x MOMO Unilever Vietnam Lifebuoy Vietnam C40.392180 Silver Future Generali Stands with Pride by redefining Family Concept BIU Future Generali India Insurance India C40.389675 Bronze Mastering the Art of Hybrid Meetings FINN Partners Singapore Logitech Singapore C40.391876 Best Use of Content Gold East Rail Line Cross Harbour Extension Branding Campaign Hardchi Creative Limited, Uth Creative Group MTR Hong Kong SAR C42.390356 Silver Korinai Fashion Collection ~Freedom from the pain＆culture Ozma Inc. Pip Elekiban Japan C42.388732 Bronze Lifebuoy #Safety4All 2022 Unilever Vietnam Lifebuoy Vietnam C42.392165 Bronze Shedding Light on the Patient Engagement Deficit Roche Diagnostics Asia Pacific Roche Diagnostics Asia Pacific Singapore C42.388695 Best Use of Digital Gold Own Your Future – Envisioning Possibilities in Maritime Archetype Singapore Maritime Foundation Singapore C43.392187 Silver Lifebuoy #Safety4All 2022 Unilever Vietnam Lifebuoy Vietnam C43.392184 Bronze ENO: A Plateful of Laughs Haleon India Eno India India C43.389999 Best Use of Social Media Gold Granny Daffy #BringBackTheFlap We Are Different Kleenex Australia C44.390619 Silver Green Dot For Progress Organic by MSL Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation India C44.392163 Bronze The Grand Launch Campaign of NP360 “Crystal+” Ngong Ping 360 Limited Ngong Ping 360 Hong Kong SAR C44.389600

Best Use of Virtual Platforms - B2C Silver ENO: A Plateful of Laughs Haleon India Eno India India C46.390001 Silver Yahoo Metaverse Above The Line Company Yahoo Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR C46.391893 Bronze Yahoo Finance Talks Web3 at AMS Virtual Event The Hoffman Agency Yahoo! Hong Kong SAR C46.390801 Best Use of VR/AR/MR Silver AIDS Avatar GOLIN Taipei Taiwan AIDS Society & Taiwan AIDS Nurses Association Taiwan C47.391608 Best Video Story-telling Gold MakeITSafe.ph Globe Group Globe Philippines C48.392731 Silver Demonstrating the Everyday Value of Visa to Gen-Zs The Hoffman Agency Visa Hong Kong Limited Hong Kong SAR C48.390313 Bronze Pre-release campaign of Tia Lee’s Goodbye Princess Creative Consulting Group Inc. Limited Tia Lee's Goodbye Princess Hong Kong SAR C48.391751

PR CONSULTANCY CATEGORIES Category Award Agency/Company Market ID Small Consultancy Award (2-29 employees) Winner The Hoffman Agency Korea South Korea CN01.391139 Medium Consultancy Award (30-99 employees) Winner Vero Vietnam CN02.389704 Large Consultancy Award (100+ employees) Winner Sandpiper Singapore CN03.391996 ESG Consultancy of the Year Winner Anthem New Zealand CN04.390101 Specialist Consultancy of the Year Winner Golin Singapore CN05.391519

Category Award Agency/Company Market ID Best Culture of the Year Winner The Hoffman Agency Hong Kong SAR PT01.391581

Diversity and Inclusion Company of the Year Commentaion Weber Shandwick Asia Pacific Singapore PT02.390902

Category Award Nominee/Team Agency/Company Market ID PR Agency Head of the Year Winner Emily Poon Ogilvy Public Relations Asia Singapore PT03.391199 PR Communications Team Winner Corporate Communications Division Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) Hong Kong SAR PT04.390599 PR Professional of the Year (Agency) Winner Lucy Han Weber Shandwick South Korea PT05.390906 PR Professional of the Year (In-House) Commendation Chan Pui Ting, Janet McDonald’s Hong Kong McDonald’s Hong Kong PT06.390325 Young PR Professional of the Year Winner Aaron Yu One For All Public Relations Consultants Taiwan PT07.391993

BRAND CATEGORIES Category Award Brand Market ID Brand of the Year Winner Strong Generation Association Taiwan BR01.391678