PR Awards Asia 2023: Winners announced

The results of the 22nd edition of the PR Awards Asia have been revealed at an in-person gala in Hong Kong. Held at St. Regis, PRWeek Asia and Campaign Asia-Pacific unveiled 152 winners across 60 categories.
The Grand Prix award this year for Campaign of the Year went to 'Pollution Capture Pencils'—a piece of work conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson Singapore for GSK India's Otrivin, a nasal spray brand associated with easier breathing.
The innovative project collects pollution by-products and uses them to make (certified, non-toxic) pencils for underprivileged children in Bengaluru, India. It is driven by the fact that 98% of children in India breathe toxic air, according to research by the World Health Organisation, not only outdoors but also in their classrooms—where children spend up to 8 hours a day, the campaign said. For the project's initial phase, twenty-two air purifiers, with the ability to wipe out up to 74% airborne pollutants, were installed inside and outside the school building in Bengaluru to improve air quality for over 1,500 young students.
Meanwhile, in other categories, Hong Kong's Hoffman Agency swiped the Best Culture; Golin Singapore retains its Specialist Consultancy of the Year title; New Zealand's Anthem gets the ESG Consultancy of the Year. It must be noted that in 2022, the ESG category remained unawarded.
Ogilvy's Emily Poon gets the coveted PR Agency Head of the Year, taking forth the mantle from New Zealand-based Icon Agency's Joanna Painter who won the title in 2022.
Taiwan's One For All Public Relations Consultants' Aaron Yu is the proud recipient of the Young PR Professional of the Year award.
The complete list of winners is below:
|
Category
|
Award
|
Title
|
Agency/Company
|
Brand
|
Market
|
ID
|
Arts, Entertainment & Media
|
Gold
|
Stress Buying Center
|
PR Consulting Dentsu Inc., Dentsu Inc.
|
USJ
|
Japan
|
C01.391198
|
Silver
|
Kusama's Pumpkin Transforms Mundane Commute into Inspirational Journey
|
MTR Corporation Limited
|
MTR
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
C01.391310
|
Bronze
|
Launch of Amazon Original show Farzi
|
Prime Video
|
Prime Video
|
India
|
C01.390515
|
Automotive & Transport
|
Gold
|
Doppelmayr: Establishing urban ropeways in Aotearoa
|
Anthem
|
Doppelmayr
|
New Zealand
|
C02.390250
|
Silver
|
Switching Gears: Elevating Porsche brand experiences in Singapore
|
DeVries Global
|
Porsche Asia Pacific
|
Singapore
|
C02.391950
|
Bronze
|
Kusama's Pumpkin Transforms Mundane Commute into Inspirational Journey
|
MTR Corporation Limited
|
MTR
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
C02.391304
|
Brand Development (Product)
|
Gold
|
PayMaya is Now Maya
|
Maya
|
Maya
|
Philippines
|
C03.392551
|
Silver
|
Incense of Memories
|
Wunderman Thompson Tokyo
|
Kameyama
|
Japan
|
C03.389658
|
Bronze
|
INKmaginary Toys
|
Edelman Singapore Pte Ltd
|
INKmaginary Toys
|
Singapore
|
C03.391126
|
Bronze
|
The Longest Red Scarf
|
Edelman
|
Skyworth
|
China
|
C03.389997
|
Best Use of Virtual Platforms - B2B
|
No Shortlist No Award
|
Brand Development (Service)
|
Gold
|
East Rail Line Cross Harbour Extension Branding Campaign
|
Hardchi Creative Limited, Uth Creative Group
|
MTR
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
C04.390337
|
Silver
|
CDIFS “I AM HERE”— IP Marketing for Growth
|
Long Jin Development (Chengdu) Co. Ltd.
|
Chengdu IFS
|
China
|
C04.391676
|
Bronze
|
Visa: Sustainable Tourism Network Platform for Communities
|
The Hoffman Agency
|
Visa Taiwan
|
Taiwan
|
C04.389963
|
Business-to-Business
|
Gold
|
Addressing APAC’s Digital Skills Challenge
|
Archetype
|
Amazon Web Services
|
Singapore
|
C05.391912
|
Silver
|
Deel: Powering Hong Kong Through its Talent Crunch
|
Spotlighters
|
Deel
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
C05.390624
|
Bronze
|
Glocal IN Campaign by LinkedIn China
|
Zhiyuntu
|
LinkedIn China
|
China
|
C05.390764
|
Cause-Related - Diversity & Inclusion
|
Gold
|
Streetcode
|
Edelman
|
HP
|
Indonesia
|
C06.391526
|
Silver
|
Celebrity Cruises #AllInclusivePhotoProject
|
History Will Be Kind
|
Celebrity Cruises
|
Australia
|
C06.390736
|
Bronze
|
Game of Kindness
|
HAKUHODO Inc.
|
Kampo Therapy
|
Japan
|
C06.390944
|
Bronze
|
Let the Unheard be Heard – Amplifying PwD
|
BlueCurrent Hong Kong & Greater Bay Area
|
Flex
|
China
|
C06.390283
|
Cause-Related - Public Awareness
|
Gold
|
Reducing Plastic with Baby Shark and Aaron Kwok
|
Sinclair
|
McDonald’s Hong Kong
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
C07.391128
|
Silver
|
LinkedIn China: In-Buddy to Opportunities
|
BCW
|
LinkedIn China
|
China
|
C07.391765
|
Bronze
|
Dove #LetHerGrow
|
Edelman
|
Dove
|
Thailand
|
C07.391434
|
Consumer Launch
|
Gold
|
Streaming Cinema
|
CampaignLab
|
Nebula
|
Australia
|
C08.388834
|
Silver
|
Enter Vertuo
|
Weber Shandwick
|
Nespresso
|
Singapore
|
C08.392055
|
Bronze
|
THE61S: 61 Sizes 61 people
|
Weber Shandwick
|
DETERMINANT
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
C08.390803
|
Corporate Branding
|
Gold
|
Launching ELA to the World
|
SOCIETY
|
Equatorial Launch Australia
|
Australia
|
C09.390170
|
Silver
|
East Rail Line Cross Harbour Extension Branding Campaign
|
Hardchi Creative Limited, Uth Creative Group
|
MTR
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
C09.390350
|
Bronze
|
Create A Better #Tomorrow with Us
|
Burson Cohn & Wolfe
|
Siemens
|
China
|
C09.391173
|
Corporate Publications
|
Gold
|
Telling the Patient Engagement Deficit Story on Diagram
|
Roche Diagnostics Asia Pacific
|
Roche Diagnostics Asia Pacific
|
Singapore
|
C10.390447
|
Silver
|
NTU Alumni U Magazine
|
Nanyang Technological University Singapore
|
Nanyang Technological University, Singapore
|
Singapore
|
C10.390457
|
Bronze
|
Godrej Food Trends Report 2022 - Collector's Edition
|
Godrej Industries Limited & Associate Companies
|
Godrej Industries
|
India
|
C10.391029
|
Corporate Social Responsibility
|
Gold
|
Amami Rabbit Driving School
|
Wunderman Thompson Tokyo
|
Sonoda Mortors
|
Japan
|
C11.389659
|
Gold
|
Gotong Royong Share Program
|
GoTo
|
GoTo
|
Indonesia
|
C11.389612
|
Silver
|
Corona Extra Lime
|
Budweiser China - Corporate Affairs
|
Corona
|
China
|
C11.390711
|
Customer Loyalty
|
No Shortlist No Award
|
E-commerce
|
Bronze
|
Here we are for your health
|
FWD Hong Kong
|
FWD Hong Kong
|
Hong Kong
|
C13.392068
|
Environmental
|
Gold
|
Pollution Capture Pencils
|
Haleon India
|
Otrivin
|
India
|
C14.390081
|
Silver
|
A City’s Collective Good-bye to Microbeads!
|
Golin Hong Kong
|
Environmental Protection Department of HKSAR Government
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
C14.390323
|
Bronze
|
Grow Green with Booking.com
|
Vero
|
Booking.com
|
Thailand
|
C14.389701
|
Experiential PR
|
Gold
|
Love How You Buzz
|
CampaignLab
|
Lovehoney
|
Australia
|
C15.388823
|
Silver
|
KFC Degustation
|
Ogilvy PR Australia
|
KFC
|
Australia
|
C15.390161
|
Bronze
|
Giant LINE Sticker- Taiwan IP‧Kaohsiung Original Design
|
Pilot HAKUHODO
|
LINE
|
Taiwan
|
C15.391058
|
Fashion & Beauty
|
Gold
|
Dove #LetHerGrow
|
Edelman
|
Dove
|
Thailand
|
C16.391436
|
Silver
|
THE61S: 61 Sizes 61 people
|
Weber Shandwick
|
DETERMINANT
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
C16.390806
|
Bronze
|
SK-II: World PITERA™ Day
|
DeVries Global
|
SK-II
|
Japan
|
C16.390415
|
Financial Communications
|
Gold
|
i-Tail – Your growth companion through pet wellness
|
Ogilvy Thailand
|
i-Tail
|
Thailand
|
C17.391331
|
Silver
|
From Awareness, Fundraising to Acquisition and Going Global
|
The Hoffman Agency
|
Quantifeed
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
C17.390785
|
Bronze
|
Jungle Ventures Fund IV Fundraise
|
Redhill
|
Jungle Ventures
|
Singapore
|
C17.392480
|
FMCG
|
Gold
|
Granny Daffy #BringBackTheFlap
|
We Are Different
|
Kleenex
|
Australia
|
C18.390615
|
Silver
|
Parting With Hero Product, KFC-Egg Tart Whirlwind
|
Inspire Public Relations
|
Kentucky Fried Chicken
|
Taiwan
|
C18.388924
|
Bronze
|
The Magnum Pleasure Auction
|
Golin Singapore, Jack Morton Singapore
|
Magnum Singapore
|
Singapore
|
C18.390229
|
Health & Wellness
|
Gold
|
Flu Pendant: A jewel shining in COVID’s shadow
|
Devries Global
|
Roche
|
China
|
C19.391731
|
Silver
|
Game of Kindness
|
HAKUHODO Inc.
|
Kampo Therapy
|
Japan
|
C19.390960
|
Bronze
|
Berok Zindagi 5.0
|
Cipla
|
Cipla
|
India
|
C19.391685
|
Healthcare: Ethical
|
Gold
|
Mysterious Perspective of Nose
|
MediCom, Elite PR Group
|
Pfizer Inc.
|
Taiwan
|
C20.391242
|
Silver
|
Together in SMA: Back to School
|
Shixuan PR
|
Biogen China
|
China
|
C20.390261
|
Bronze
|
Hemophilia PK Station!
|
HealthCom, Elite PR Group
|
Takeda Taiwan
|
Taiwan
|
C20.391379
|
Influencer Marketing
|
Gold
|
Granny Daffy #BringBackTheFlap
|
We Are Different
|
Kleenex
|
Australia
|
C21.390609
|
Silver
|
The Biggest Influencer Seeding Project
|
Pilot HAKUHODO
|
Meta
|
Taiwan
|
C21.390688
|
Bronze
|
SABECO Together We Make Tet
|
T&A-OGILVY
|
Bia Saigon Lager
|
Vietnam
|
C21.391385
|
Integrated Marketing
|
Gold
|
Dove #StopTheNamecalling
|
Ogilvy & Mather Philippines, Inc.
|
Dove
|
Philippines
|
C22.390950
|
Silver
|
VIS - The Road Safety Collection
|
TBWA\NZ Eleven PR
|
Southern Cross Pet Insurance
|
New Zealand
|
C22.389966
|
Bronze
|
Streaming Cinema
|
CampaignLab
|
Nebula
|
Australia
|
C22.388843
|
Internal Communications
|
Gold
|
When Music Brings Us Together “As One”
|
DHL
|
DHL
|
Singapore
|
C23.389978
|
Silver
|
#WorksForMe Employee Engagement Campaign
|
Microsoft Asia
|
Microsoft Asia
|
Singapore
|
C23.391111
|
Bronze
|
Johnson & Johnson China’s Internal TV Channel JJTV
|
Johnson & Johnson China
|
Johnson & Johnson China
|
China
|
C23.391341
|
Bronze
|
Lenovo Asia Pacific ESG Experience Week
|
Zeno Group Singapore
|
Lenovo Asia Pacific
|
Singapore
|
C23.389870
|
Media Relations
|
Gold
|
Addressing APAC’s Digital Skills Challenge
|
Archetype
|
Amazon Web Services
|
Singapore
|
C24.392036
|
Silver
|
Advocating for Flood Recovery
|
Red Havas
|
Norco Co-operative
|
Australia
|
C24.391343
|
Bronze
|
Breaking the norm, #LollaIndia takes Asia by storm
|
BookMyShow
|
Lollapalooza
|
India
|
C24.390083
|
Bronze
|
Tanning. That's Cooked
|
Adhesive,TBWA Sydney
|
TikTok Australia
|
Australia
|
C24.389783
|
Non-Profit
|
Gold
|
#BeYourSelfie
|
TBWA\NZ Eleven PR
|
Netsafe
|
New Zealand
|
C25.390000
|
Silver
|
Light Up Every Moment of Childhood
|
Ogilvy Beijing
|
UNICEF
|
China
|
C25.390938
|
Bronze
|
Helping Refugees Find a Sense of Safety
|
Ogilvy Shenzhen
|
UNHCR China
|
China
|
C25.390585
|
Post-Pandemic Recovery
|
Gold
|
Small Shops Weather Big Storms
|
Gojek
|
Gojek
|
Vietnam
|
C26.389777
|
Silver
|
Enter Vertuo
|
Weber Shandwick
|
Nespresso
|
Singapore
|
C26.392063
|
Bronze
|
Malaysia Healthcare Expo: Accelerating Post-Pandemic Recovery
|
Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council
|
Malaysia Healthcare
|
Indonesia
|
C26.391487
|
PR Event
|
Gold
|
“The Gate”–revitalising the landmark with another
|
WHARF CHINA ESTATES LIMITED
|
CHONGQING IFS
|
China
|
C27.389698
|
Silver
|
Get on! Bose Restaurant Bus!
|
Bravo, Elite PR Group
|
Bose
|
Taiwan
|
C27.390010
|
Bronze
|
HK Breaking Team Qualifiers 2022-23
|
Above The Line
|
Olympian City
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
C27.391141
|
Bronze
|
PayMaya is Now Maya
|
Maya
|
Maya
|
Philippines
|
C27.392549
|
Promotional Activity
|
Gold
|
QT Curious Currencies
|
Thinkerbell
|
QT Hotels and Resorts
|
Australia
|
C28.391646
|
Silver
|
Turning a Corner Through a Surprising Fashion Crossover
|
Ogilvy Shanghai
|
TriPollar
|
China
|
C28.390978
|
Bronze
|
Virgin Australia: The Tassie Tux
|
Havas Blvd, OGB
|
Virgin Australia
|
Australia
|
C28.391644
|
Public Affairs
|
Gold
|
Fight Against Toxic & Illegal Incense Sticks
|
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
|
Goodknight
|
India
|
C29.391399
|
Silver
|
Advocating for Flood Recovery
|
Red Havas
|
Norco Co-operative
|
Australia
|
C29.391557
|
Bronze
|
See the Silver Lining on Head&Neck Cancer
|
MediCom APAC, Elite PR Group
|
Taiwan Head and Neck Society
|
Taiwan
|
C29.391279
|
Public Education
|
Gold
|
Reducing Plastic with Baby Shark and Aaron Kwok
|
Sinclair
|
McDonald’s Hong Kong
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
C30.391136
|
Silver
|
Light Up Every Moment of Childhood
|
Ogilvy Beijing
|
UNICEF
|
China
|
C30.390937
|
Bronze
|
AIDS Avatar
|
GOLIN Taipei
|
Taiwan AIDS Society & Taiwan AIDS Nurses Association
|
Taiwan
|
C30.391591
|
Public Sector
|
Gold
|
Elevating the Klang River’s Future Economic Value
|
Rantau Golin
|
Selangor Maritime Gateway
|
Malaysia
|
C31.392100
|
Silver
|
Get2It – National Bowel Cancer Screening Program
|
Cancer Council, Australian Department of Health and Aged Care, Herd MSL
|
Cancer Council, Australian Department of Health and Aged Care
|
Australia
|
C31.390573
|
Bronze
|
Building a Future of Green Possibilities: COP27 Singapore
|
Redhill
|
COP27 Singapore Pavilion
|
Singapore
|
C31.392481
|
Reputation and Issues Management
|
Gold
|
Granny Daffy #BringBackTheFlap
|
We Are Different
|
Kleenex
|
Australia
|
C32.390617
|
Silver
|
Clearing confusion: Vaccine effectiveness
|
GCI Health
|
AstraZeneca
|
Singapore
|
C32.390200
|
Bronze
|
Advocating for Flood Recovery
|
Red Havas
|
Norco Co-operative
|
Australia
|
C32.391565
|
Sports / eSports
|
Gold
|
You Are Star - Sports Talent Empowerment
|
A.S. Watson Group
|
A.S. Watson Group
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
C33.392010
|
Silver
|
The World Is Yours To Take
|
MSL Group India
|
Budweiser India
|
India
|
C33.392246
|
Bonze
|
HK Breaking Team Qualifiers 2022-23
|
Above The Line
|
Olympian City
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
C33.391149
|
Technology
|
Gold
|
Addressing APAC’s Digital Skills Challenge
|
Archetype
|
Amazon Web Services
|
Singapore
|
C34.392050
|
Silver
|
BOE’s Wonder Lab of Worry Solutions
|
Allison+Partners
|
BOE Technology
|
China
|
C34.390111
|
Bronze
|
Cisco’s Global Hybrid Work Study (APJC)
|
Sandpiper
|
Cisco
|
Singapore
|
C34.390332
|
Best Brand Strategy
|
Gold
|
CDIFS “I AM HERE”— IP Marketing for Growth
|
Long Jin Development (Chengdu) Co. Ltd.
|
Chengdu IFS
|
China
|
C35.391795
|
Silver
|
Snickers Malaysia x BTS Campaign
|
Zeno Malaysia
|
Snickers
|
Malaysia
|
C35.391806
|
Bronze
|
Johnnie Walker FY23 Trademark Integrated Campaign
|
Ruder Finn Shanghai
|
Johnnie Walker
|
China
|
C35.391306
|
Best Creative Idea
|
Gold
|
Corona Extra Lime
|
Budweiser China, Corporate Affairs
|
Corona
|
China
|
C36.390781
|
Silver
|
KFC Brainwave Bucket
|
Edelman
|
KFC
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
C36.390120
|
Bronze
|
THE61S: 61 Sizes 61 People
|
Weber Shandwick
|
DETERMINANT
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
C36.390860
|
Best Event Activation
|
Gold
|
KFC Brainwave Bucket
|
Edelman
|
KFC
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
C37.390123
|
Silver
|
COKE The World's Largest Timeless Table
|
T&A-OGILVY
|
Coca-Cola
|
Vietnam
|
C37.391381
|
Bronze
|
Telling New India’s Story at Expo 2020 Dubai
|
APCO Worldwide
|
Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry
|
India
|
C37.389763
|
Best Use of Broadcast/Video
|
Gold
|
East Rail Line Cross Harbour Extension Branding Campaign
|
Hardchi Creative Limited
|
MTR
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
C41.390380
|
Best Use of Content
|
Gold
|
East Rail Line Cross Harbour Extension Branding Campaign
|
Hardchi Creative Limited, Uth Creative Group
|
MTR
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
C42.390356
|
|
Best Use of Digital
|
Gold
|
Own Your Future – Envisioning Possibilities in Maritime
|
Archetype
|
Singapore Maritime Foundation
|
Singapore
|
C43.392187
|
Silver
|
Lifebuoy #Safety4All 2022
|
Unilever Vietnam
|
Lifebuoy
|
Vietnam
|
C43.392184
|
Bronze
|
ENO: A Plateful of Laughs
|
Haleon India
|
Eno India
|
India
|
C43.389999
|
Best Use of Social Media
|
Gold
|
Granny Daffy #BringBackTheFlap
|
We Are Different
|
Kleenex
|
Australia
|
C44.390619
|
Silver
|
Green Dot For Progress
|
Organic by MSL
|
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
|
India
|
C44.392163
|
Bronze
|
The Grand Launch Campaign of NP360 “Crystal+”
|
Ngong Ping 360 Limited
|
Ngong Ping 360
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
C44.389600
|
Best Use of Virtual Platforms - B2C
|
Silver
|
ENO: A Plateful of Laughs
|
Haleon India
|
Eno India
|
India
|
C46.390001
|
Silver
|
Yahoo Metaverse
|
Above The Line Company
|
Yahoo Hong Kong
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
C46.391893
|
Bronze
|
Yahoo Finance Talks Web3 at AMS Virtual Event
|
The Hoffman Agency
|
Yahoo!
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
C46.390801
|
Best Use of VR/AR/MR
|
Silver
|
AIDS Avatar
|
GOLIN Taipei
|
Taiwan AIDS Society & Taiwan AIDS Nurses Association
|
Taiwan
|
C47.391608
|
Best Video Story-telling
|
Gold
|
MakeITSafe.ph
|
Globe Group
|
Globe
|
Philippines
|
C48.392731
|
Silver
|
Demonstrating the Everyday Value of Visa to Gen-Zs
|
The Hoffman Agency
|
Visa Hong Kong Limited
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
C48.390313
|
Bronze
|
Pre-release campaign of Tia Lee’s Goodbye Princess
|
Creative Consulting Group Inc. Limited
|
Tia Lee's Goodbye Princess
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
C48.391751
|
PR CONSULTANCY CATEGORIES
|
Category
|
Award
|
Agency/Company
|
Market
|
ID
|
Small Consultancy Award (2-29 employees)
|
Winner
|
The Hoffman Agency Korea
|
South Korea
|
CN01.391139
|
Medium Consultancy Award (30-99 employees)
|
Winner
|
Vero
|
Vietnam
|
CN02.389704
|
Large Consultancy Award (100+ employees)
|
Winner
|
Sandpiper
|
Singapore
|
CN03.391996
|
ESG Consultancy of the Year
|
Winner
|
Anthem
|
New Zealand
|
CN04.390101
|
Specialist Consultancy of the Year
|
Winner
|
Golin
|
Singapore
|
CN05.391519
|
Category
|
Award
|
Agency/Company
|
Market
|
ID
|
Best Culture of the Year
|
Winner
|
The Hoffman Agency
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
PT01.391581
|
Diversity and Inclusion Company of the Year
|
Commentaion
|
Weber Shandwick Asia Pacific
|
Singapore
|
PT02.390902
|
Category
|
Award
|
Nominee/Team
|
Agency/Company
|
Market
|
ID
|
PR Agency Head of the Year
|
Winner
|
Emily Poon
|
Ogilvy Public Relations Asia
|
Singapore
|
PT03.391199
|
PR Communications Team
|
Winner
|
Corporate Communications Division
|
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX)
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
PT04.390599
|
PR Professional of the Year (Agency)
|
Winner
|
Lucy Han
|
Weber Shandwick
|
South Korea
|
PT05.390906
|
PR Professional of the Year (In-House)
|
Commendation
|
Chan Pui Ting, Janet
|
McDonald’s Hong Kong
|
McDonald’s Hong Kong
|
PT06.390325
|
Young PR Professional of the Year
|
Winner
|
Aaron Yu
|
One For All Public Relations Consultants
|
Taiwan
|
PT07.391993
|
BRAND CATEGORIES
|
Category
|
Award
|
Brand
|
Market
|
ID
|
Brand of the Year
|
Winner
|
Strong Generation Association
|
Taiwan
|
BR01.391678
|
CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR
|
Category
|
Award
|
Title
|
Agency/Company
|
Brand
|
Campaign of the Year
|
Winner
|
Pollution Capture Pencils
|
Haleon India
|
Otrivin