PepsiCo India ends association with WPP after 30 years

PepsiCo India has ended its three-decade-long partnership with WPP.

The beverage brand is planning to call for a fresh set of media and creative pitches, as part of their re-pitching cycle every few years.

WPP's agencies including Mindshare and Wunderman Thompson were part of the brand's media and creative agency respectively.

However, Wunderman Thompson, Mindshare, and Autumn Grey have decided to not participate in PepsiCo's re-pitching process.

A PepsiCo India spokesperson said, "PepsiCo India follows a re-pitching cycle every few years for agencies and partners working on our brand mandates. This year Wunderman Thompson and Mindshare will not be participating in the process. We value our partnership and thank them for what we have achieved together over the years.”

"After a successful partnership of many years, Wunderman Thompson, Mindshare, and Autumn Grey have decided not to participate in the re-pitching process. PepsiCo India has been a valued member of our client community and we are parting ways proud of what has been collectively achieved," a statement sent by Wunderman Thompson read.

The beverage brand's competitor, Coca-Cola, appointed WPP in November 2021 as its global marketing partner operating under a unit called OpenX.