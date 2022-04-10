Advertising Marketing News
Campaign India Team
18 hours ago

PepsiCo India ends association with WPP after 30 years

Wunderman Thompson, Mindshare, and Autumn Grey will not participate in the re-pitching process.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

PepsiCo India has ended its three-decade-long partnership with WPP. 

 

The beverage brand is planning to call for a fresh set of media and creative pitches, as part of their re-pitching cycle every few years. 

 

WPP's agencies including Mindshare and Wunderman Thompson were part of the brand's media and creative agency respectively. 

 

However, Wunderman Thompson, Mindshare, and Autumn Grey have decided to not participate in PepsiCo's re-pitching process. 

 

A PepsiCo India spokesperson said, "PepsiCo India follows a re-pitching cycle every few years for agencies and partners working on our brand mandates. This year Wunderman Thompson and Mindshare will not be participating in the process. We value our partnership and thank them for what we have achieved together over the years.” 

 

"After a successful partnership of many years, Wunderman Thompson, Mindshare, and Autumn Grey have decided not to participate in the re-pitching process. PepsiCo India has been a valued member of our client community and we are parting ways proud of what has been collectively achieved," a statement sent by Wunderman Thompson read. 

 

The beverage brand's competitor, Coca-Cola, appointed WPP in November 2021 as its global marketing partner operating under a unit called OpenX. 

Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Unilever oral-care brand asks couples to get married in the metaverse

1 Unilever oral-care brand asks couples to get married in the metaverse

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Publicis shuffles leadership in Vietnam

3 Publicis shuffles leadership in Vietnam

Luxury brands deliver fresh vegetables in Shanghai

4 Luxury brands deliver fresh vegetables in Shanghai

How Shiseido created an integrated retail store experience in Hong Kong

5 How Shiseido created an integrated retail experience despite the pandemic

Publicis drinks in PepsiCo China media win

6 Publicis drinks in PepsiCo China media win

Have to acknowledge the fact that people don't stay in agencies forever: VMLY&R India's new CEO

7 Have to acknowledge the fact that people don't stay in agencies forever: VMLY&R India's new CEO

Mastercard appoints Julie Nestor as chief marketer in Asia Pacific

8 Mastercard appoints Julie Nestor as chief marketer in Asia Pacific

S4 Capital postpones 2021 results in surprise move because of PwC audit delay

9 S4 Capital postpones 2021 results in surprise move because of PwC audit delay

Nike unpacks a box of wonders in Tokyo

10 Nike unpacks a box of wonders in Tokyo

Related Articles

Publicis drinks in PepsiCo China media win
Media
4 days ago
Matthew Miller

Publicis drinks in PepsiCo China media win

Deepika Warrier to join Diageo India as CMO
Marketing
Jul 8, 2020
Staff Reporters

Deepika Warrier to join Diageo India as CMO

WPP establishes global engineering centre in Chennai, India
Digital
Mar 15, 2022
Staff Reporters

WPP establishes global engineering centre in ...

Pepsico's Pure Leaf wants you to say “no” more
Marketing
Nov 2, 2021
Sabrina Sanchez

Pepsico's Pure Leaf wants you to say “no” more

Just Published

Can Carat restore its lustre?
Analysis
1 hour ago
Staff Reporters

Can Carat restore its lustre?

AGENCY REPORT CARD: Dentsu’s lead media agency Carat managed to see out the worst of the storm in 2020 backed by a new group-level media CEO in Prerna Mehrotra, but other measures suggested an agency struggling for serious traction.

Freedom Cups and Wunderman Thompson campaign highlights period poverty
PR
1 hour ago
Staff Reporters

Freedom Cups and Wunderman Thompson campaign ...

The print campaign shines a light on untold stories of underprivileged women who have no access to period products, clean water and adequate wash facilities.

Un-pea-dictable: Veggie-based snack ad has multiple plot twists
Advertising
2 hours ago
Ad Nut

Un-pea-dictable: Veggie-based snack ad has multiple ...

It's a romance. No, it's a hidden-camera show. No, it's just a dream. No, it's a ghost story. No, it's a fun ad by Wolk BKK for Calbee snack-food brand BunBun.

DDB drives ahead, but some people challenges persist
Analysis
2 hours ago
Staff Reporters

DDB drives ahead, but some people challenges persist

AGENCY REPORT CARD: The creative shop recovered from a tumultuous 2020, yet faced high employee turnover.