Over-the-top trainers invite NZ to 'Sweat with pride'

Fight discrimination with perspiration. That's the call to action for 'Sweat with pride' a pride-month initiative to get people in New Zealand moving to raise money to support the LGBTQIA+ community.
To provide motivatation throughout the month of June, event organiser the New Zealand AIDS Foundation (NZAF) and FCB New Zealand have created three outlandish personal trainers with pun-derful names: Tilda Sweatpours, Jim Locker and Carmen Collected.
“We developed these new drag personas specifically for the 'Sweat with Pride' campaign, employing the help of three talented Auckland drag acts to play the roles," said David Shirley, creative director. "Tilda Sweatpours is an 80s aerobics instructor, with a peppy attitude and an entire wardrobe of leg warmers to be envied. Carmen Collected is much more zen and philosophical—they believe the answer to pretty much anything is juice. And you can tell from the high socks, high shorts and shrill whistle that our PE teacher, Jim Locker, really means business. Three trainers, three different approaches; it’s up to our sweaty fundraisers to pick the one that’s right for them.”
Proceeds from the initiative will go to HIV testing, sexual health services, counselling and community events.
The FCB campaign encompasses video content, OOH, social content, print and radio elements.
