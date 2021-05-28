Advertising The Work
Staff Reporters
May 28, 2021

Over-the-top trainers invite NZ to 'Sweat with pride'

NZ AIDS Foundation and FCB are asking New Zealand to work out to raise money for the country's LGBTQIA+ community, under the expert guidance of three flamboyant personal trainers.

Over-the-top trainers invite NZ to 'Sweat with pride'

Fight discrimination with perspiration. That's the call to action for 'Sweat with pride' a pride-month initiative to get people in New Zealand moving to raise money to support the LGBTQIA+ community.

To provide motivatation throughout the month of June, event organiser the New Zealand AIDS Foundation (NZAF) and FCB New Zealand have created three outlandish personal trainers with pun-derful names: Tilda Sweatpours, Jim Locker and Carmen Collected.


“We developed these new drag personas specifically for the 'Sweat with Pride' campaign, employing the help of three talented Auckland drag acts to play the roles," said David Shirley, creative director. "Tilda Sweatpours is an 80s aerobics instructor, with a peppy attitude and an entire wardrobe of leg warmers to be envied. Carmen Collected is much more zen and philosophical—they believe the answer to pretty much anything is juice. And you can tell from the high socks, high shorts and shrill whistle that our PE teacher, Jim Locker, really means business. Three trainers, three different approaches; it’s up to our sweaty fundraisers to pick the one that’s right for them.”

Proceeds from the initiative will go to HIV testing, sexual health services, counselling and community events.

The FCB campaign encompasses video content, OOH, social content, print and radio elements.

CREDITS

FCB
Executive Creative Director: Leisa Wall
Executive Creative Director: Peter Vegas
Senior Creative: David Shirley
Senior Creative: Melina Fiolitakis
Design Lead: Josh O’Neill
Retoucher: Scott Kelly
Senior Finished Artist: Helen North
Business Lead: Toby Sellers
Account Director: Sarah-Jane Ferens
Account Manager: Claire Gapes
Head of Hive Content/Exec Producer: Lauren Burton
Hive Producer: Jess Drysdale
Hive Content Director/Editor: Michael Braid
Hive Content Creator /Editor: Rob Hartnell
Audio Production: Factory Studios
Media Group Business Director: Sarah Wilson
Media Senior Account Manager: Gaby Johns
Media Senior Digital Account Executive: Vaughan Young
Media Account Executive: Camille Stewart

New Zealand AIDS Foundation
Product: Sweat with Pride
Chief Executive: Dr Jason Myers
Fundraising Team Lead: Francesca Seedhouse
Head of Marketing: Mickey Power
Fundraiser Grants and Partnerships: Russell Bradshaw
Fundraiser – Individual Giving: Beth Goulstone

In the third of our series exploring how brands can mark Pride, FCB Auckland's Melina Fiolitakis discusses how to devise a meaningful marketing strategy that is equal parts celebratory and respectful of the community's struggle.

