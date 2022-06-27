Mindshare Australia to launch inclusion private marketplace

Mindshare Australia is launching an inclusion private marketplace. The marketplace consists of a selection of digital partners chosen to support communities that are often underrepresented in Australian media. This includes media partners, content creators and content from communities such as First Nations (indigenous people), LGBTQI+, new australians (immigrants and refugees) and women.

The first client to adopt the Inclusion PMP is NAB, as part of its current brand campaign. Mindshare will roll out the Inclusion Private Marketplace for additional clients throughout the year.

A PMP combines the efficiency of programmatic with the exclusivity of direct deals and provides an invitation-only marketplace where publishers make certain premium inventory available to hand-picked buyers. In this kind of market place, publishers make their premium inventory available directly to select buyers.

Usually, ads would be targeted based on an audience. However, the Inclusion PMP doesn’t apply data to target an audience, tagging is based on the content, and who it’s created by. This ensures media dollars are being distributed towards supporting diverse content and the creators, in turn helping those communities to grow, and incentivising balanced journalism.

“There is a demand and a need for increased purpose and intentional investment in media and marketing activity," Katie Rigg-Smith, Mindshare Australasia CEO said. "NAB shares our belief and passion in acting with purpose."

Mindshare have worked closely with a number of key partners and is kicking off with SBS and NITV, and Guardian Australia, to align on content and content tagging that enables the agency to plan and serve ads based on an inclusive and diverse media approach. Additional media partners will soon follow.