Digital Marketing News
Fayola Douglas
Jul 30, 2020

Microsoft to put fans in NBA courtside seats, virtually

Hundreds of fans will appear live at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Microsoft: fans will be able to cheer on players live
Microsoft: fans will be able to cheer on players live

Microsoft will bring National Basketball Association fans back to the court through an in-venue broadcast.

Three hundred fans will appear live at each game from 30 July via 17-foot video boards surrounding the court. They will have the opportunity to digitally interact with each other throughout the games and support the players by cheering them on in real time.

The experience was created using Microsoft's "Together" mode, a feature available on Teams. It allows participants to have their individual backgrounds removed and displays them together in a shared visual space.

Jared Spataro, corporate vice-president at Microsoft 365, said: "The core of our partnership with the NBA is delivering next-gen experiences for their fans on and off the court.

"All of us at Microsoft can't wait to watch an NBA game again and are excited to be part of the new fan experience. We hope 'Together' mode helps fans feel more connected and immersed in the game and helps teams feel the energy of their fans, even when they can't be in the arena."

The 2019/20 NBA season, which resumes this week, went on hiatus on 11 March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Games for the remainder of the season will be played inside the Arena, Field House and Visa Athletic Center at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida.

Fans can digitally cheer for their team through the NBA App and NBA.com and on Twitter using team hashtags. Virtual cheering will be reflected on the video boards inside venues with graphics and animations. Fan videos will be featured through TikTok challenges, while Snapchat's "ground segmentation" augmented-reality technology will give fans an opportunity to explore a virtual rendering of the official court in Orlando via a Lens.

In collaboration with broadcast partners ESPN and Turner Sports, 30 cameras will be repositioned closer to the court to display new angles. Microphones around the court will capture enhanced sounds, such as sneaker squeaks and ball bounces. DJs and announcers will be present at the venues to help replicate the sounds and experiences teams are accustomed to.

NBA Digital will provide customised viewing options, giving fans access to alternate feeds with new camera angles, enhanced graphics, gaming options and influencers' commentary.

Source:
Campaign UK
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

Related Articles

Microsoft deal to buy TikTok in US would include ANZ and Canadian markets
Digital
Aug 3, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

Microsoft deal to buy TikTok in US would include ...

TikTok latest: As Microsoft meets Trump to pursue US buyout, the app faces Australian investigations
Digital
Aug 2, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

TikTok latest: As Microsoft meets Trump to pursue ...

Microsoft celebrates the heroes behind every Teams meeting
Digital
Apr 17, 2020
Oliver McAteer

Microsoft celebrates the heroes behind every Teams ...

Microsoft's Kathleen Hall and McCann's Rob Reilly on their long-term creative partnership
Advertising
Apr 30, 2020
Lindsay Stein

Microsoft's Kathleen Hall and McCann's Rob Reilly ...

Just Published

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising
Advertising
31 minutes ago
Guy Futcher

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising

VMLY&R Singapore's ECD explains that sport has always had the answers, even when he doesn't know what the questions are—including in this unprecedented year.

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma
Advertising
1 hour ago
Ad Nut

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma

The computer-generated influencer features in campaign by Fred & Farid Shanghai to launch the brand's first flavour made just for China.

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at Dentsu Aegis Network
Advertising
4 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at ...

She has the personality and experience Dentsu demands for its international business. But can she add firepower to its creativity and culture?

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from group buying platforms
Digital
13 hours ago
Gemma Williams

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from ...

At a time when brands are struggling to innovate new, exciting ways to buy online, luxury brands can learn from a category that claims to have reinvented online shopping.