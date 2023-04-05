Metaverse Fashion Week 2023: on trend or out of touch?

From the chance to fly in a handbag to wandering in a bespoke luxury mansion, there was plenty on offer at this year's Metaverse Fashion Week – if only there had been more visitors to appreciate it.

For the second year in a row, Metaverse Fashion Week – which ran last week (28-31 March) – was hosted by luxury NFT marketplace UNXD and Decentraland, an immersive platform that offers digital land plots as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and operates on the Ethereum blockchain.



With ‘Future Heritage’ serving as the event’s curatorial theme, brands were encouraged to showcase a connection between innovation and tradition within virtual and interactive experiences. Over 60 major brands – including Gucci, Adidas, Tommy Hilfiger, DKNY and Dolce and Gabbana – were among this year’s participants.



Users of Decentraland can traverse its open-world territory and interact with built-in games and community-led experiences using a custom avatar.



By taking up areas of the platform’s virtual real estate, popular fashion brands launched immersive experiences to promote new collections and creative campaigns – including built-in games, digital fashion shows and parties, panel talks, integrated video displays and virtual 'try-on' opportunities for avatars.



We’ve curated a roundup of three major takeaways from this year’s virtual runway strut – from changes in the technology landscape to revised approaches to Web3 marketing from brands and advertisers.



1. Brands are addressing a need for more gamification



Post-pandemic, marketers have caught onto the benefits of gamified campaigns – particularly through the massive outreach offered by popular gaming platforms, such as Fortnite and Roblox.



Compared to last year’s show, this year’s event saw more brands offering gamified experiences and virtual giveaways. Coach teamed up with AR fashion platform to offer an immersive quest within a recreated Tabby Bag, while DKNY, Diesel and metaverse firm HAPE released several wearable NFT airdrops for all attendees.



One example of a brand marrying its traditional design concepts with gamification was veteran shoe brand Clarks, who was among this year’s Metaverse Fashion Week participants.



In a campaign launched by creative agency Exposure and built by 3D engine Threedium, the brand launched “Clarks Arcade” – an immersive entertainment hub situated within a plot of land on Decentraland’s virtual turf.

Visitors to Clarks Arcade were granted access to themed arcade games, a gamified amusement park crafted in the likeness of the brand’s headquarters, dance battles between digital avatars, and opportunities to win unique digital wearables (offered in the form of NFTs).