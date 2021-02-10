Advertising Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

McCann seeks impetus following mixed results in 2020

AGENCY REPORT CARD: For a creative agency used to being a lodestar, 2020 was middling at best for McCann, as keeping the lights on and people engaged took precedence over ambitious growth plans.

In a year with a raft of top management changes worldwide, Alex Lubar did a decent job of keeping McCann Worldgroup's APAC operations going in 2020. The agency had a mixed year, as it dropped out of the top 10 for R3’s New Business League and as its Chinese and Japanese offices had contrasting performances to report. 

Did top management flux and mixed business performance change the agency's overall grade? Our full Agency Report Card on McCann—including the overall grade plus a detailed analysis and scores for management; innovation; clients and business; creativity; and people and diversity—is available only to Campaign Asia-Pacific members.

Become a member to get access to all 39 of the 2020 Agency Report Cards, plus many additional benefits.

Campaign Asia-Pacific

