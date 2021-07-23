M&C Saatchi Singapore leaders exit to take over Dayre

M&C Saatchi announced that Tanuj Philip, Anthony Khoo, Toh Han Ming, Sangram Sengupta, Katherine Teo and Nicholas Leow have decided to exit the agency in order to take over ownership and operation of Dayre.

M&C Saatchi acquired and relaunched Dayre in 2019. It is billed as the world’s first female-focused, subscription-based online platform "where women can come together to express themselves in whatever way they choose, free from judgment, prying eyes and trolls".

Philip was the founding partner and CEO of M&C Saatchi Singapore. Khoo and Sengupta were founding partners, Toh was partner and ECD, Teo was head of digital and Leow was digital account management lead.

"We are looking forward to investing our time in building Dayre," Philip said in a statement. "We have been working on it for the past two years and look forward to taking this exciting new initiative to newer heights. M&C Saatchi has been a wonderful adventure for the past nine years, and we are proud of the business we have built, the teams we have grown and the awards we have won. We carry with us M&C Saatchi's entrepreneurial spirit and look forward to building a modern-day solution that will add value to women around the world."

Richard Morewood, CEO of M&C Saatchi Asia, thanked Philip and the team for their leadership. "We understand they see the huge potential in Dayre and want to do everything possible to make it a great success," he said. "We wish them nothing but the best."

Campaign Asia-Pacific has reached out to M&C Saatchi for more information.

UPDATE: M&C Saatchi provided the following statement: