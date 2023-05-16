M&C Saatchi adds additional duties to Anish Daryani's role

M&C Saatchi has expanded Indonesia president director Anish Daryani’s role to add the chief growth officer for Southeast Asia remit. In his new role, reporting to Richard Morewood, M&C Saatchi Asia CEO, Daryani will drive growth through regional new business, the development of new capabilities for the region, and the expansion into new markets, while continuing to lead the Indonesia team.

Richard Morewood, CEO, M&C Saatchi Asia, said, “Southeast Asia is a key focus for M&C Saatchi both regionally and globally, as demonstrated by the launch of our SEA hub in 2021, and the creation of this new role reflects that. Anish has built a fantastic business in Indonesia over the last five years with a focus on creativity and innovation for clients. I’m excited to see him bring these skills, as well as his entrepreneurial approach, to deliver growth across Southeast Asia.”

On his appointment, Daryani told Campaign, “It’s an exciting time in the industry where innovation, growth, reputation, and efficiency are all interlinked. M&C Saatchi Group is poised to build cross-country and cross-disciplinary teams for its clients, making it possible for us to achieve audacious results for our clients. With the support of amazing leadership and talent across the region, we’re ushering in an era of hypergrowth in Southeast Asia.”

The appointment is effective immediately.