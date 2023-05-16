Advertising News
Staff Reporters
2 days ago

M&C Saatchi adds additional duties to Anish Daryani's role

Effective immediately, the Indonesia president director will take on additional Southeast Asia growth and development duties, while continuing to lead at home base.

(L) M&C Saatchi Asia CEO Richard Moorewood and (R) Anish Daryani, Indonesia president director
(L) M&C Saatchi Asia CEO Richard Moorewood and (R) Anish Daryani, Indonesia president director

M&C Saatchi has expanded Indonesia president director Anish Daryani’s role to add the chief growth officer for Southeast Asia remit. In his new role, reporting to Richard Morewood, M&C Saatchi Asia CEO, Daryani will drive growth through regional new business, the development of new capabilities for the region, and the expansion into new markets, while continuing to lead the Indonesia team.

Richard Morewood, CEO, M&C Saatchi Asia, said, “Southeast Asia is a key focus for M&C Saatchi both regionally and globally, as demonstrated by the launch of our SEA hub in 2021, and the creation of this new role reflects that. Anish has built a fantastic business in Indonesia over the last five years with a focus on creativity and innovation for clients. I’m excited to see him bring these skills, as well as his entrepreneurial approach, to deliver growth across Southeast Asia.”

On his appointment, Daryani told Campaign, “It’s an exciting time in the industry where innovation, growth, reputation, and efficiency are all interlinked. M&C Saatchi Group is poised to build cross-country and cross-disciplinary teams for its clients, making it possible for us to achieve audacious results for our clients. With the support of amazing leadership and talent across the region, we’re ushering in an era of hypergrowth in Southeast Asia.”

The appointment is effective immediately. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

1 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2023 APAC agency rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM take early creative & media leads

2 2023 APAC agency rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM take early creative & media leads

‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

3 ‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

Move and win roundup: Week of May 8, 2023

4 Move and win roundup: Week of May 8, 2023

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

5 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Are celebrities overused in advertising?

6 Are celebrities overused in advertising?

Eugene Lee promoted to McDonald’s International CMO

7 Eugene Lee promoted to McDonald’s International CMO

Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

8 Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

Coronation round-up: How brands marked the crowning of King Charles in the UK

9 Coronation round-up: How brands marked the crowning of King Charles in the UK

Can Linda Yaccarino solve Twitter's brand safety problem?

10 Can Linda Yaccarino solve Twitter's brand safety problem?

Related Articles

M&C Saatchi tops 89 hopefuls to win Indonesia Tourism account
Sep 16, 2020
Matthew Miller

M&C Saatchi tops 89 hopefuls to win Indonesia ...

Agency Report Card 2022: M&C Saatchi
The Information
Mar 27, 2023
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2022: M&C Saatchi

M&C Saatchi appoints first global head of advertising network
Feb 8, 2023
Charlotte Rawlings

M&C Saatchi appoints first global head of advertisin...

M&C Saatchi London CCO Ben Golik to leave
Nov 4, 2022
Gurjit Degun

M&C Saatchi London CCO Ben Golik to leave

Just Published

How marketers can scale the future with generative AI
2 hours ago
Pankhuri Das

How marketers can scale the future with generative AI

Amid the hype of ChatGPT, MoEngage's Pankhuri Das says marketers have the chance to improve their backend customer experiences like never before.

A rescue shelter in Vietnam lets you save animals by just listening to music
3 hours ago
Ad Nut

A rescue shelter in Vietnam lets you save animals ...

Rescue Radio is a new spin on fundraising, hoping enough listeners on YouTube, in the age of viral dog and cat videos can help dogs and cats find homes.

Behind-the-scenes of Campaign360 2023
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Behind-the-scenes of Campaign360 2023

A photo gallery of the two-day Campaign360 2023 event in Singapore with leading brand marketers and top industry leaders that concluded on May 17.

Southeast Asia's top 50 brands for customer experience
3 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Southeast Asia's top 50 brands for customer experience

Customers ranked Samsung and Shopee at the top of their list through an extensive research survey from Milieu Insight in partnership with Campaign. Check out the other 48 brands on the list.