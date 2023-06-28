Advertising News The Information
Maisie McCabe
11 hours ago

Longtime BBDO executive Jim Moser to leave the network

After a 29-year stint at the Omnicom network, BBDO’s European chairman departs for Australia.

Jim Moser

Jim Moser, the chairman of BBDO Europe and a 29-year veteran at the Omnicom network, will leave his role next month and head to Australia. BBDO will not replace Moser. Sam Hawkey, the chief executive

