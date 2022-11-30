Leo Burnett launches diversity programme for clients, with McDonald's on board

Leo Burnett has launched a scheme for clients to ensure diversity and inclusion are embedded in their advertising.



The Everyone Way is a partnership between strategic diversity, equity and inclusion consultancy The Unmistakables and The Diversity Standards Collective, which offers cultural insights and guidance to brands and agencies.



The new approach will run across the Publicis-owned shop and will enlist the help of experts throughout different stages of a campaign’s development.



Several of Leo Burnett’s clients have started using the process, including McDonald’s.



The new diversity approach will include workshops, creative development and PR advice to clients, which the business hopes will lead to “more inclusive and more successful brand marketing”.



Guidance will also be given to clients on creativity and strategy as well as "corporate representation and proactive risk management".



DE&I research will be offered to clients through the service and the insight will extend further than just the final product, covering production to ensure casting is representative and the teams working behind the scenes are also inclusive.



“Diversity and inclusion is an on-going journey for both us and our clients, and The Everyone Way utilises our partners’ expertise where we need it most,” Josh Bullmore, chief strategy officer at Leo Burnett UK, said.



“DE&I is on everyone’s agenda, but the pace of change just isn’t fast enough in advertising. We’re all learning how to improve on this: launching The Everyone Way is us putting our best foot forward.”