Marketing News
Chenyue Fu
Aug 7, 2020

Kors, Versace parent company survives Q1 with help from Asia

Capri Holdings, parent company of Michael Kors, Versace (above), and Jimmy Choo, revealed its first-quarter fiscal 2021 results.

Kors, Versace parent company survives Q1 with help from Asia

On August 5th, Capri Holdings, which is the parent company of Michael Kors, Versace, and Jimmy Choo, revealed its first-quarter fiscal 2021 results, with the global fashion luxury group posting a narrower-than-expected loss.

The conglomerate’s net losses totaled $180 million compared to a net income of $45 million from the previous year, and its revenue of $451 million was a drop from $1.35 billion last year. Yet, the company’s total revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both the top and bottom lines declined sharply from the same period a year ago, thanks to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenues fell across the company’s three brands. Michael Kors’ revenue was down 68.7 percent to $307 million for the quarter — a drop that coincides with designer Michael Kors’ recent announcement that he will not be presenting a Spring/Summer 2021 collection at New York Fashion Week. Meanwhile, Versace’s revenue fell 55.1 percent to $93 million, and Jimmy Choo’s revenue was down 67.7 percent to $51 million. Capri did not give fiscal 2021 guidance due to uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus.

Capri’s chief executive, John Idol, discussed the impact that dramatic travel declines have had on his company, stating, “All of our regions have been impacted, as international travel has virtually come to a standstill since the outbreak of COVID-19. Tourism and travel-related sales comprise a meaningful part of our business. Tourist activity impacts our travel retail.”

The company plans to keep diversifying its brands’ global footprints, with an emphasis on the Asia market, as each of its three brands still has a larger market share in that region.

Source:
  

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

Related Articles

Four post-covid marketing tips that will save luxury brands in China
Marketing
1 day ago
Wenzhuo Wu

Four post-covid marketing tips that will save ...

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from group buying platforms
Digital
13 hours ago
Gemma Williams

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from ...

Are sales associates the new luxury KOLs post-COVID-19?
Digital
Aug 11, 2020
Ruonan Zheng

Are sales associates the new luxury KOLs post-COVID-19?

Why many Western luxury brands banking on China will fail
Marketing
Apr 28, 2020
Daniel Langer

Why many Western luxury brands banking on China ...

Just Published

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising
Advertising
28 minutes ago
Guy Futcher

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising

VMLY&R Singapore's ECD explains that sport has always had the answers, even when he doesn't know what the questions are—including in this unprecedented year.

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma
Advertising
1 hour ago
Ad Nut

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma

The computer-generated influencer features in campaign by Fred & Farid Shanghai to launch the brand's first flavour made just for China.

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at Dentsu Aegis Network
Advertising
4 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at ...

She has the personality and experience Dentsu demands for its international business. But can she add firepower to its creativity and culture?

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from group buying platforms
Digital
13 hours ago
Gemma Williams

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from ...

At a time when brands are struggling to innovate new, exciting ways to buy online, luxury brands can learn from a category that claims to have reinvented online shopping.