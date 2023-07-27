KFC converts restaurant into omakase experience to celebrate Teriyaki Burger launch

KFC is turning its Waterloo branch into a Japanese-style restaurant for just one day to celebrate the launch of its Teriyaki Burger.

Reservations are open until 31 July, with prospective diners asked to book a table for an £11 charge, the proceeds of which will be donated to the KFC Youth Foundation.

Consumers who secure a place will be welcomed into the KFC London Waterloo restaurant on 4 August, when they can dine in the restyled, omakase-style environment, featuring a Japanese aesthetic, highchairs and a Colonel's Table.

Once seated, guests can order the limited-edition menu selected by Japanese chef Akito Greenland, with six courses that combine KFC chicken with Japanese cuisine. Omakase means "leave it up to you", referring to when a customer leaves the decision for an order to the chef.

The courses include KFC Yakitori, KFC's Popcorn Chicken served on a bamboo skewer, marinated in the new Teriyaki Sauce; KFC Karaage, crispy Japanese Original Recipe Fried Chicken coated in KFC's seasoning, served with ponzu; and Mini Chicken Fillet nigiri, a crispy Mini Chicken Fillet and sushi rice, finished with a creamy, wasabi-infused garlic buttermilk mayo.

The finale will be KFC's Teriyaki Burger.

Greenland said: "I'm a big fan of KFC, so when they approached me to curate their omakase menu, I couldn't say no. Getting the chance to fuse their most-loved menu items with authentic Japanese cuisine has been a dream come true and I can't wait for everyone to try them."