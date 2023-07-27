The Work PR Customer Experience
Ben Bold
14 hours ago

KFC converts restaurant into omakase experience to celebrate Teriyaki Burger launch

The branch will open on August 4th in London.

KFC: Waterloo branch transformed into Japanese-style restaurant
KFC is turning its Waterloo branch into a Japanese-style restaurant for just one day to celebrate the launch of its Teriyaki Burger.

Reservations are open until 31 July, with prospective diners asked to book a table for an £11 charge, the proceeds of which will be donated to the KFC Youth Foundation.

Consumers who secure a place will be welcomed into the KFC London Waterloo restaurant on 4 August, when they can dine in the restyled, omakase-style environment, featuring a Japanese aesthetic, highchairs and a Colonel's Table.

Once seated, guests can order the limited-edition menu selected by Japanese chef Akito Greenland, with six courses that combine KFC chicken with Japanese cuisine. Omakase means "leave it up to you", referring to when a customer leaves the decision for an order to the chef.

The courses include KFC Yakitori, KFC's Popcorn Chicken served on a bamboo skewer, marinated in the new Teriyaki Sauce; KFC Karaage, crispy Japanese Original Recipe Fried Chicken coated in KFC's seasoning, served with ponzu; and Mini Chicken Fillet nigiri, a crispy Mini Chicken Fillet and sushi rice, finished with a creamy, wasabi-infused garlic buttermilk mayo.

The finale will be KFC's Teriyaki Burger.

Greenland said: "I'm a big fan of KFC, so when they approached me to curate their omakase menu, I couldn't say no. Getting the chance to fuse their most-loved menu items with authentic Japanese cuisine has been a dream come true and I can't wait for everyone to try them."

Source:
Campaign UK
