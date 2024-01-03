Japan Airlines crash: What the major players are saying

Several organizations rushed to issue public statements after a Japan Airlines passenger jet collided with a Japanese Coast Guard plane in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The commercial aircraft was landing at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport when it struck a smaller Japan Coast Guard aircraft, which was preparing to move emergency relief supplies to western regions of the country that were hit by an earthquake this week.

All 379 people on the Japan Airlines flight were safely evacuated, but five of the six-member Coast Guard crew did not survive.

According to media reports, Japanese authorities are investigating communications in the moments before the crash.

Here’s a roundup of key players’ public comments on the accident.

Japanese government

On Wednesday, Japanese authorities released transcripts of air-traffic control instructions just before the crash, confirming the Japan Airlines aircraft was cleared to land. The Coast Guard plane was not granted permission to take off.

The transcripts contradict the captain of the Coast Guard plane, who told Japanese media outlets that he had “obtained permission to take off.”

Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said officials were working to make sure the collision did not affect deliveries of earthquake relief supplies. He also mourned the deaths of the Coast Guard crew.

“This is a great regret as the crew members performed their duties with a strong sense of mission and responsibility for the victims of the disaster area,” he said.

Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines released a formal statement one day after the crash. The carrier provided basic details on the flight, including how many passengers were injured, as well as a summary of the takeoff, landing and evacuation procedures.

“According to interviews with the operating crew, they acknowledged and repeated the landing permission from air-traffic control, and then proceeded with the approach and landing procedures,” the carrier said.

The company also offered “sincere apologies” for the “considerable concerns and inconveniences caused to our customers, their families and everyone involved,” adding it will fully cooperate in the investigation of the incident.

Airbus

Airbus, the aerospace company that built the Japan Airlines aircraft, issued a statement on January 2. It relayed facts about the collision and the plane before detailing the steps it was taking to support authorities.

“Airbus will provide technical assistance to the Bureau d’Enquêtes et d’Analyses of [Airbus’ home country of] France and to the Japan Transport Safety Board in charge of the investigation. For this purpose, Airbus is presently dispatching a team of specialists to assist the Authorities,” the company said.

After promising more updates as soon as information is available and authorized to be released, Airbus concluded by stating, “Our concerns and sympathy go to the families, friends and loved ones affected by the accident.”