Advertising The Work
Campaign India Team
1 day ago

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

In an effort that started on the recent International Female Orgasm Day, the brand engaged with sex-positive content creators to provide education about the clitoris while promoting Oh! brand pleasure gel.

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

TTK Healthcare’s sexual wellness brand Skore has launched the ‘Cliteracy drive’, a humorous educational campaign to spread awareness about the female orgasm. The campaign aims to provide necessary knowledge about the clitoris, its role in orgasms, and to help men find the correct way to stimulate it. Isobar India is behind the campaign, which promotes products like Skore’s OH! Pleasure Gel.

The brand has collaborated with digital creator and sex educator Leeza Mangaldas to offer learnings through videos that educate consumers on the said subject. A first-ever session titled ‘Sleepless with Skore’, has also been held with content creators Santu Misra and Aishwarya Subramanyam on their Clubhouse room named ‘The Dark Room’. The brand has also created a 'Cliteracy drive' microsite that offers users tips and tricks for female orgasm.

 
 
 
 
 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Leeza Mangaldas (@leezamangaldas)

“Skore has always believed that men and women should be equals when it comes to pleasure, and we have showcased this in our past communications as well," said Arjun Siva, Skore's DGM of digital marketing and e-commerce. "This campaign drives that conviction forward in a far more innovative and effective manner.”

Rahul Vengalil, chief business officer at Isobar India, said the agency knew it had to "look beyond just doing a video". "This is an experience-led transformation that the Isobar brand strongly stands for."

CREDITS

Client: TTK Healthcare Team
AVP marketing, TTK Healthcare: Vishal Vyas
DGM, digital marketing and e-commerce: Arjun Siva
Brand manager, Skore: Sai Deepthi
Creative agency: Isobar
Chief business officer: Rahul Vengalil
National creative director: Aalap Desai
SVP, strategy: Pragati Rana
Executive creative director: Anadi Sah
Business head: Prashant Lodaya
Director - media buying: Priyanka Shah
National films head: Taj Ali
Creative director: Rohit Mukherjee
Director, strategy: Mamtah Sabhrwal
Associate director, media: Ankit Saxena
Director, client solutions: Divya Chawla
Senior media manager: Sagar Sakharkar
Innovations lead: Pratik Shringi
Group head, copy: Simble Johney
Manager, strategy: Varun Sekar
Digital production head: Nitish Sarkar
Senior copywriter: Mridha Anand
Senior art director: Meghna Natrajan
Designer: Bhuvan Kadyaan
Manager - social media: Puja Arleshwar
Senior executive social media: Maithili Kapileshwar

Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

1 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

2 Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

3 Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

"Don't sweat it": deodorant startup makes peace with Unilever

4 "Don't sweat it": deodorant startup makes peace with Unilever

WPP hikes staff bonuses after GroupM fuels H1 growth

5 WPP hikes staff bonuses after GroupM fuels H1 growth

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

6 Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

Spotify ties Nielsen demos to audience measurement on podcasts

7 Spotify ties Nielsen demos to audience measurement on podcasts

P&G defies pandemic with 12% jump in annual adspend

8 P&G defies pandemic with 12% jump in annual adspend

Convenience economy rises as Filipinos embed themselves at home

9 Convenience economy rises as Filipinos embed at home

Move and win roundup: Week of August 9, 2021

10 Move and win roundup: Week of August 9, 2021

Just Published

Unmasked: Exposing the issues around mask misuse
PR
10 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Unmasked: Exposing the issues around mask misuse

INSPIRATION STATION: How a design student is creatively drawing attention to the ABCs of why masks aren't being worn properly in India.

Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee
Advertising
11 hours ago
Ad Nut

Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

The action legend doesn't break any bones in his newest film, but he does dance in a silly way that delights our pal Ad Nut, who has a soft spot for Shopee's over-the-top, orange-drenched ads.

Campaign asks: Would you take a salary sacrifice to work from home full-time?
Advertising
12 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign asks: Would you take a salary sacrifice to ...

SPOT SURVEY: As major tech companies reveal plans to calculate employee salaries based on location and remote work preferences, Campaign is inviting opinions of those working in APAC on the topic.

Creative Minds: Hannah Melanson's wordy way of changing the world
Advertising
13 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Hannah Melanson's wordy way of ...

We get to know the copy director at Digitas Australia through her answers to 11 questions. Learn about how Margaret Atwood changed her life, the big ask her boss surprised her by agreeing to, what really motivates her, and what advice she'd like to give her 10-year-old self.