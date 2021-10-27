IAS launches new reporting platform Signal

Media verification firm Integral Ad Science has launched a new reporting platform for advertisers and publishers to manage their digital campaigns.

The product includes feature updates and new tools for gauging media quality. This includes a new user interface, more dashboards and landing page preferences, new reporting capabilities for advertisers such as tren charts and improved benchmark filters. More granular reporting for programmatic campaigns is also included.

IAS also expects a new unified view for global campaigns to be available soon to allow more flexibility to compare performance across multiple accounts and regions.

“The new IAS Signal platform delivers the insights we need to inform our client’s global media activity,” said Colin Kurth, Head of Biddable Media, PlatformGSK. “Now we can easily understand the quality of our media spend across GSK’s global footprint, better navigate brand risk, and truly maximize our campaign performance.”

“The launch of IAS Signal sets a strong foundation for our future product innovations, as we continue to deliver actionable insights and value for our customers” added Lisa Utzschneider, CEO, IAS.