Digital Media News
Staff Reporters
2 days ago

IAS launches new reporting platform Signal

It provides new tools for managing media quality

IAS launches new reporting platform Signal

Media verification firm Integral Ad Science has launched a new reporting platform for advertisers and publishers to manage their digital campaigns. 

The product includes feature updates and new tools for gauging media quality. This includes a new user interface, more dashboards and landing page preferences, new reporting capabilities for advertisers such as tren charts and improved benchmark filters. More granular reporting for programmatic campaigns is also included. 

IAS also expects a new unified view for global campaigns to be available soon to allow more flexibility to compare performance across multiple accounts and regions.

“The new IAS Signal platform delivers the insights we need to inform our client’s global media activity,” said Colin Kurth, Head of Biddable Media, PlatformGSK. “Now we can easily understand the quality of our media spend across GSK’s global footprint, better navigate brand risk, and truly maximize our campaign performance.”

“The launch of IAS Signal sets a strong foundation for our future product innovations, as we continue to deliver actionable insights and value for our customers” added Lisa Utzschneider, CEO, IAS.

Signal dashboard

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

1 Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group

2 Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group

Coca-Cola lifts full-year outlook as it steps up marketing spend

3 Coca-Cola lifts outlook and marketing spend

Denise Tee files defense against Herbert Hernandez's 'baseless' libel claim

4 Denise Tee files defense against Herbert Hernandez's 'baseless' libel claim

Stephen Li departs as OMD APAC CEO

5 Stephen Li departs as OMD APAC CEO

The top 10 mobile phone brands in Asia-Pacific

6 Top 10: Asia's favourite mobile phones

Will the metaverse trigger a restructuring of brand and agency teams?

7 Will the metaverse trigger a restructuring of brand and agency teams?

Facebook outlines new direction as growth decelerates and scrutiny intensifies

8 Facebook outlines new direction as growth decelerates and scrutiny intensifies

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

9 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Creative Minds: Bobby Pawar was a copywriter before he knew what copywriting was

10 Creative Minds: Bobby Pawar was a copywriter before he knew what copywriting was

Related Articles

Integral Ad Science acquires Publica
Media
Sep 2, 2021
Staff Reporters

Integral Ad Science acquires Publica

Integral Ad Science: Contextual ads are effective in driving brand recall
Advertising
Sep 15, 2021
Sabrina Sanchez

Integral Ad Science: Contextual ads are effective ...

Japan continues to witness high ad fraud while emerging markets make headway: IAS report
Advertising
Oct 19, 2021
Jessica Goodfellow

Japan continues to witness high ad fraud while ...

Adtech experts on why IAS purchased Publica and the future of CTV measurement
Advertising
Aug 12, 2021
Jessica Goodfellow

Adtech experts on why IAS purchased Publica and the ...

Just Published

Apple says it earned nearly one-third of 2021 revenue from emerging markets
Digital
11 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Apple says it earned nearly one-third of 2021 ...

Technology giant said it has doubled its business in India and Vietnam over the past year and recorded an 83% surge in sales from Greater China in its fourth quarter.

With 'Hidden riches' campaign, Citibank aims to align with changing money habits among Singapore's wealthy
Advertising
12 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

With 'Hidden riches' campaign, Citibank aims to ...

A new wealth-management campaign by MullenLowe highlights how the city-state's residents are looking to manage their wealth differently from previous generations.

Zendesk to buy SurveyMonkey and its parent company Momentive
News
13 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Zendesk to buy SurveyMonkey and its parent company ...

Combination aims to form a new customer-intelligence company combining feedback and service.

Amazon growth slows as consumers return to physical stores
News
14 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Amazon growth slows as consumers return to physical ...

Softness in the firm's core business in Q3 was masked by the continuing surge in AWS, its cloud-services offering. Advertising revenue also continues to grow swiftly.