News
Rahul Sachitanand
16 hours ago

Hong Kong's street artists get a harbourfront showcase

INSPIRATION STATION: A display near Hong Kong's waterfront showcases the work of artists who use varying tools, from iPhones to drones to huge professional cameras, spray cans, pens, paint, papier-mâché and wool.

Hong Kong's street artists get a harbourfront showcase

No one can disagree that Hong Kong, and indeed the world, has undergone significant change over the last 18 months. This change and introspection has afforded many artists a chance to re-evaluate and see things from fresh creative perspectives.

Over 30 street photographers and artists are now showcasing their work on large scale high-definition screens at The Grounds and within AIA Vitality Park. This includes four installation artists who have already premiered with the creation of their work “live” at the venue. These artists use varying tools, from iPhones to drones to huge professional cameras, from spray cans to pens, paint, papier-mâché and wool. 


The initiative comes from Michael Denmark, a life-long fan of photography and street art, a 25-year Hong Kong veteran of the media and entertainment sector and the man behind The Grounds at AIA Vitality Park and the Great European Carnival often hosted there.

He believes the public’s love of street art and passion for Hong Kong will appeal to brands who are looking to engage further into the community through a celebration of local artists. Events and community engagement programs are also being curated for HK Frames as it evolves over the coming weeks and months.


“Our audience inspired us to launch a platform to celebrate our home, Hong Kong, through the eyes of Street Photographers and Street Artists," says Denmark. "There’s never been a better time to put smiles on people’s faces through entertainment and art in safe surroundings. 

Artists 'on residence’ at present:

Xeme & Wais

Claire Coutrel & The French Girl

Szabotage (Gus Szabo)

Arb

You've arrived at Inspiration Station, a weekly look at imaginative and artistic work from creators of all kinds across Asia-Pacific. Or sometimes, we might ask a creative about what they're inspired by outside of work. Step off for a minute to recharge your creative batteries and find inspiration for that next big idea of yours further down the track.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Amrita Randhawa leaves Mindshare to join Publicis Groupe

1 Amrita Randhawa leaves Mindshare to join Publicis Groupe

Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

2 Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

The industry responds to Google’s dismissal of identifiers

3 The industry responds to Google’s dismissal of identifiers

Unilever bans the word 'normal' from ads and packaging

4 Unilever bans the word 'normal' from ads and packaging

WPP makes $3.89 billion annual loss after Covid hits value of agencies

5 WPP makes $3.89 billion annual loss after Covid hits value of agencies

Performance marketing, is it really effective?

6 Performance marketing, is it really effective?

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite for epic Porsche adventure

7 Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite for epic Porsche adventure

Coca-Cola eyes more efficiency after 35% adspend plunge in 2020

8 Coca-Cola eyes more efficiency after 35% adspend plunge in 2020

R/GA drives creation of Zig app for ComfortDelGro

9 R/GA drives creation of Zig app for ComfortDelGro

What brands should and should not do on International Women’s Day

10 IWD dos and don'ts for brands

Related Articles

The coolest spray cans around
Marketing
Oct 23, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

The coolest spray cans around

OMG takes group approach to new Hong Kong leadership
Advertising
Feb 24, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

OMG takes group approach to new Hong Kong leadership

Dentsu promotes Simone Tam to Hong Kong head
Advertising
Jan 13, 2021
Matthew Miller

Dentsu promotes Simone Tam to Hong Kong head

Admango sees early signs of adspend recovery in Hong Kong
Advertising
Feb 1, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Admango sees early signs of adspend recovery in ...

Just Published

Crash Course: Creating compelling videos for Gen Z
Marketing
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Crash Course: Creating compelling videos for Gen Z

Learn how to make compelling videos for a demographic that requires strong content and relatability.

'Drink yourself to sleep', advises singer of irreverent lullabies
The Work
16 hours ago
Ad Nut

'Drink yourself to sleep', advises singer of ...

How do you send troubled Aussies off to dreamland? With profane lullabies and sleep tonics, of course.

A tale of turbulence for M&C Saatchi in 2020
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

A tale of turbulence for M&C Saatchi in 2020

AGENCY REPORT CARD: It was a year of plunging declines and rapid recoveries for M&C Saatchi in 2020, that meant the agency network spent most of its time planning for normalcy rather than developing new products.

Revamp makes Singapore's digital heritage trail more accessible
Advertising
17 hours ago
Ad Nut

Revamp makes Singapore's digital heritage trail ...

TSLA Design and Singapore's National Heritage Board curated 120,000 pieces of content about Singapore's cultural history for a user-friendly revamp of the Roots website.