Help build awareness of news media diversity in Asia

The Asian American Journalists Association's Asia Chapter has launched a first-of-its-kind survey to get a better picture of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) across Asia's newsrooms.

Released as part of its Advancing News Diversity in Asia (ANDA) project, the survey aims to get a better understanding of the experience of journalists in Asia and their perceptions of diversity, equity and inclusion in their newsrooms and in news reporting.

The anonymised survey is open to journalists currently working in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Philippines, Singapore and Taiwan until October 10. It is available in English, Bahasa Indonesia, Chinese and Korean, with a Japanese version coming shortly.

"If you are working as a journalist in one of the markets currently included in the project, we want to hear from you and your experience! Your contribution will be key in helping to build awareness and global understanding of DEI from the perspective of journalists working in Asia," said K. Oanh Ha, president of AAJA-Asia.

The results will be published later this year in an Asia News Diversity report that will help to shape concrete solutions for improving DEI in Asia’s newsrooms, the organisation said.

Journalists can take the survey here.

The ANDA Project is a three-tier initiative focused on research, advocacy and solutions aiming to raise awareness and support efforts to improve diversity and representation in newsrooms and coverage throughout Asia. It began in May with focus group discussions involving 44 journalists from 38 news outlets in English and five Asian languages which reflected a real need to discuss diversity, equity and inclusion in a context relevant to Asia.

To learn more, email [email protected] with any questions.

ANDA is supported by the Facebook Journalism Project.