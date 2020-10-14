Digital News
Gurjit Degun
1 day ago

Havas creates global customer experience network

Havas CX will bring 20 agencies under one umbrella.

Havas CX: is made up of 1,200 people
Havas CX: is made up of 1,200 people

Havas has created a global customer experience network bringing together its digital transformation, ecommerce, customer experience design and customer acquisition and engagement offerings under one umbrella.

Havas CX will bring together 1,200 people from across 20 agencies in Havas Creative, including BETC FullSix, Havas Helia and Ekino. It will span 18 major Havas Villages with key hubs in London, Paris, New York and Mumbai.

The move follows Havas launching the BETC FullSix agency model in Paris earlier this year and acquiring digital engagement shop Langoor, user experience agency Think Design and digital and transformation consultancy Gate One last year.

The agencies in the CX network currently work with clients including RB, Tesco, Starbucks and Canal+.

The Havas CX network will be led by global chief operating officer Yann Doussot (pictured below).

Yannick Bolloré, chairman and chief executive of Havas Group, said: "Having pursued an acquisition strategy of cutting-edge agencies in the customer engagement space over recent years, we feel the time is right to unify our agencies under one joined-up, global network brand.

"In Havas CX, we believe we have the most comprehensive customer engagement proposition the industry has to offer – and it's one we intend to continue to strengthen by hiring top talent and making further best-in-class acquisitions."

Vishnu Mohan, Havas Group chairman and CEO for India and Southeast Asia, said experience is key to brand value. "And it is with that intent we acquired Think Design, a leading player in design innovation, and Langoor, a digital agency led by creative technologists, in 2019," he said. "That added to our digital transformation expertise that came with acquisition of Ekino in 2015, which has presence Vietnam, India and Singapore. Bringing their combined expertise under a unified global network brand will add further momentum to our operations in this region as we continue to look for opportunities that add to our user experience capabilities.”

Chris Hirst, global chief executive of Havas Creative, explained that the majority of a customer's experience of a brand isn't through above-the-line ads but "their personal interactions".

"As technology advances, almost any conceivable purchase is just a couple of clicks away and the opportunities for brands to get it right, or wrong, are manifold," he said. "CX is the new battleground – and the brands that get it right will win, and those that don't will lose; it's as simple as that."

 

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Nick Emery is ousted as Mindshare global CEO after 'breach of conduct'

1 Nick Emery is ousted as Mindshare global CEO after 'breach of conduct'

Accenture’s former global media auditing chief launches new firm to regain clients

2 Accenture’s former global media auditing chief launches new firm to regain clients

Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering in APAC after rebranding

3 Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering in APAC after rebranding

OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

4 OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

5 40 Under 40 opens for entries

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

6 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Estée Lauder uses online arcade to drive awareness of new beauty product

7 Estée Lauder uses online arcade to drive awareness of new beauty product

Havas Media Group launches global e-commerce practice

8 Havas Media Group launches global e-commerce practice

Vodafone and Anomaly lose connection as brand searches for global creative agency

9 Vodafone and Anomaly lose connection as brand searches for global creative agency

Philippines' top local brands

10 Philippines' top local brands

Related Articles

It's time brands stop paying lip service to customer experience
Digital
Aug 13, 2020
Justin Peyton

It's time brands stop paying lip service to ...

Havas Media Group launches global e-commerce practice
Digital
Oct 7, 2020
Alison Weissbrot

Havas Media Group launches global e-commerce practice

Havas acquires Australian media agency Hyland
Media
Aug 27, 2020
Staff Reporters

Havas acquires Australian media agency Hyland

Singapore brands leading way in SEA on customer experience
Digital
Feb 27, 2019
Staff Reporters

Singapore brands leading way in SEA on customer ...

Just Published

Warner Media to discontinue HBO and linear movie channels in India and South Asia
Digital
3 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Warner Media to discontinue HBO and linear movie ...

A change in the pay-TV industry and Covid-19 has accelerated the need for change, says South Asia boss.

#MeToo movement finds unlikely ally in fight against sexual violence: blockchain
Digital
3 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

#MeToo movement finds unlikely ally in fight ...

The social justice group teamed up with FCB Six to launch a platform that helps people get involved in the movement and records their participation on a digital ledger.

Publicis claims its model is working during Covid as Q3 decline eases to 5.6%
Advertising
3 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Publicis claims its model is working during Covid ...

Organic revenue fell in every region, including by 9% in Asia Pacific, although performance was ahead of ad spend forecasts.