Hakuhodo acquires Russian digital creative agency Ailove Digital

Japan's Hakuhodo Inc has taken a majority stake in independent Russian digital creative agency LLC Ailove Digital, making it a consolidated subsidiary.
Founded in 2009 in Moscow, Ailove Digital provides a variety of services that includes building digital marketing strategies, creative and content production, social media management and advertising, digital advertising, and search engine optimization (SEO) and search engine marketing (SEM) for both Russian and international clients.
With 63 employees led by managing partner Alexei Pashkov, the agency lists data management and planning along with digital creativity as its top strengths. The firm has garnered international awards and has performed well near the top of Russian digital creative agency rankings run by industry monitor Tagline.
Hakuhodo says it has already worked with Ailove Digital on numerous projects, and this acquisition will reinforce Hakuhodo's capabilities in Russia’s growing digital ad market and wil improve its ability to serve both Japanese and global clients.
Shuntaro Ito, senior corporate officer at Hakuhodo and president and CEO at Hakuhodo International said: “With Ailove Digital as part of Hakuhodo Group, we will be able to offer even more sophisticated marketing solutions and contribute to clients’ business growth in the Russian market, where digital marketing has evolved very uniquely.”