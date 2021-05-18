Advertising Digital News
Staff Reporters
2 days ago

Hakuhodo acquires Russian digital creative agency Ailove Digital

Hakuhodo had worked with the award-winning Moscow shop on numerous projects.

Hakuhodo acquires Russian digital creative agency Ailove Digital

Japan's Hakuhodo Inc has taken a majority stake in independent Russian digital creative agency LLC Ailove Digital, making it a consolidated subsidiary.

Founded in 2009 in Moscow, Ailove Digital provides a variety of services that includes building digital marketing strategies, creative and content production, social media management and advertising, digital advertising, and search engine optimization (SEO) and search engine marketing (SEM) for both Russian and international clients.

With 63 employees led by managing partner Alexei Pashkov, the agency lists data management and planning along with digital creativity as its top strengths. The firm has garnered international awards and has performed well near the top of Russian digital creative agency rankings run by industry monitor Tagline. 

Hakuhodo says it has already worked with Ailove Digital on numerous projects, and this acquisition will reinforce Hakuhodo's capabilities in Russia’s growing digital ad market and wil improve its ability to serve both Japanese and global clients.

Shuntaro Ito, senior corporate officer at Hakuhodo and president and CEO at Hakuhodo International said: “With Ailove Digital as part of Hakuhodo Group, we will be able to offer even more sophisticated marketing solutions and contribute to clients’ business growth in the Russian market, where digital marketing has evolved very uniquely.”

Alexei Pashkov, managing partner at Ailove Digital added: “We are proud to become part of Hakuhodo Group and lead the Hakuhodo Group’s development in Russia and CIS. The Hakuhodo Group’s way of doing business is very close to Ailove Digital’s values. The chemistry between the teams motivates us to build closer relationships that are important for the synergy of local and global expertise. I am sure our clients will benefit from this partnership, as Ailove Digital’s strong expertise in creative, content, technology and performance media will be elevated from having access to Hakuhodo Group’s best practice and knowledge.”

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Jaguar Land Rover appoints Accenture to global marketing duties with Spark44

1 Jaguar Land Rover appoints Accenture to global marketing duties with Spark44

Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

2 Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

Droga5 launches in Asia with new Tokyo office

3 Droga5 launches in Asia with new Tokyo office

Software giant SAS launches biggest brand campaign in 20 years

4 Software giant SAS launches biggest brand campaign in 20 years

Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

5 Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

6 Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

How Giant gives the people what they want: $16 million in savings

7 How Giant gives the people what they want: $16 million in savings

Campaign announces Global Agency of the Year winners

8 Campaign announces Global Agency of the Year winners

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

9 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Toast trumps George Clooney in Warburtons campaign

10 Toast trumps George Clooney in Warburtons campaign

Related Articles

Hakuhodo takes control of Taiwanese agency group Growww Media
News
Apr 27, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

Hakuhodo takes control of Taiwanese agency group ...

Havas eyes media agency acquisition in India
Advertising
May 4, 2021
Raahil Chopra

Havas eyes media agency acquisition in India

In a rough 2020, incumbents and upstarts took divergent M&A paths
Advertising
Dec 16, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

In a rough 2020, incumbents and upstarts took ...

Nantong, Miteno are new kids on the block making splash in China M&A
Marketing
Jan 19, 2017
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Nantong, Miteno are new kids on the block making ...

Just Published

'Silence makes you complicit' – six ways marketers can get purpose right
Advertising
4 hours ago
Kate Magee

'Silence makes you complicit' – six ways marketers ...

How to avoid purpose-washing, from some of the UK's top marketers at Campaign's Media 360 event.

Finn Partners buys back minority investment from Stagwell Group
PR
4 hours ago
Aleda Stam

Finn Partners buys back minority investment from ...

Finn Partners sold its stake in Wye Communications as part of the deal.

How content piracy has evolved with the rise of OTT
Media
4 hours ago
Eularie Saldanha

How content piracy has evolved with the rise of OTT

OTT players and experts opine that content theft is yet to be viewed as a serious crime by consumers and tell us about the impact it leaves on business

Shangri-La Group launches family-centric brand Fam.ily
Marketing
12 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Shangri-La Group launches family-centric brand Fam.ily

New offering aims to create experiences for multi-generational families and support customers on their parenting journeys.