From Dungeon Master to master presenter: The power of D&D in the workplace

Whether you’re a fan of board games or not, chances are you’ve at least heard of Dungeons & Dragons. Perhaps the name only conjures the image of a group of friends rolling dice and speaking fantastic words, or maybe you’re an avid player yourself and know exactly how the game goes. Either way, there’s no shortage of reasons why D&D is one of, if not the most popular tabletop role-playing game in the world—and as professionals, there’s a lot we can learn from it.



In the last few years, D&D has immensely helped me develop my skills as a presenter, leader and teammate. As senior designer, I often have to pitch to clients and connect with people across disciplines, hierarchies and organisations. In other words, all sorts of things that introverts like me aren’t particularly looking forward to doing when we signed up to become designers, developers, or any other behind-the-scenes profession.



But after a few months of playing D&D, I realised my communication skills were improving. Today, I find it increasingly easier to articulate my ideas and present them to a team. Plus, it provides a safe space to connect with colleagues. With its storytelling aspects and need for effective communication, I’ve found that mastering the game is a stepping stone to mastering the corporate world. Here’s how.



From Dungeon Master to master presenter



For those who are not familiar with the rules of D&D, I’ll put it simply: the game is run by a Dungeon Master, also known as DM, who serves as the narrator, referee and supporting actor. Almost like a film director, the DM describes events and scenarios to build the world in which the game takes place and guides the other players through it—presenting them with challenges and obstacles to overcome. Players use dice rolls and character abilities to navigate challenges, fight monsters and solve puzzles. Depending on the dice roll, the DM will describe what happens next. It goes something like this:



Dungeon Master (DM): You open your eyes as you awake from your deep slumber. You find yourself trapped in a chamber, and you need to escape. What do you do?

Player (P): I would like to look around for clues, anything that stands out.

DM: Make a perception check.



P: Rolled a 15 total.



DM: You see all sorts of boxes containing various useless items. But something stands out: a book inside a wooden box filled with beautifully stylized pictures of monsters, heroes and strange, ancient writings of some kind. As you carefully lift the box, you see that where it once rested is a symbol of a dragon’s head with a small hole in its mouth.



P: Ok, I cast Comprehend Languages. I want to flip through this book and discover any clues.



DM: As you cast the spell, your eyes begin to glow bright blue. The once strange writings lift off the pages and turn into symbols, which then morph into words that you can now read.

As you can see, DMs make it possible for players to do cool stuff and embark on all sorts of adventures. But they have to be quick on their feet and come up with an engaging story on the spot. Similarly, when giving a presentation to a potential client, you need to be able to tell a story that captures your audience's attention. I used to hate presenting, but something clicked in my brain when I discovered D&D. Whether I’m leading a pitch or a workshop session, I can step into the role of Dungeon Master and not only control my nerves but feel confident in my ability to engage the audience.

Sharpening your communication skills

While often associated with introverts, D&D is a highly social game that encourages collaboration and creativity, which means that communication is key. In my experience, a DM facilitates communication just like team leaders do, ensuring all players get a chance to contribute and work together to achieve their goals.

On top of that, you’re constantly practicing active listening in order to adjust the game accordingly. This skill translates directly into the workplace, especially in leadership roles, where there’s a constant need to keep track of what everyone’s doing, help your team improve their decision-making and provide feedback. You can learn to do this in a way that is productive and helpful.

Building connections and understanding

Oftentimes, playing D&D feels more like an improv class because each player embodies their own character and makes decisions based on their backstory. Everyone has different personalities and motivations—and if you can understand that in the game, you can empathize with others in real life.

As a player or a Dungeon Master, you are encouraged to explore your character’s beliefs, which can help you gain a deeper understanding of others and the ability to build stronger relationships.



These values are what make the D&D game a safe space—and they also translate to the workplace. Not long ago, a colleague of mine told me she struggled with finding ways to socialize with others during after-office parties or other events, but things changed when she connected with colleagues over a D&D game. For some, it may be just a board game, but for others, it’s a chance to feel comfortable improvising, telling stories and making friends.



All of this is to say that Dungeons & Dragons has offered me much more than just a fun pastime. Its storytelling, communication, and collaboration aspects have helped me develop skills that are highly transferable to the professional world—all through a gamified process. As a Dungeon Master, you learn how to engage and captivate your audience while presenting, while as a player, you develop your communication and active listening skills. So, whether you're an introvert looking to overcome your fears or you’re simply seeking to build your confidence to take the world of work by storm, Dungeons & Dragons can provide you with the tools.

Paolo Escueta is a senior designer at MediaMonks Singapore.