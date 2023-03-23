Festival of Media APAC Awards 2023 winners announced

Mindshare was named Agency Network of the Year and Mindshare India took Agency of the Year at the 14th Festival of Media APAC Awards.

But it was Wavemaker India and Initiative Australia who jointly were awarded Campaign of the Year for their work with Cadbury and CGU Insurance, respectively. Other top awarded brand clients included Dove, Skinny and Lego.

In the end, the five most-awarded campaigns belonged to:

Wavemaker India’s Cadbury Silk - Secret Messages

Initiative Australia’s CGU - Tall Poppy

PHD Aotearoa ’s Skinny -Phone It In

Initiative Australia's LEGO City Goes Nitro

Mindshare India’s Thumbstopping Beauty Biases.

Top winning markets (in order) were: India, Australia, China, New Zealand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines and Thailand.