14 hours ago

Festival of Media APAC Awards 2023 winners announced

Mindshare, Wavemaker and Initiative were among the top winners.

Mindshare was named Agency Network of the Year and Mindshare India took Agency of the Year at the 14th Festival of Media APAC Awards.

But it was Wavemaker India and Initiative Australia who jointly were awarded Campaign of the Year for their work with Cadbury and CGU Insurance, respectively. Other top awarded brand clients included Dove, Skinny and Lego. 

In the end, the five most-awarded campaigns belonged to: 

  • Wavemaker India’s Cadbury Silk - Secret Messages
  • Initiative Australia’s CGU - Tall Poppy
  • PHD Aotearoa’s Skinny -Phone It In
  • Initiative Australia’s LEGO City Goes Nitro
  • Mindshare India’s Thumbstopping Beauty Biases. 

Top winning markets (in order) were: India, Australia, China, New Zealand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines and Thailand.  

The full list of winners can be found here

 

Campaign Asia-Pacific

