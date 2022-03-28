News
Event Marketing Awards winners revealed

Shiseido wins the Grand Prix for Best of Brand Experience, while Jack Morton Australia is named the Best Brand Experience Agency and MICE Depot is named the Best Event Organiser.

Campaign Asia-Pacific has announced the winners in the 2022 Event Marketing Awards, honouring leading event and marketing professionals whose contributions have supported the industry and helped to propel it forward during unprecedented times.

From the shortlist, which included 160 entries in total (155 in the campaign categories and five in the agency/supplier categories), the jury has awards on Grand Prix, three agency/supplier awards and 99 awards in the campaign categories (31 gold, 39. silver, and 29 bronze).

A complete list of the winners follows.

Grand Prix winner

Category Title Brand Market Award
Best of Brand Experience SHISEIDO ULTIMUNE 3.0 – The Powerful heartbeat experience SHISEIDO  Hong Kong SAR  Winner 

 

Agency/supplier categories

Category Award Agency/Company Product/Service Market Entry ID
Best Brand Experience Agency Winner Jack Morton Australia N/A Australia AG02.376920
Best Event Organiser Winner MICE Depot  N/A Singapore AG03.376931
Best Event Product/Service Winner Yahoo TV Virtual Production 2.0 Taiwan AG04.375912

 

Campaign categories

Category Award Title Agency/ Company Brand Market Entry ID
Best Arts & Cultural Event Gold The One & Only, Big Mac of Taiwan Starcom McDonald's Big Mac Taiwan C01.376359
Silver DNF Carnival 2021 George P. Johnson China DNF China C01.376655
Bronze Modern China in 90 seconds Our Hong Kong Foundation  Our China Story Hong Kong SAR C01.376572
Best Audio Visual Gold HiPhi Z Launch Machine with A Soul 2041 Vista Creation HiPhi China C02.376024
Silver DNF Carnival 2021 George P. Johnson China DNF China C02.376656
Silver Hyundai-Kia Brand Strategy Conference Vista Creation Hyundai-Kia China C02.376187
Best Brand Activation Gold Roewe i5 Blindfold Driving Challenge Vista Creation ROEWE China C03.376193
Silver ONe Mobile Relaunch - Money Comedy Fest OCBC NISP N/A Indonesia C03.377108
Bronze SHISEIDO ULTIMUNE 3.0 - The Powerful heartbeat experience untitled limited SHISEIDO Hong Kong SAR C03.377076
Best Brand Experience - B2B Gold Ultimate Royale, Presented by Twitch Twitch N/A Singapore C04.376414
Silver Yahoo! Dare to Market Dentsu One Yahoo Taiwan C04.375958
Best Brand Experience - B2C Gold SHISEIDO ULTIMUNE 3.0 – The Powerful heartbeat experience untitled limited SHISEIDO Hong Kong SAR C05.377134
Silver Financial Fitness by Nyala OCBC NISP OCBC NISP N/A Indonesia C05.377105
Silver JOHNNIE WALKER Brand Rejuvenation Campaign Ruder Finn JOHNNIE WALKER China C05.377107
Best Business Solution Gold Yahoo! Dare to Market Dentsu One Yahoo Taiwan C06.375960
Silver DNF Carnival 2021 George P. Johnson China DNF China C06.376658
Bronze Experience More with TCL George P. Johnson TCL China C06.376228
Best Content Marketing Gold Yahoo TV Immersive Academy Yahoo N/A Taiwan C07.376884
Silver “CHANNEL IFS” - KOC Ecosystem Chengdu International Finance Square (CDIFS) N/A China C07.376911
Bronze Develop as One George P. Johnson Google Developer Summit China 2021 China C07.376786
Bronze Durex Love Series Campaign 2021 Reckitt Benckiser Hong Kong  Durex Hong Kong SAR C07.376476
Best Corporate Event Gold Ultimate Royale, Presented by Twitch Twitch N/A Singapore C08.376417
Silver CPA Virtual Congress 2021 - Leadershift CPA Australia CPA Virtual Congress 2021 Australia C08.376724
Bronze Lenovo AP Top Gun’21 MICE Depot  Lenovo Singapore C08.376925
Best Cost-Effective Event Gold Be part of the TEAM GREEN Link Asset Management  The Quayside Hong Kong SAR C09.376221
Silver Connecting Glorious the 4th Generation Kia Carnival Roadshow Vista Creation Kia China C09.376246
Bronze Singapore-Japan 55th Anniversary Singapore Fair 2021 Singapore Tourism Board Singapore Passion Made Possible/Singapore-Japan 55th Anniversary (SJ55) Japan C09.376870
Best Creative Idea Gold Square Mile Dragon Boat Race on Land 2021 Zparkle Asia Company Square Mile Association Hong Kong SAR C10.376010
Silver DNF Carnival 2021 George P. Johnson China DNF China C10.376659
Silver Miley's Pleasure Pub Initiative Studio Magnum - Unilever Australia C10.377015
Best Digital Experience Gold 2021 HKJC Chinese New Year Raceday PHD Hong Kong The Hong Kong Jockey Club Hong Kong SAR C11.376169
Silver Experience More with TCL George P. Johnson TCL China C11.376229
Bronze Fearless Marketing：Yahoo DSP Summit Yahoo N/A Taiwan C11.375897
Best Engaging Event Gold EY Transformation Realised Oceania Jack Morton Australia EY Australia C12.376916
Silver HiVE arena FWD Insurance Group Office (Hong Kong) N/A Hong Kong SAR C12.376301
Bronze Sino Malls Disney Winter Celebration Sino Group, Lee Tung Avenue Management Company Sino Malls and Lee Tung Avenue Hong Kong SAR C12.377031
Best Event Production Gold Sino Malls Disney Winter Celebration Sino Group, Lee Tung Avenue Management Company Sino Malls and Lee Tung Avenue Hong Kong SAR C13.377033
Silver Virtual Production 2.0：Yahoo DSP Summit Yahoo N/A Taiwan C13.375903
Bronze Hong Kong WinterFest Hong Kong Tourism Board N/A Hong Kong SAR C13.376702
Bronze VOYAH NIGHT Vista Creation VOYAH China C13.376018
Best Experiential Marketing Gold SHISEIDO ULTIMUNE 3.0 – The Powerful heartbeat experience untitled limited SHISEIDO Hong Kong SAR C14.377138
Silver Develop as One George P. Johnson Google Developer Summit China 2021 China C14.376788
Bronze Pog Picks Down Under Twitch N/A Australia C14.376666
Best Game Changer Gold Pog Picks Down Under Twitch N/A Australia C15.376669
Silver Experience More with TCL George P. Johnson TCL China C15.376292
Bronze DNF Carnival 2021 George P. Johnson China DNF China C15.376660
Best Health & Wellness Event Gold Tuen Mun Adventure Link Asset Management  N/A Hong Kong SAR C17.376872
Silver AIA Vitality Hub at Hong Kong Observation Wheel Great Entertainment Group/ The Entertainment Corporation Limited/ Agenda Consulting/ South Central Media AIA Vitality Hub Hong Kong SAR C17.377154
Bronze Stanley Plaza Boundless Tempo Link Asset Management  Stanley Plaza Hong Kong SAR C17.376215
Best Hybrid Event Gold Personally Yours Swire Properties N/A China C18.376372
Silver SHISEIDO ULTIMUNE 3.0 – The Powerful heartbeat experience untitled limited SHISEIDO Hong Kong SAR C18.377141
Bronze ONe Mobile Relaunch - Money Comedy Fest OCBC NISP N/A Indonesia C18.377114
Best Integrated Marketing Gold JOHNNIE WALKER Brand Rejuvenation Campaign Ruder Finn JOHNNIE WALKER China C20.377132
Silver AllTap #WarriorsAtWork Pine Labs Pine Labs AllTap India C20.377026
Bronze Financial Fitness by Nyala OCBC NISP OCBC NISP N/A Indonesia C20.377061
Best Launch Gold DNF Carnival 2021 George P. Johnson China DNF China C21.376661
Silver Free Fire x McLaren partnership launch George P. Johnson (Singapore) and The Talisman Agency Free Fire Singapore C21.377162
Bronze SIENNA THEME PARK dentsuMB China SIENNA China C21.376610
Best Live Event Gold Mustang Mach-E Brand Night Test Drive Vista Creation Mustang Mach-E China C22.376058
Silver The Lawn Club 2021 Agenda Consulting/ South Central Media/ Zicket Greater Bay Media Entertainment Hong Kong SAR C22.377121
Bronze Beyond Music Festival Beijing Linlian Real Estate Company INDIGO Beijing China C22.376825
Bronze SIENNA THEME PARK dentsuMB China SIENNA China C22.376611
Best Live Streaming Experience Gold Pog Picks Down Under Twitch N/A Australia C23.376671
Silver Experience More with TCL George P. Johnson TCL China C23.376232
Silver Ultimate Royale, Presented by Twitch Twitch N/A Singapore C23.376418
Best Outdoor Event Gold Square Mile Dragon Boat Race on Land 2021 Zparkle Asia Company  Square Mile Association Hong Kong SAR C25.375977
Silver Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations Hong Kong Tourism Board N/A Hong Kong SAR C25.376703
Bronze The Lawn Club 2021 Agenda Consulting/ South Central Media/ Zicket Greater Bay Media Entertainment Hong Kong SAR C25.377116
Best PR Stunt Gold Roewe i5 Blindfold Driving Challenge Vista Creation ROEWE China C26.376194
Silver VOYAH NIGHT Vista Creation VOYAH China C26.376022
Bronze Blue Girl Music Art Space Ruder Finn Thunder Blue Girl Beer China C26.376839
Best Public Event Gold Gateway To Inspiration* "Cirque Du Sole" collaboration Hang Lung Properties GRAND GATEWAY 66 China C27.376397
Silver Sino Malls Disney Winter Celebration Sino Group, Lee Tung Avenue Management Company Sino Malls and Lee Tung Avenue Hong Kong SAR C27.377034
Bronze Hong Kong WinterFest Hong Kong Tourism Board N/A Hong Kong SAR C27.376432
Bronze Mustang Mach-E Brand Night Test Drive Vista Creation Mustang Mach-E China C27.376060
Best Retail / Mall / Pop Up Event Gold SHISEIDO ULTIMUNE 3.0 – The Powerful heartbeat experience untitled limited SHISEIDO Hong Kong SAR C28.377145
Silver Beyond Music Festival Beijing Linlian Real Estate Company INDIGO Beijing China C28.376827
Bronze CQIFS Integrated “Pop” Platform Chong Qing International Finance Square (CQIFS) N/A China C28.376979
Best Sponsorship Silver Martell Standout Music Competition 2021 Live Nation Connects Martell Hong Kong SAR C29.376441
Best Sports Event Gold GeekPwn 2021 – 1024 GeekPwn Night George P. Johnson Experience Marketing GeekPwn China C30.376378
Silver Square Mile Dragon Boat Race on Land 2021 Zparkle Asia Company  Square Mile Association Hong Kong SAR C30.376008
Bronze TKO Spot “I Don’t Wanna Move Sports Day” Link Asset Management  TKO Spot Hong Kong SAR C30.376274
Best Sustainability Award Gold Be part of the TEAM GREEN Link Asset Management  The Quayside Hong Kong SAR C31.376224
Silver Farm Fam by the Sky Zlashy  Sino Club (Hong Kong) Hong Kong SAR C31.376864
Silver Farm Together Zlashy  Sino Club (Hong Kong) Hong Kong SAR C31.377012
Best Trade Show / Exhibition / Conference Silver Lincoln Guangzhou Auto Show Press Conference2021 Imagination Lincoln China C32.376856
Silver WEY Intelligent New Mobility George P. Johnson WEY China C32.376234
Best Use of Influencer Gold “CHANNEL IFS” - KOC Ecosystem Chengdu International Finance Square (CDIFS) N/A China C33.376910
Silver Ipakita Mo! George P. Johnson & Brainbeam Events TikTok Philippines C33.376742
Bronze The red umbrella brings hemophiliacs a brighter life Inspire PR - A Tron Company Eloctate Taiwan C33.375993
Best Use of Technology Gold HiPhi Z Launch Machine with A Soul 2041 Vista Creation HiPhi China C34.376037
Silver Virtual Production 2.0: Yahoo DSP Summit Yahoo N/A Taiwan C34.375905
Bronze Virtual Dance Championship Yahoo 2021 Digital Taipei Taiwan C34.376235
Best Virtual Event Experience Gold EY Transformation Realised Oceania Jack Morton Australia EY Australia C35.376919
Silver 2021 HKJC Chinese New Year Raceday PHD Hong Kong The Hong Kong Jockey Club Hong Kong SAR C35.376100
Bronze Ultimate Royale, Presented by Twitch Twitch N/A Singapore C35.376419
Innovative Use of Virtual Platform Gold Virtual Production 2.0: Yahoo DSP Summit Yahoo N/A Taiwan C36.375909
Silver Virtual Congress 2021 Evolved Group CPA Australia Australia C36.376722
Bronze FairPrice Partners Excellence Awards 2021 NTUC FairPrice Co-operative  N.A. Singapore C36.376381

 

