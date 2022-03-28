Event Marketing Awards winners revealed

Campaign Asia-Pacific has announced the winners in the 2022 Event Marketing Awards, honouring leading event and marketing professionals whose contributions have supported the industry and helped to propel it forward during unprecedented times.

From the shortlist, which included 160 entries in total (155 in the campaign categories and five in the agency/supplier categories), the jury has awards on Grand Prix, three agency/supplier awards and 99 awards in the campaign categories (31 gold, 39. silver, and 29 bronze).

A complete list of the winners follows.

Grand Prix winner

Category Title Brand Market Award Best of Brand Experience SHISEIDO ULTIMUNE 3.0 – The Powerful heartbeat experience SHISEIDO Hong Kong SAR Winner

Agency/supplier categories

Category Award Agency/Company Product/Service Market Entry ID Best Brand Experience Agency Winner Jack Morton Australia N/A Australia AG02.376920 Best Event Organiser Winner MICE Depot N/A Singapore AG03.376931 Best Event Product/Service Winner Yahoo TV Virtual Production 2.0 Taiwan AG04.375912

Campaign categories