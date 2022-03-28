Event Marketing Awards winners revealed

Campaign Asia-Pacific has announced the winners in the 2022 Event Marketing Awards, honouring leading event and marketing professionals whose contributions have supported the industry and helped to propel it forward during unprecedented times.
From the shortlist, which included 160 entries in total (155 in the campaign categories and five in the agency/supplier categories), the jury has awards on Grand Prix, three agency/supplier awards and 99 awards in the campaign categories (31 gold, 39. silver, and 29 bronze).
A complete list of the winners follows.
Grand Prix winner
|Category
|Title
|Brand
|Market
|Award
|Best of Brand Experience
|SHISEIDO ULTIMUNE 3.0 – The Powerful heartbeat experience
|SHISEIDO
|Hong Kong SAR
|Winner
Agency/supplier categories
|Category
|Award
|Agency/Company
|Product/Service
|Market
|Entry ID
|Best Brand Experience Agency
|Winner
|Jack Morton Australia
|N/A
|Australia
|AG02.376920
|Best Event Organiser
|Winner
|MICE Depot
|N/A
|Singapore
|AG03.376931
|Best Event Product/Service
|Winner
|Yahoo TV
|Virtual Production 2.0
|Taiwan
|AG04.375912
Campaign categories
|Category
|Award
|Title
|Agency/ Company
|Brand
|Market
|Entry ID
|Best Arts & Cultural Event
|Gold
|The One & Only, Big Mac of Taiwan
|Starcom
|McDonald's Big Mac
|Taiwan
|C01.376359
|Silver
|DNF Carnival 2021
|George P. Johnson China
|DNF
|China
|C01.376655
|Bronze
|Modern China in 90 seconds
|Our Hong Kong Foundation
|Our China Story
|Hong Kong SAR
|C01.376572
|Best Audio Visual
|Gold
|HiPhi Z Launch Machine with A Soul 2041
|Vista Creation
|HiPhi
|China
|C02.376024
|Silver
|DNF Carnival 2021
|George P. Johnson China
|DNF
|China
|C02.376656
|Silver
|Hyundai-Kia Brand Strategy Conference
|Vista Creation
|Hyundai-Kia
|China
|C02.376187
|Best Brand Activation
|Gold
|Roewe i5 Blindfold Driving Challenge
|Vista Creation
|ROEWE
|China
|C03.376193
|Silver
|ONe Mobile Relaunch - Money Comedy Fest
|OCBC NISP
|N/A
|Indonesia
|C03.377108
|Bronze
|SHISEIDO ULTIMUNE 3.0 - The Powerful heartbeat experience
|untitled limited
|SHISEIDO
|Hong Kong SAR
|C03.377076
|Best Brand Experience - B2B
|Gold
|Ultimate Royale, Presented by Twitch
|Twitch
|N/A
|Singapore
|C04.376414
|Silver
|Yahoo! Dare to Market
|Dentsu One
|Yahoo
|Taiwan
|C04.375958
|Best Brand Experience - B2C
|Gold
|SHISEIDO ULTIMUNE 3.0 – The Powerful heartbeat experience
|untitled limited
|SHISEIDO
|Hong Kong SAR
|C05.377134
|Silver
|Financial Fitness by Nyala OCBC NISP
|OCBC NISP
|N/A
|Indonesia
|C05.377105
|Silver
|JOHNNIE WALKER Brand Rejuvenation Campaign
|Ruder Finn
|JOHNNIE WALKER
|China
|C05.377107
|Best Business Solution
|Gold
|Yahoo! Dare to Market
|Dentsu One
|Yahoo
|Taiwan
|C06.375960
|Silver
|DNF Carnival 2021
|George P. Johnson China
|DNF
|China
|C06.376658
|Bronze
|Experience More with TCL
|George P. Johnson
|TCL
|China
|C06.376228
|Best Content Marketing
|Gold
|Yahoo TV Immersive Academy
|Yahoo
|N/A
|Taiwan
|C07.376884
|Silver
|“CHANNEL IFS” - KOC Ecosystem
|Chengdu International Finance Square (CDIFS)
|N/A
|China
|C07.376911
|Bronze
|Develop as One
|George P. Johnson
|Google Developer Summit China 2021
|China
|C07.376786
|Bronze
|Durex Love Series Campaign 2021
|Reckitt Benckiser Hong Kong
|Durex
|Hong Kong SAR
|C07.376476
|Best Corporate Event
|Gold
|Ultimate Royale, Presented by Twitch
|Twitch
|N/A
|Singapore
|C08.376417
|Silver
|CPA Virtual Congress 2021 - Leadershift
|CPA Australia
|CPA Virtual Congress 2021
|Australia
|C08.376724
|Bronze
|Lenovo AP Top Gun’21
|MICE Depot
|Lenovo
|Singapore
|C08.376925
|Best Cost-Effective Event
|Gold
|Be part of the TEAM GREEN
|Link Asset Management
|The Quayside
|Hong Kong SAR
|C09.376221
|Silver
|Connecting Glorious the 4th Generation Kia Carnival Roadshow
|Vista Creation
|Kia
|China
|C09.376246
|Bronze
|Singapore-Japan 55th Anniversary Singapore Fair 2021
|Singapore Tourism Board
|Singapore Passion Made Possible/Singapore-Japan 55th Anniversary (SJ55)
|Japan
|C09.376870
|Best Creative Idea
|Gold
|Square Mile Dragon Boat Race on Land 2021
|Zparkle Asia Company
|Square Mile Association
|Hong Kong SAR
|C10.376010
|Silver
|DNF Carnival 2021
|George P. Johnson China
|DNF
|China
|C10.376659
|Silver
|Miley's Pleasure Pub
|Initiative Studio
|Magnum - Unilever
|Australia
|C10.377015
|Best Digital Experience
|Gold
|2021 HKJC Chinese New Year Raceday
|PHD Hong Kong
|The Hong Kong Jockey Club
|Hong Kong SAR
|C11.376169
|Silver
|Experience More with TCL
|George P. Johnson
|TCL
|China
|C11.376229
|Bronze
|Fearless Marketing：Yahoo DSP Summit
|Yahoo
|N/A
|Taiwan
|C11.375897
|Best Engaging Event
|Gold
|EY Transformation Realised Oceania
|Jack Morton Australia
|EY
|Australia
|C12.376916
|Silver
|HiVE arena
|FWD Insurance Group Office (Hong Kong)
|N/A
|Hong Kong SAR
|C12.376301
|Bronze
|Sino Malls Disney Winter Celebration
|Sino Group, Lee Tung Avenue Management Company
|Sino Malls and Lee Tung Avenue
|Hong Kong SAR
|C12.377031
|Best Event Production
|Gold
|Sino Malls Disney Winter Celebration
|Sino Group, Lee Tung Avenue Management Company
|Sino Malls and Lee Tung Avenue
|Hong Kong SAR
|C13.377033
|Silver
|Virtual Production 2.0：Yahoo DSP Summit
|Yahoo
|N/A
|Taiwan
|C13.375903
|Bronze
|Hong Kong WinterFest
|Hong Kong Tourism Board
|N/A
|Hong Kong SAR
|C13.376702
|Bronze
|VOYAH NIGHT
|Vista Creation
|VOYAH
|China
|C13.376018
|Best Experiential Marketing
|Gold
|SHISEIDO ULTIMUNE 3.0 – The Powerful heartbeat experience
|untitled limited
|SHISEIDO
|Hong Kong SAR
|C14.377138
|Silver
|Develop as One
|George P. Johnson
|Google Developer Summit China 2021
|China
|C14.376788
|Bronze
|Pog Picks Down Under
|Twitch
|N/A
|Australia
|C14.376666
|Best Game Changer
|Gold
|Pog Picks Down Under
|Twitch
|N/A
|Australia
|C15.376669
|Silver
|Experience More with TCL
|George P. Johnson
|TCL
|China
|C15.376292
|Bronze
|DNF Carnival 2021
|George P. Johnson China
|DNF
|China
|C15.376660
|Best Health & Wellness Event
|Gold
|Tuen Mun Adventure
|Link Asset Management
|N/A
|Hong Kong SAR
|C17.376872
|Silver
|AIA Vitality Hub at Hong Kong Observation Wheel
|Great Entertainment Group/ The Entertainment Corporation Limited/ Agenda Consulting/ South Central Media
|AIA Vitality Hub
|Hong Kong SAR
|C17.377154
|Bronze
|Stanley Plaza Boundless Tempo
|Link Asset Management
|Stanley Plaza
|Hong Kong SAR
|C17.376215
|Best Hybrid Event
|Gold
|Personally Yours
|Swire Properties
|N/A
|China
|C18.376372
|Silver
|SHISEIDO ULTIMUNE 3.0 – The Powerful heartbeat experience
|untitled limited
|SHISEIDO
|Hong Kong SAR
|C18.377141
|Bronze
|ONe Mobile Relaunch - Money Comedy Fest
|OCBC NISP
|N/A
|Indonesia
|C18.377114
|Best Integrated Marketing
|Gold
|JOHNNIE WALKER Brand Rejuvenation Campaign
|Ruder Finn
|JOHNNIE WALKER
|China
|C20.377132
|Silver
|AllTap #WarriorsAtWork
|Pine Labs
|Pine Labs AllTap
|India
|C20.377026
|Bronze
|Financial Fitness by Nyala OCBC NISP
|OCBC NISP
|N/A
|Indonesia
|C20.377061
|Best Launch
|Gold
|DNF Carnival 2021
|George P. Johnson China
|DNF
|China
|C21.376661
|Silver
|Free Fire x McLaren partnership launch
|George P. Johnson (Singapore) and The Talisman Agency
|Free Fire
|Singapore
|C21.377162
|Bronze
|SIENNA THEME PARK
|dentsuMB China
|SIENNA
|China
|C21.376610
|Best Live Event
|Gold
|Mustang Mach-E Brand Night Test Drive
|Vista Creation
|Mustang Mach-E
|China
|C22.376058
|Silver
|The Lawn Club 2021
|Agenda Consulting/ South Central Media/ Zicket
|Greater Bay Media Entertainment
|Hong Kong SAR
|C22.377121
|Bronze
|Beyond Music Festival
|Beijing Linlian Real Estate Company
|INDIGO Beijing
|China
|C22.376825
|Bronze
|SIENNA THEME PARK
|dentsuMB China
|SIENNA
|China
|C22.376611
|Best Live Streaming Experience
|Gold
|Pog Picks Down Under
|Twitch
|N/A
|Australia
|C23.376671
|Silver
|Experience More with TCL
|George P. Johnson
|TCL
|China
|C23.376232
|Silver
|Ultimate Royale, Presented by Twitch
|Twitch
|N/A
|Singapore
|C23.376418
|Best Outdoor Event
|Gold
|Square Mile Dragon Boat Race on Land 2021
|Zparkle Asia Company
|Square Mile Association
|Hong Kong SAR
|C25.375977
|Silver
|Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations
|Hong Kong Tourism Board
|N/A
|Hong Kong SAR
|C25.376703
|Bronze
|The Lawn Club 2021
|Agenda Consulting/ South Central Media/ Zicket
|Greater Bay Media Entertainment
|Hong Kong SAR
|C25.377116
|Best PR Stunt
|Gold
|Roewe i5 Blindfold Driving Challenge
|Vista Creation
|ROEWE
|China
|C26.376194
|Silver
|VOYAH NIGHT
|Vista Creation
|VOYAH
|China
|C26.376022
|Bronze
|Blue Girl Music Art Space
|Ruder Finn Thunder
|Blue Girl Beer
|China
|C26.376839
|Best Public Event
|Gold
|Gateway To Inspiration* "Cirque Du Sole" collaboration
|Hang Lung Properties
|GRAND GATEWAY 66
|China
|C27.376397
|Silver
|Sino Malls Disney Winter Celebration
|Sino Group, Lee Tung Avenue Management Company
|Sino Malls and Lee Tung Avenue
|Hong Kong SAR
|C27.377034
|Bronze
|Hong Kong WinterFest
|Hong Kong Tourism Board
|N/A
|Hong Kong SAR
|C27.376432
|Bronze
|Mustang Mach-E Brand Night Test Drive
|Vista Creation
|Mustang Mach-E
|China
|C27.376060
|Best Retail / Mall / Pop Up Event
|Gold
|SHISEIDO ULTIMUNE 3.0 – The Powerful heartbeat experience
|untitled limited
|SHISEIDO
|Hong Kong SAR
|C28.377145
|Silver
|Beyond Music Festival
|Beijing Linlian Real Estate Company
|INDIGO Beijing
|China
|C28.376827
|Bronze
|CQIFS Integrated “Pop” Platform
|Chong Qing International Finance Square (CQIFS)
|N/A
|China
|C28.376979
|Best Sponsorship
|Silver
|Martell Standout Music Competition 2021
|Live Nation Connects
|Martell
|Hong Kong SAR
|C29.376441
|Best Sports Event
|Gold
|GeekPwn 2021 – 1024 GeekPwn Night
|George P. Johnson Experience Marketing
|GeekPwn
|China
|C30.376378
|Silver
|Square Mile Dragon Boat Race on Land 2021
|Zparkle Asia Company
|Square Mile Association
|Hong Kong SAR
|C30.376008
|Bronze
|TKO Spot “I Don’t Wanna Move Sports Day”
|Link Asset Management
|TKO Spot
|Hong Kong SAR
|C30.376274
|Best Sustainability Award
|Gold
|Be part of the TEAM GREEN
|Link Asset Management
|The Quayside
|Hong Kong SAR
|C31.376224
|Silver
|Farm Fam by the Sky
|Zlashy
|Sino Club (Hong Kong)
|Hong Kong SAR
|C31.376864
|Silver
|Farm Together
|Zlashy
|Sino Club (Hong Kong)
|Hong Kong SAR
|C31.377012
|Best Trade Show / Exhibition / Conference
|Silver
|Lincoln Guangzhou Auto Show Press Conference2021
|Imagination
|Lincoln
|China
|C32.376856
|Silver
|WEY Intelligent New Mobility
|George P. Johnson
|WEY
|China
|C32.376234
|Best Use of Influencer
|Gold
|“CHANNEL IFS” - KOC Ecosystem
|Chengdu International Finance Square (CDIFS)
|N/A
|China
|C33.376910
|Silver
|Ipakita Mo!
|George P. Johnson & Brainbeam Events
|TikTok
|Philippines
|C33.376742
|Bronze
|The red umbrella brings hemophiliacs a brighter life
|Inspire PR - A Tron Company
|Eloctate
|Taiwan
|C33.375993
|Best Use of Technology
|Gold
|HiPhi Z Launch Machine with A Soul 2041
|Vista Creation
|HiPhi
|China
|C34.376037
|Silver
|Virtual Production 2.0: Yahoo DSP Summit
|Yahoo
|N/A
|Taiwan
|C34.375905
|Bronze
|Virtual Dance Championship
|Yahoo
|2021 Digital Taipei
|Taiwan
|C34.376235
|Best Virtual Event Experience
|Gold
|EY Transformation Realised Oceania
|Jack Morton Australia
|EY
|Australia
|C35.376919
|Silver
|2021 HKJC Chinese New Year Raceday
|PHD Hong Kong
|The Hong Kong Jockey Club
|Hong Kong SAR
|C35.376100
|Bronze
|Ultimate Royale, Presented by Twitch
|Twitch
|N/A
|Singapore
|C35.376419
|Innovative Use of Virtual Platform
|Gold
|Virtual Production 2.0: Yahoo DSP Summit
|Yahoo
|N/A
|Taiwan
|C36.375909
|Silver
|Virtual Congress 2021
|Evolved Group
|CPA Australia
|Australia
|C36.376722
|Bronze
|FairPrice Partners Excellence Awards 2021
|NTUC FairPrice Co-operative
|N.A.
|Singapore
|C36.376381